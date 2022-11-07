Bayard asked to help with Food Drive

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 07 November 2022 07 November 2022

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session October 24, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina.

Diaz had several questions about the maintenance report and commented on it being the best one he has seen, very detailed.

Diaz questioned if William Welcome really wanted to stay in the department and if not, they should not spend the money to have him get certified.

Villanueva asked for clarification of the construction and easements in reference to the pilot project infrastructure for the alkaline flush project.

The board didn't have anything else for the work session and talked about personal things until it was time to start the meeting.

The town of Bayard held a regular town meeting October 24, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

The council approved the agenda with a change. They would not have a closed session.

Public input none currently

Consent agenda

The council approved the consent agenda. It had several items, accounts payable report for October 12, 2022, fire report September 2022, maintenance report September 2022, and William Welcome and Adrian Badillo attending NMRWA(New Mexico Rural Water Association) conference in Las Cruces.

New Business

George Esqueda with Stantec attended the meeting to present to the council items needing attention with several projects.

The one-million-gallon reservoir project had expired and needed to have an extension agreement. Esqueda explained that because they had gotten federal funds the requirements have been stricter than the state, so they have been trying to coordinate with the federal environment department and the department of finance. The amendment would just extend the contract and not increase the cost. Fierro asked him how long it would take. Esqueda said he would be at the mercy of the department of finance and federal environment department. He gave them a run-down of all the correspondence that had happened with all the concerned parties. He did recommend that they not start the project until next winter. They needed to not be doing the project when they would possibly need the water in the summer months. Fierro said he was worried about the cost of supplies going up. Esqueda said "He was aware of that but was doing the best he could to move the project forward." By adding the federal dollars, he explained that made the requirements far more stringent. Diaz asked him to copy the council on all the emails so, if possible, they could help. Esqueda agreed to do that.

Next Esqueda discussed needing an amendment that had to do with the engineering and final design of the NM 356 sidewalk project. Esqueda had not brought this paperwork. This project has been delayed due to the need of moving poles and that has required collaboration with PNM and Comcast which then has required easements from residents. They discussed the scope of the project and Villanueva thought it went further. Diaz said that there had been issues with enough funds and some residents would not give easements for the project.

The next thing Esqueda presented to the board concerned the amendment for both the colonias project and wastewater / water projects. This would be an increase in the contract due to labor standards for the changes being made in the employees.

Esqueda said he had submitted the documents but would resubmit to them. The council decided to table all the requests until the next meeting when they had all the documents.

The council approved the easement agreement to allow construction of the pilot project infrastructure for the alkaline flush project and for personnel access to property.

The council approved resolution 14-2022 for sewer system improvements.

No closed session took place.

Mayor and councilors reports

Villanueva none currently

Medina said the beautification committee did a great job on the Bingo.

Gonzales reminded everyone about the trunk or treat at the community center.

Diaz said he would meet with Michael Paez, foreman of public works, concerning the finishing of the restrooms. He thanked the beautification committee for all their hard work. He congratulated Dolores Charon on all the purple ribbons put up bringing attention to domestic violence. He also thanked maintenance for helping her. He announced that Cobre has asked for donations for their food drive. They will be trying to provide 300 turkeys to families in need. He suggested that the beautification committee might partner with them.

Fierro thanked everyone for their hard work in the last month because of all the changes. He said he had met with Superintendent Jeff Spaletta at Cobre Schools. They met to talk about the food drive. He will attend the beautification committee meeting and see about working together on it.

Medina brought up having a Christmas Parade and a resident asked if they would have Santa Claus this year. She said she had not seen him come downtown for two years.

Another resident commented on all the help wanted ads seen in the paper for Bayard and wanted to know if anyone had been hired.

Fierro said they had applications, and they would interview for the parks and recreation job. He said they had also gotten an application for the clerk position.

The next regular meeting will be held November 14, 2022

Meeting adjourned.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 