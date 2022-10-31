By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a special town meeting October 19, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva and councilors Jose Diaz and Frances Gonzales. Eloy Medina did not attend.

The council approved the agenda with a few changes. The work session would not take place and they moved public input to after the agenda. Also added mayors and council reports at the end of the meeting.

Public input none currently

New Business

Kristina Ortiz, city clerk, gave the council an update on all the projects currently in process. This will be the last meeting Ortiz will be present due to her upcoming retirement effective October 21, 2022.

The wastewater project, main line going from the plant to the highway will have work orders that need to be done the following week due to staff changes.

The recreation project has had an electrical problem with permitting. The problems concern the mini splits that the city wanted to install. The project will have to go back to using swamp coolers.

The new concrete for the sidewalk repair at the community center will happen in March or April. Waiting on SW Concrete to coordinate a date that works for both them and the community center.

Ortiz briefly explained the situation with the park for the library and Stantec doing the project. If they do the sidewalks, they will have to adhere to ADA standards and will have to do design and engineering.

Diaz asked how much of the money for parks and recreation would be left after the little league projects have finished. Ortiz said they started with $75,000 and all of that has been used except for the $25,000 set aside for the library park. All that remains to be done with that project will be the bathroom partitions. Ortiz said they should be in the following week.

The council talked about the needed repairs from leaks that still needed to be done at the library.

The NM 356 sidewalk project has been on hold to coordinate with PNM, engineers, and property owners to move poles. Easements must be obtained. Ortiz said they would have work orders to address soon on this project.

The city had been awarded $732,000 to do the N. Foy Street project. They will be short approximately $200,000. Ortiz told the council they would need to decide what they want to do. Abandon the project for now or reduce the scope to fit the award. Diaz said with everything going up they should do what they can with the funds available. Ortiz agreed.

The highway lighting project has completely finished. The city must retain $95,000 that they didn't use and pay it back.

The public safety building has been on hold because of supplies. The supplies should be delivered in November so the project can move forward. Ortiz said she had talked to Stantec about putting a storage container on the property. They have not gotten back to her on what size and where it can be placed.

Ortiz said she had submitted a request for funds to purchase fire equipment and a rescue unit. She said they did have $55,000 coming from Freeport McMoRan.

Ortiz said they had been waiting for direction on the water tank repairs. Currently they have $524,000 federal recovery funds that must be used by December of 2024.

The colonias grant for the wastewater and sewer improvements has been in the process of waiting for approval. At the time of approval, it will come before the council and then it can be utilized.

The project for new street signs and number plaques for the houses is in the process. The city will have 25 streets that will change.

Ortiz referenced the address problems on Hwy 180 and Foy Blvd. The problem had been none of the addresses went to the 911 site. Everything in Bayard will be readdressed.

Ortiz said she didn't have anything new to report on the railroad crossing repairs except the contractors hired to do the job said they will be 6 months out to get the needed supplies.

The city needs to start looking for funding to do repairs on the HMS building donated to the city. Fierro said they now had the key.

The council approved the retirement of Kristina Ortiz effective October 21, 2022.

The council approved the resignation of Jason Jaeger effective September 27, 2022, and resignation of Gerald Polk effective October 12, 2022

The council went in to closed session to discuss appointment of interim department heads with temporary wage increases.

The council came back to open session after about 15 minutes.

The council tabled the discussion about the wastewater department internal investigation.

The council approved several interim appointments and temporary wage increases. The people appointed included Deputy Clerk Marlena Valenzuela as interim county clerk, Foreman Michael Paez as interim public works director and WW Operator Robert Terrazas as interim wastewater director.

Also approved by the council each interim person will be compensated with a $3 increase until the position has been filled. Any of the maintenance employees that must work at the wastewater plant will be compensated $1 more for the time worked there. Utility ClerkTanya Ortiz will be compensated with $1 more for additional duties.

Villanueva thanked everyone for stepping up and doing the extra work needed.

Diaz wanted to make the compensated rates go back two weeks and the council approved the motion.

Fierro thanked all the employees for their hard work.

Mayor and councilors reports

Villanueva – none currently

Gonzalez didn't have anything to report except the Trunk or Treat on October 30.

Diaz thanked everyone for their hard work and said, "You all are awesome." He wished Ortiz the best of luck.

Fierro reminisced knowing Ortiz since she was 15 years old. She started as a co-op student in 1994. That had been 28 years ago. He told her how much he appreciated what she had done for Bayard. He said she had helped a lot and he hated to see her go. He wished her luck on her new job

Gonzales said, "I am excited for you on your new job and learning new things."

Meeting adjourned.