Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5740.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5741.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5743.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5746.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5747.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5749.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5751.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5752.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5753.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5755.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5756.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5759.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5760.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5761.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5765.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5766.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5768.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5769.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5770.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5777.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5779.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5781.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5786.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5788.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5789.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5792.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5795.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5796.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5797.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5799.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5802.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5805.jpg
GRMC Trunk or Treat 103122 part 2
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GRMC-Trunk-or-Treat-103122-part2/IMG_5806.jpg
This is the second and final part of the two-part series of photos of the Gila Regional Medical Center Trunk or Treat on Halloween.