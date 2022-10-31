By Lynn Janes

On October 27,2022 Silver City Daily Press held a Facebook forum for Grant County sheriff. It took place at the Besse-Forward Global Resource Center auditorium at WNMU (Western New Mexico University). Questions came from the virtual audience, attending audience and the Silver City Daily Press. Publisher Nicholas Seibel moderated the forum. Each candidate had three minutes for an opening statement and for each question two minutes would be allowed. The forum took place between Manny J. Maldonado, Jim Lee, and Raul Villanueva

Opening statements

Maldonado thanked everyone for coming and said, " I am the write in candidate for Grant County sheriff." He graduated from Cobre High School in 1997 and started his employment with Fort Bayard Medical Center for 8 years with the fire department and security as a lieutenant. After that he went into law enforcement which had always been a dream of his. His father and grandfather had been in law enforcement along with other family members. Maldonado said he is married to Lucia, has six daughters and five grandkids. "I am running for sheriff to continue what has been done for the last 4 years and move the department forward."

Lee said, "I am running as an independent, a sheriff should not be about a party because they answer to all the people." He said he's been called old school. Born in Reserve, sixth generation New Mexican he said, "He was ranch raised with ethics." Lee has served as undersheriff in two counties. "I believe in community policing. We need to see more patrolling deputies." Deputies need to be assigned to areas and get to know the people and build relationships.

Villanueva thanked everyone and said he had been a lifelong resident. He graduated from Cobre High School in 1988 and had been in law enforcement for 28 years. His first job had been with Hurley and then the Silver City Police. He said, "Back then it was hard to get on the police force." While in the sheriff's department he worked his way up and when the sheriff retired, the county commission appointed him sheriff to finish out his term. After that he ran two times and won. He termed out so he had to leave but didn't want to. "I want to continue to serve you the people."

Seibel started out with a question from the audience. What made you want to run for sheriff?

Lee said he has not seen any community policing. "Because of this it has caused substantial increase incrime and it's rampant. All of you know someone who has been a victim, or you have been a victim of crime." Frequent patrolling will be the only way to change it.

Villanueva said he went into a different career but had continued to interact with the people. They would ask him why he left, and he said he had termed out. Villanueva said they asked him to come back. "I was not happy to see how things have been run. I thought when I left things would continue to run smooth." He had people ask why they didn't have a resident deputy in Mimbres, and he said, "He didn't know, and they had to ask the sheriff. When I was sheriff, I had deputies in those areas." The department has been busy helping the municipalities like Bayard, Hurley, and Santa Clara but they need to make an effort.

Maldonado said he had been with the sheriff's department for the last 15 years and in the last 4 years he has seen the most progress. "I want that to continue moving forward with our department." The sheriff must be a 24-hour service. The state police stop at 5 pm and the mining district sometimes has no one on duty. The last 4 years the training budget doubled, the department has a crisis intervention team and has seen a lot of positive improvements.

The audience asked if the candidates are currently certified.

Villanueva said his certification expired 9-10 months ago but all he would need is a 2-week refresher course. The sheriff does not need to be certified but he said, "He would recertify." He also added "I will be out there just like I was for the 9 years I served, and I will be hands on and be out there with the people."

Maldonado said, "I am currently a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, and I am certified."

Lee said, "I am not certified but I can go through the recertification program." The sheriff does not have to be a certified officer. He said his undersheriff would be certified as mandated by law.

The Zoom audience asked who the undersheriff would be if they win.

Lee said he has intentionally not named his because of fear they would be retaliated against. He said he had 2 qualified individuals in mind.

Maldonado said he had not announced who it would be until January 1, 2023. His focus has been on the campaign.

Raul said, "Funny the write in candidate does not know who his undersheriff will be since there has been radio commercials saying it will be Frank Gomez." He added "My undersheriff will be Anthony Bencomo." Bencomo has worked with Villanueva for years. He will also be coming back from retirement. "I am thankful he was willing to come back and help me lead my team to help the community in the right direction."

Seibel asked Maldonado if he had any comment because he had been specifically referred to in Villanueva's comment. Maldonado said, "No but I knew there have been radio ads out there, but they have not come from my committee or myself."

The audience asked the candidates what would be the most important aspect of their job.

Villanueva said "Being the voice for the people. So much is going on and I can help the people." He commented he had served the people for 9 years and the public needs to have trust.

Lee said, "You are hired by the people of Grant County, they are your employer." The sheriff needs to be transparent and listen to the people. He added "I publish my phone number in all my ads, and you can call me any time.

Maldonado said you must be involved with the community. "I myself am a D.A.R.E. (drug abuse resistance education) instructor, was the coordinator for Grant County and currently the coordinator for the state." This department has been very transparent and involved with the teachers and students and involved in education. "We have to be out there, and the children are our future, we have to educate them." Being involved in community events has been and will be very important.

