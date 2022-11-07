[Editor's Note: This article includes the work session and regular session on Oct. 24, 2022, as well as a short special meeting on Oct. 28, 2022.]

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session October 24, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Michelle Diaz did not attend.

The board approved the work session agenda.

The principal of Jose Barrios, Travis Yurcic, and the principal of La Plata, Starr Cruz, gave the board a presentation on how the new common planning time had been working that was implemented this year.

Yurcic said it has established a culture to help staff and students. They have appreciated this time given on a weekly basis.

Yurcic and Cruz had provided a PDF of their presentation for the board. They now had portfolios of each student and had set goals.

Hawkins asked them to explain what the common planning time looked like. Yurcic said the teachers dismiss at 1:30 and by 1:45 they have gathered and started to look at the data and discuss what they can do better. By looking at the data (assessments) they can determine if they need to do referrals for tutoring of some students. He said they have had a lot of positive reaction to the common planning time.

Cruz said in the past years they have had very little time to do this and now being able to every Wednesday has been very helpful. "The teachers are very positive. Being able to meet every week they can do more collaboration." She said they always have a goal for each session. The staff has had a positive experience and been motivated by the extra time.

Cruz and Yurcic asked the board if they had any questions.

Flores asked if the high school had the same outcome. Yurcic said yes but they don't gather until 2:00 pm. Flores expressed concerns that when one has to attend a lot of meetings sometimes, they become redundant. He asked if they have been allowed time to work by themselves to come up with plans. Flores said he thought some of the teachers had been of the thought that this would allow them time to catch up. Yurcic said for now they have been getting established with meetings and teachers are given preparation time. Cruz added that common planning time establishes a culture for them to all be on the same page.

Montenegro said they have been asked "Why every Wednesday?" She asked if it had been enough time. Both Yurcic and Cruz said yes.

Hawkins addressed the comment about catch up time. He said for now it will be for growth of the teachers and learning from each other. They have been having conversations with each other that in the past had not happened. The time could get monotonous, but they have kept it fresh and engaged.

The work session adjourned.

Regular meeting

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting October 24, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Michelle Diaz (came in after work session), Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting September 26, 2022, finance meeting September 22, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

No one had attended the recognition of the Silver City Women's Club. The item will be moved to the November 14, 2022, meeting.

Kiwanis didn't have a representative for the students of the month, so Hawkins presented the certificates to the nominees. Chidinma Nwachuku from La Plata exhibits being a good leader and role model for the other students. The history department at Silver High School nominated Adri Mondello because they said he has been an outstanding student and was articulate and hard working. They also pointed out he participated with NHD (national history day) and worked at Morning Star. The student from Cliff had not attended but next month the meeting will be in Cliff and McKynna Motes would be recognized at that time.

The Silver School district recognized New Mexico State Senator Siah Correa Hemphill. Hawkins presented her with a plaque thanking her for her continued support of the schools. He said when covid happened she had contacted them right away to see how she could help. She thanked them for their support.

The Silver School district recognized Representative Luis Terrazas. He had not gotten to the meeting yet, but Hawkins had a plaque for him also. He wanted to recognize him for his continued advocation for the schools. He said Terrazas had met with him numerous times and asked how he could help. Hawkins said, "His heart is sincere to help the kids."

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) gave the board an update on how the bargaining had been going. She said there had been a legislative meeting in Albuquerque she had not attended but the big thing still being pushed concerns the 80/20 split with the insurance. She brought up the 6 percent raise but at the same time they got a 7 percent increase in the insurance.

Superintendent

Hawkins addressed several things for the board.

The strategic plan would now look at goals. They have put together a diverse group to look at this. Hawkins explained the process they went through for this and provided them with a document outlining it. They would measure annual goals by concrete evidence like data, surveys and hard data showing improvements. They will continue to make an effort to bring in more community members into the plan.

Montenegro asked if they woulddo all the goals on the document or just a few at a time. Hawkins explained they needed to get a baseline for all of them "so we can see where the needs will be. It will be a cyclical process."

Hawkins said Dr. Butler with Studor said the focus will include students, parents, and the community.

Cohn said they would need the whole data to get a good strategic plan.

Terrazas had come to the meeting at this time. Hawkins told him that they wanted to thank him for his service and gave him the plaque. He pointed out that he had been helpful to Silver Consolidated Schools as well as Cobre Consolidated Schools. Terrazas thanked them for their support.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave the board an update on personnel and enrollment. He said they only have 2 positions left to fill and currently have interviews coming up for those.

Hawkins wanted to add something in about the plaques they have given out. He said Mr. Staley's shop class makes and designs them.

Hawkins reported that now they have set up the system so substitute teachers can be paid weekly. This change in the system gave them thirty new subs since implementation. They also now have a $2,500 sign up bonus for special education teachers.

Alvarez said he had provided the board with the data on current enrollment and a five-year history. The five-year average has been 2,377. Currently they have 2,268 and only lost four students from last year.

Diaz asked if they had any way of knowing why they had left. Alvarez said most of them they know it had to do with the parent getting employment out of the area.

