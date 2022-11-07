By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session October 24, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina.

Diaz had several questions about the maintenance report and commented on it being the best one he has seen, very detailed.

Diaz questioned if William Welcome really wanted to stay in the department and if not, they should not spend the money to have him get certified.

Villanueva asked for clarification of the construction and easements in reference to the pilot project infrastructure for the alkaline flush project.

The board didn't have anything else for the work session and talked about personal things until it was time to start the meeting.

The town of Bayard held a regular town meeting October 24, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

The council approved the agenda with a change. They would not have a closed session.

Public input none currently

Consent agenda

The council approved the consent agenda. It had several items, accounts payable report for October 12, 2022, fire report September 2022, maintenance report September 2022, and William Welcome and Adrian Badillo attending NMRWA(New Mexico Rural Water Association) conference in Las Cruces.

New Business

George Esqueda with Stantec attended the meeting to present to the council items needing attention with several projects.

The one-million-gallon reservoir project had expired and needed to have an extension agreement. Esqueda explained that because they had gotten federal funds the requirements have been stricter than the state, so they have been trying to coordinate with the federal environment department and the department of finance. The amendment would just extend the contract and not increase the cost. Fierro asked him how long it would take. Esqueda said he would be at the mercy of the department of finance and federal environment department. He gave them a run-down of all the correspondence that had happened with all the concerned parties. He did recommend that they not start the project until next winter. They needed to not be doing the project when they would possibly need the water in the summer months. Fierro said he was worried about the cost of supplies going up. Esqueda said "He was aware of that but was doing the best he could to move the project forward." By adding the federal dollars, he explained that made the requirements far more stringent. Diaz asked him to copy the council on all the emails so, if possible, they could help. Esqueda agreed to do that.

Next Esqueda discussed needing an amendment that had to do with the engineering and final design of the NM 356 sidewalk project. Esqueda had not brought this paperwork. This project has been delayed due to the need of moving poles and that has required collaboration with PNM and Comcast which then has required easements from residents. They discussed the scope of the project and Villanueva thought it went further. Diaz said that there had been issues with enough funds and some residents would not give easements for the project.

The next thing Esqueda presented to the board concerned the amendment for both the colonias project and wastewater / water projects. This would be an increase in the contract due to labor standards for the changes being made in the employees.

Esqueda said he had submitted the documents but would resubmit to them. The council decided to table all the requests until the next meeting when they had all the documents.

The council approved the easement agreement to allow construction of the pilot project infrastructure for the alkaline flush project and for personnel access to property.

The council approved resolution 14-2022 for sewer system improvements.

No closed session took place.

Mayor and councilors reports

Villanueva none currently

Medina said the beautification committee did a great job on the Bingo.

Gonzales reminded everyone about the trunk or treat at the community center.

Diaz said he would meet with Michael Paez, foreman of public works, concerning the finishing of the restrooms. He thanked the beautification committee for all their hard work. He congratulated Dolores Charon on all the purple ribbons put up bringing attention to domestic violence. He also thanked maintenance for helping her. He announced that Cobre has asked for donations for their food drive. They will be trying to provide 300 turkeys to families in need. He suggested that the beautification committee might partner with them.

Fierro thanked everyone for their hard work in the last month because of all the changes. He said he had met with Superintendent Jeff Spaletta at Cobre Schools. They met to talk about the food drive. He will attend the beautification committee meeting and see about working together on it.

Medina brought up having a Christmas Parade and a resident asked if they would have Santa Claus this year. She said she had not seen him come downtown for two years.

Another resident commented on all the help wanted ads seen in the paper for Bayard and wanted to know if anyone had been hired.

Fierro said they had applications, and they would interview for the parks and recreation job. He said they had also gotten an application for the clerk position.

The next regular meeting will be held November 14, 2022

Meeting adjourned.