The Zoom audience had a question that also the press had. What does party affiliation mean to you? Seibel commented on two of the candidates being affiliated with a party and although one had been before he is not now. Will you be bound by the party platform?

Maldonado said, "I have been with the Democratic party but that should not matter." The sheriff's office will be about representing all the people and the party does not matter. "Sheriff is for the people." He said he had been a democrat his whole life since turning 18 and believed in the old democrat values.

Villanueva said, "I have always been a registered democrat and proud of the democrat values." He added that as sheriff "I am for everyone no matter who you are. I serve everyone. I will continue to serve the public no matter who you are."

Lee said "I was the first county D.A.R.E. officer and was for 9 years. My philosophy is a matter of integrity." He went on to say it would be really easy for a party to influence you. He said he would get calls on how to run his campaign. This is the reason he gave for running as an independent. "I vote for the person not the party."

The audience asked a question about the constitution. What will you do if the governor gives a mandate that is unconstitutional? Who decides if those mandates are constitutional or not?

Villanueva said all officers take the oath to support the constitution of the United States, constitution of New Mexico and the laws of New Mexico. "When laws are passed by the legislature and signed by the governor you have to follow them and cannot pick and choose."

Maldonado said as sheriffs, "we cannot pick and choose but we take an oath to uphold the constitution of the United States, constitution of New Mexico and the laws of the state. If the legislature passes a law and the governor signs off, we have to follow it."

Lee said they take an oath of office to uphold the constitution. "The constitution is interpreted by the supreme court of New Mexico, and they will tell us, and we will follow." He said maybe they would not like it but will follow the laws. "We have access to the district attorney and courts at our level to question how to handle a questionable law but have to be transparent."

This question came from the audience. If you are elected sheriff, will you be okay with your deputies making more money than you?

Lee said that was a straightforward answer to him. He said he has been retired and has a military retirement and law enforcement retirement. He said he must receive a paycheck, but he would be putting it all in an account and putting it back into the department. He has been looking into providing insurance to the officers independently.

Maldonado said he had no problem at all and in 2012 he had fought to get 100 percent insurance paid for and in 2017 he fought for raises. He said in 2019 he had been part of the fight to get the sheriff's department step plan for raises. "The deputies are answering the calls and deserve the money. I have no issue."

Villanueva said he didn't have an issue. He said he had been accused of always trying to get the sheriff wage raised when he served as sheriff, and it had not been true. "Just so you understand the legislature sets the wage of the sheriff." He said the staff had been underpaid. "The current administration is talking big about the step plan raises and it is not true." He said it benefited the older guys but not the younger.

The audience had a question. Seibel said in the primaries there had been several ads concerning the deputies and it appeared some had not been on the same page of support. If elected, what strategies would you use to coordinate with subordinates that may not have supported you.

Maldonado said he had always had a good relationship with all the deputies. "Part of my reason for running was them not wanting change and wanted to continue what they were doing." He said they have had a good relationship and no matter if they support him or not, he will not have any hard feelings. He added he had no hard feelings towards Lee or Villanueva. "I would not have any animosity."

Villanueva said "He had spoken to the several of the staff and I heard rumors that if I were elected half of them would leave. I don't even know most of these people and they have just been fed the wrong information." He said if he got in, he would go in with a clean slate. "We have a job to do and are here to work for the people."

Lee said "We ride for the brand. We work for the people of Grant County." He said he would expect the deputies to work for the people of Grant County. He had talked with some, and they said they will be anxious to be on patrol. "I can lead." Lee said he didn't know who would stay or leave.

This came from the press. In this forum we have talked about rural patrols. The sheriff's department has had to cover the smaller municipalities due to little or sometimes no police to cover them. How would you balance that?

Lee said you have the deputies in the districts on patrol and they have a call in the municipalities the deputy can respond rapidly to that. "You would include that municipality in the patrol. The sheriff is the only police in the county, you don't have municipal officers in the county."

Villanueva said it all comes down to communication with the other agencies. "When I was sheriff, I would meet once a month with the chiefs of the municipalities and see what was going on, see what was needed." He said they asked for schedules, so they knew when they needed help. The small municipalities do need help. The sheriff's department is 24-7 and good communication goes a long way.

Maldonado said "We took an oath to protect and serve everyone in Grant Count. Unfortunately, the small municipalities have so few police officers we must cover them." Hurley runs with 2 police officers; Santa Clara runs with 2 and just recently Bayard has gotten 4. "We will cover them all."

Siebel had a follow up question on the salaries brought up earlier. He said currently there seems to be an arms race with everyone raising salaries. When you get down to the smaller communities, they have very little capacity to raise salaries. Is there a way to equalize this or is it the nature of the beast?

