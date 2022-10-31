Luna County, NM – On October 28, at about 10:30 a.m., New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched to State Road 11 at around milepost 17, south of Deming for a head-on crash involving a 2001 Nissan Tsuru and a 2009 Toyota Corolla.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2001 Nissan Tsuru, driven by Caleb De Santiago, 20, of Las Cruces was traveling north on State Road 11. For unknown reasons the Nissan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 43-year-old Columbus man.
De Santiago suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. His condition is not known.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.