By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a work session meeting October 25, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the work session agenda.

Discussion

The town council has started doing work sessions before the regular meeting. Each time an agenda will be made for the public of items to be discussed. These discussions will be for one hour.

The council wanted to review the nuisance properties. Jim Reynolds, town attorney, gave a report on the issue. He could not give specific addresses because of them being in preajudication. He explained that if he did it could constitute prejudice in the future if it came before the council. He said code enforcement has been working on the most egregious ones.

Ladner wanted to point out that this would be just an informal discussion.

The next item on the agenda the board wanted to discuss had to do with adding online billing capabilities to the municipal services. Ladner said he had talked to the city about implementing that service. Brown said the current software system could not accommodate online payments. "By software standards it is ancient, 1996." Currently people can do a bank draft or pay through their own bank. The city had been looking into what needs to be done to offer online payment. The process had started in 2019 with HIE (software) and then they had problems with the account representative and have not been able to straighten it out because that person left. Dispatch works on the same system and has been able to upgrade. Brown said four months ago they got back on track, and they will be running the old system with the new system for some time to make sure everything transfers properly. Farmer had some tech questions and Prince said it would be a great improvement. Brown said the system would also make it possible for people to see much sooner if they have a water leak because they will be able to watch usage online in real time. Ladner asked if when they move to the new city annex building if they could use the old bank window to accept payments. Brown said that window had been removed.

The council discussed the unused property of the town. They had been provided a map of the parcels. Farmer asked about the three that are known as Allen Springs. James Marshall, assistant town manager said this had been the original water source for the town in the 1800s. The U.S. Forest Service has expressed interest in it. The property has a problem of being land locked and only useful to the US Forest Service. Brown talked about the miscellaneous water rights in various areas they had. They could be moved. Brown said they currently have been updating the water plan in part because of the regional water plan being worked on for the county. Reynolds said the USFS had an appraisal done on those parcels and said it came out to $60,000. He said they have negotiations going on and when they have come to an agreement the council will have an ordinance to review.

Farmer asked how the town would move water rights. Brown said it would be a long process but explained the difference between private and commercial and what that would mean in the process.

Prince asked about the Mountain View Road parcels and if they could be used for affordable housing. Brown said they have an area that they will be using for a program to make housing more affordable. In short, the town gives a qualified (income bracket) individual or family the property and they pay to build a home. He said currently they have 15 applications and one in the process.

Farmer asked about the plans for the Round Mountain property. Marshall said this property has the same issue as the Allen Springs. They have no legal access, BLM (Bureau of Land Management) on one side and private land on the other. The town has tried to work out some access, but nothing has happened yet.

The last thing on their discussion had to do with the takeaway from the Outdoor Economic Conference. Cano said it had been an excellent experience. The conference also showed Silver City is leading in this field. Cano said she would like to see Silver City be more involved in the conference next year, maybe be a sponsor. Farmer said he found it very eye opening. He asked Brown if he had a timeline on when the town would have a Parks and Recreation Department. He said probably by July of 2023. Prince said he had learned a lot and they needed to keep in mind Silver City is the gateway to the Gila National Forest. He added it should be important to encourage youth to enjoy the natural resources the area has.

Cano wanted to look into something mentioned at the conference. She wanted to know if the town had a RV (recreational vehicle) dump station. Brown said they currently can only be found at the RV parks. Farmer said the state doesn't have very many of these and at the conference that had been something brought up that would help bring people into the area. Brown said he could look into it. He went on to explain the way the dump station works, and they would have to make sure the stations would be aerated. He will start working on a plan.

Discussion adjourned

Silver City held a regular council meeting October 25, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Cano said the email for the town has become a problem but said it had just been hers maybe. Sometimes she had not received emails or had received them days later. She said she just wanted people to know she has had this happen and she had not been ignoring them.

Ray cautioned people about trick or treating this year. He asked that they only go to trusted neighborhoods. He reminded everyone to vote and said God Bless America.

Prince had no comment currently.

Farmer congratulated the Lady Colts soccer team.

The council approved the minutes from the meeting October 11, 2022.

Public input none currently.

Reports none currently

Manager

Brown said the recreational center is still out for bid. The city hall annex building can't move forward until they receive the funds to fix the roof and replace the HVAC system. Those funds need to be $650,000. The swimming pool is out for bid and should know something by next month. Little Walnut project will be going until January to use the extra funds left and extend the project 120 feet. The plans on the 32nd Street project have been completed and will be put out for bid in the spring. Phase 1 of the drainage project at the cemetery has started.

Public hearings none currently.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business none currently.

Meeting adjourned.