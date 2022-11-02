Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
GRMC Trunk or Treat 2022 part 1
This is part 1 of a two-part photo essay with only a sample of some of the creative, beautiful or scary costumes that people wore for the Halloween event at Gila Regional Medical Center.
On Halloween, Gila Regional Medical Center set up trucks, cars and tents all around the main parking lot to create a huge Trunk or Treat event that would hand out candy and other goodies to hundreds and maybe thousands of children and adults.