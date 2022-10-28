R. Marley folks arrived today at about 7:15 to finish up Phase 1 of the cleanup effort in Jaybird Canyon. Thirty or so bags of material were retrieved with more or less the same contents as yesterday - some larger pieces of tar and rocks, but mostly forest vegetation with Q-tip sized tar bits on them. We inspected the check dams which were functioning as designed, and deployed wattles to capture additional material in strategic locations. Finally, we conducted a top-to-bottom and back again assessment of the drainage to about two miles down from the release site looking for bits and pieces of tar, retrieving about 2 bags total (mostly vegetation and litter with bits or tar attached) beyond the 920-yard check dam.

Based on the amount of cleanup progress made, how little visible tar is left, and the miniscule risk to human health and the environment posed by it, R. Marley is standing down until after the agencies (NMED, USFS, EPA) are able to conduct their own assessment of the drainage cleanup, possibly next week.





Speaking of the agencies, remember that they are hosting a public meeting about the spill and the cleanup next week on Thursday, November 3, at 6 to 8 at the Grant County Convention Center.

Because of the stand down, this will likely be the last update until next Thursday (11/3) or Friday (11/4).