Villanueva said that happens in law enforcement. He said he sits on the Bayard city council, and they made a point to raise the wages for law enforcement to stop losing them to other municipalities or departments that paid better. Villanueva said he would work with the commission to get the pay back up. "They deserve to get paid because they put their lives on the line."

Lee said, "We are all the mercy of the county commission." Sheriffs can ask but ultimately, he can't control. Municipalities will be at the mercy of the councils and the state will be set at the state level. "Salary equilibration can be asked for but probably will not happen. The municipalities are pretty poor and don't want to pay a high salary to anyone."

Maldonado said before he had been promoted to lieutenant he served as the union president and did a presentation to the county commission for a step plan for "all" the employees to bring the new hires up also. Without the county manager it didn't happen. He said he would continue to fight for those raises. He commented that the call volume had tripled, and the pay needed to increase. The raises do come down to the commission and getting their support and the county manager's. Maldonado said he would continue to advocate. He pointed out that Bayard getting more police officers had been great, but the salaries have been because they are all upper management, lieutenants, and sergeants.

Lee added in, out of turn, that he had been one of two that took his union to picket. He said he will not be opposed for standing up for his officers.

This led to allowing the other candidates to speak.

Villanueva said concerning the comment made about the pay of officers in Bayard, if you come in and have been certified they will make $24 an hour.

Maldonado didn't have a comment

What do you believe has been the biggest problem in Grant County and how do you plan to take action on it?

Maldonado said currently it's fentanyl. "It is a crisis, and it has affected everyone." How do you get a handle on it? "I have seen it firsthand, and it is a big issue. We have a young group of guys that are doing traffic stops and getting a lot." The deputies need to continue patrols.

Lee said drugs and crime. "If deputies are patrolling it will stop. He would make sure the deputies are trained to recognize when people are running drugs."

Villanueva said crime, drugs and fentanyl has been very serious here. He said they all needed to be trained on how to use Narcan and have it.

At this time Seibel received several notes. The notes came from audience members complaining because Lee had been passing notes to Villanueva. Seibel said they didn't have a rule against passing notes but had just been mentioning it. Later in the forum Lee apologized.

The next question had to do with the mental health crisis. Seibel asked what they saw as their role.

Villanueva said they needed to collaborate with their resources to help these people. He said most don't need to be in jail; they need professional help.

Maldonado said he currently is part of the Stepping Up Steering committee and it pertains to crisis intervention. They collaborate with SPIN(supporting people in need), HMS (Hidalgo Medical Service), Gila Regional Medical Center EMS. They currently work with about 20 entities. "We are in a crisis with mental illness in the county." A behavior health unit has been needed here, currently they must be transferred to Las Cruces. "I am the crisis intervention coordinator and an instructor in crisis intervention." He said he had been going to meetings since the beginning of the year and "We need to stop talking and act on this."

Lee said that state statues cover what law enforcement can do concerning mental health. Some of that authority has been taken away in recent years. "We need to work with legislature to improve the laws to help them."

Audience had a question. Will you drug test your officers for illegal drug use?

Lee said he had a CDL (commercial driver's license) and gets drug tested. The sheriff's departments should be included in that. "It has a good place when you have many employees."

Maldonado said currently Grant County does random drug testing. "As sheriff if there is concern, I will drug test."

Villanueva said if he saw an issue, he would drug test. "Law enforcement is held to a higher standard."

Tell me what the buddy system is and how do you feel about it?

Maldonado said it meant hiring friends and family. He said the last for years he has seen the best hiring practices in the department. They have based them on a point system and hire the most qualified. He said he would continue that practice.

Villanueva said "If a person applies and they are qualified they should be hired even if they are friends or family. You want to get the best out there." He added "He had heard a lot of rumors they were not doing background checks and hoped it was wrong."

Lee said "It was more than hiring it was about protecting. We are held to a higher standard than the public we serve. That means you don't cover for your buddy."

The next question came from the press. Siebel said if you go to the store in Silver City you will pay 8.125 percent tax. A year ago, you would have paid 8 percent. "There is only one reason for that is because someone died at the hands of a police officer." There had been breakdowns with several departments in Silver City and to the sheriff's department. As a sheriff how would you make sure that didn't happen? [Author's Note: This didn't make sense. The Beat later got clarification on what this had been about.} An Silver City Police officer, Mark Contreras killed his wife and then himself in April of 2016. The wife had reached out numerous times for help from the police department and had been ignored. They had 2 kids, and the grandparents sued the city and won a substantial settlement in the millions. The city raised the gross receipts tax to pay that settlement.

Lee said, "You just described the buddy system." Law enforcement should not be covering other officers. They have a responsibility to report that no matter who it is. "You can't keep covering things up it will come back to bite you."