Michelle McCain, director of finance reported that the RFP (request for proposal) for tutoring had a deadline of October 10, 2022, however one of the responses had gone into the spam mail and was missed. They will still accept it as it had not been their fault. The prices ranged from $28,000 - $78,000. She added that not all met the criteria so the price would not be the issue. A special meeting will have to be done before the next to approve the one awarded the contract.

Hawkins said the state has put out and RFP for tutoring, but they wouldn't have any information on that until the end of the semester. It would be for grades 4-12.

Diaz asked if the tutoring would be virtual or in person. Hawkins said it will be virtual and be available to students 24/7 so it can be done at school or at home.

Board of education

Montenegro said the finance committee had met and gone over the financial statements. They looked at the salaries in accordance with the budget and the district had done well. They had gone over all the checks and reports. Cohn thanked the staff for always being able to answer questions when they had them. Montenegro said they had been getting ready for the audit. The finance committee meeting will begin in December meeting on the Wednesday before the board meeting instead of Thursday.

Flores gave a report on the threat assessment committee. He said they met and discussed school shootings. He said they had four threats this year that have been on the secondary level. The question came up on who decides if a threat will be considered credible. He said it turns to law enforcement. The parents have been informed by the school. Attendance has hurt after these incidents, and they have tried to figure a way to counteract it. Flores said, "They are more than prepared to react." He said not a lot has been done to be proactive and reduce the chance. "I wish the security officers were armed." The parents and staff have also related those sentiments. Every school has a certified officer, and some have been retired officers. "We have a wealth of information from our security guards that have a combined experience of more than one hundred years."

Diaz asked about the mental health part of the incidents. Had the crisis intervention team been activated? Hawkins said they have been brought in as needed and for as long as the team felt they had been needed.

Montenegro said they had talked about arming the security guards some time ago, but legislation had come out that they could not do it.

Flores said originally when it had been discussed they didn't have any legislation to stop it and they would have been grandfathered in when the legislation happened. Now they will have to jump through a lot of hoops to do it. He said he would need to meet with all the security guards now and see if they would be willing to do everything required now to be armed.

Montenegro asked him to get that information and present it to them.

Montenegro said they had met at the regional meeting in Lordsburg and the meeting had a lot to do with safety. A man with POMS Insurance had been at the Aztec school when they had a shooting and gave a presentation. He talked about locks, cameras, and fencing. She said the spring regional meeting would be held in Silver City and they would be sponsoring it.

Montenegro thanked the students for the dinner and decorations. She expressed her condolences for the student lost recently and to Mr. Kendrick's family for their loss.

Diaz said the regional meeting had been great. She congratulated all the school teams and all the school spirit. "I was part of the band when Mr. Kendrick was there, and he was an amazing man and left a huge impression on everyone." She sent her thoughts and prayers to the student lost. She thanked the students for dinner and the administration that comes to the meetings. She reminded everyone to vote and let their voice be heard.

Cohn thanked everyone that attended. He especially thanked Hemphill and Terrazas for advocation of the schools. He said, "he was proud of the 7 and 8 grade football team for their undefeated season." He thanked Principal Cruz for her leadership and Hawkins for his "be kind" efforts at all the schools.

McMillan thanked everyone for attending and the great meal. He commented on having a good break and the end of the year would be here before they knew it.

Flores said ditto on all said before by the board. He did add his condolences for the families.

Public comments none currently.

Action items.

The board approved the consent agenda presented by McCain.

It consisted of checks in the amount of $2,913,093.14.

She had several budget adjustments. A technical person had been added and money needed to be transferred from one fund to another to accommodate their pay. They had a grant carryover of $6,793. They had a grant for public school capital outlay. They originally thought it would be $211,000 but had ended up getting $217,224.82. They will have to send in a scope of what that will be used for and show proof of the expenditures. It will be used for facility repairs, walk-in freezer and sewer pump at Harrison Schmidt, and sewer repair in Cliff because of the flooding.

The consent agenda also included donations.

Amplified Therapy - $1,500 Cliff fall festival

Coyote Phoenix - $500 Cliff fall festival

DeMent Electric - $800 Silver Scholars Academy

Elks Lodge 413 - $500 Silver High School Pep Club

Elks Lodge 413 - $500 Cliff Schools P.E.

Grant County Title - $500 Cliff fall festival

Silver City Dental - $3,500 Silver High School band

A long list of auction items had been given to the board. McCain said that money would be going back into the school.

Victor Oaxaca, transportation director, had not been available for a report but had conveyed he didn't have anything.

The board approved the strategic plan progress based on Hawkins presentation.

Public comment none currently

A special meeting will take place October 28, 2022, for the RFP on tutoring award at 7:30 am.

Next board meeting will be November 14, 2022, and be held at 6:00 pm in Cliff

Entrance audit meeting October 25, 2022, 10:00 am

Finance Committee November 10, 2022, 4:00 pm

The board went into executive session.

Open session

No decisions made in the executive session.

Adjourned

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the special board meeting October 28, 2022. Patrick Cohn called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance President Ashley Montenegro (phone), Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

Michelle McCain, director of finance had an RFP that had to be approved before the next board meeting and had been talked about in the October 24, 2022, meeting.

The board approved the one-year calendar contract with Paper Education of America for tutoring. This will benefit the students in grades 4-12.

Meeting adjourned.