Villanueva said it had been an unfortunate situation. "You must make sure staff is properly trained to do their job. When people bring something to you it has to be taken seriously and not ignored. "Sometimes we have a split second to make a decision when we are out in the field." Lawyers, attorneys, and the public have days and months and years to criticize the decision made." As leaders they had to make sure the officers have been trained well and continue to be there for them.

Maldonado said it had been very unfortunate what happened. "We have the training to recognize when our officers are having issues at home." Currently the department has a contract with Public Safety Psychology and Dr. Troy Rogers. "This gives our officers 24-7 access to get help. Maldonado said anytime he has been asked for training for them they have gotten it. He added they also must be in communication with other agencies.

The Zoom audience submitted a question for the candidates. It is important to collaborate with businesses in the community. What have you done in your time to do that?

Villanueva said they needed to have a good relationship with businesses and listen to them. "They are a big part of the community and bring in revenue." He said he had coordinated with Walmart to help them with anything they needed. "We need to continue to do that and have that open communication listening to their suggestions and concerns."

Lee said "They are your bosses. You must listen to them; they are the eyes of the community." He said when he served as undersheriff he had been there for the businesses, and they would tell you he had been there to help.

Maldonado said as a D.A.R.E. officer he had worked with all the businesses. He talked about the many businesses that had donated and supported them. He said this collaboration needed to continue.

The audience asked if the candidates had any experience working with budgets and if so, what had the largest been.

Maldonado said he had been on the board of the Fort Bayard Federal Credit Union and had been responsible for a budget. As union president he had been part of negotiations and part of that entailed looking at the budget and seeing what funds would be available. He said he had worked with many budgets including El Grito Head Start.

Lee said he as undersheriff had been responsible for the managing of the budget and he had never gone over. "At one time I held the position of vice president of a company which had 270 employees. I can and will manage a budget."

Villanueva said he had managed the budget when serving as sheriff and never went over. That budget came in at $5 million. "I have the management experience to make the decisions needed."

If a vaccine mandate came down from the capitol, would you enforce it? Do you consider a vaccine mandate a law?

Villanueva said "If it is an executive order by our governor, we must enforce it. It is not political; it is public safety." A lot of people died from that virus. "If I wear a mask that is my choice to protect my community. If it is an executive order, we have to follow it."

Maldonado said "No, it is an order and is not a law. I will not enforce it and it is the people's right to make that decision to wear a mask or be vaccinated." He said he knew people who had gotten Covid and he went to check on them, but it is their choice.

Lee said he had been glad the governor had rescinded the vaccine order. "It is an issue I would pass by the district attorney and make sure I was following the law." If a law, it must be enforced.

The audience asked each candidate to give specifics of their personal integrity that qualifies them for being sheriff. "Give an example of when you stood up for what was right even though it had not been popular."

Lee said "Integrity must be determined by you, the people. We must be transparent because we live in a glass house." In the past he said he had terminated deputies that didn't do their job.

Maldonado said: "You always must have integrity." He felt he had always had it no matter if it had been on boards, the union or the D.A.R.E. program. He said as union president he saw people throughout the county that didn't have integrity and they lost their jobs. He said he had not defended them because of that. "You have to have integrity to have this job."

Villanueva said "Integrity is a big word. Without it you are no good to the community or job." He said he had to terminate deputies when he served as sheriff for not doing their jobs.

Seibel said he had a stack of question still, but the time had been up. He added that he hoped to have gotten a reasonable number of them. He encouraged the audience to visit with the candidates when the forum ended and ask their questions.

Seibel wrapped up with the two questions he always asks.

Who won the 2020 presidential election?

Villanueva said President Joe Biden

Lee said Joe Biden

Maldonado said Joe Biden

If we had a time machine and we are back here in 4 years, what would you be most proud of accomplishing?

Lee said bring the next generation of law enforcement along. Content with having affected a lower crime rate.

Villanueva said bringing closure to cold cases and giving those families justice.

Maldonado said having a community outreach program to find out what the people's needs, and concerns were. Out in the community more with the D.A.R.E. program.

Closing statements

Villanueva said everyone had some great questions and he thanked them. He said he would be the most qualified and experienced. He had worked with budgets and unions.

He said he has been very disappointed by the number of officers in the union. "I found out only 6 officers were in the union. There is no confidence in the union, and I will work to fix that." He said he would work to put the county in a positive direction and get deputies in the rural areas and do community policing. He can be reached at 575-590-1969 and would have an open-door policy.

Lee said he could be reached at 575-313-7481. "We need to have rural deputies and know who they are. We will have 5 districts and put 2 deputies in each one." He added he will be capable of staying on budget and can work with the commission and "would appreciate your vote."

Maldonado said, "I am the write in candidate and I ask everyone for their vote." He said they wanted to keep the department moving forward and not going backwards. He can be reached at 575-519-0455.

This forum can be viewed on the Silver City Daily Press Facebook page.