U.S. Representative District 2

Yvette Herrell - R 4,294 4,815

Gabriel Vasquez - D 5,018 5,161

Eliseo Luna (write in) - D 0

NM Governor and Lt. Governor

Karen Evette Bedonie and Efren Gallardo Jr. - L 262

Mark V. Ronchetti and Ant L Thornton - R 4,762

Michelle Lujan Grisham and Howie C Morales - D 5,055

Secretary of State

Maggie Toulouse Oliver - D 5,056 5,216

Audrey Trujillo - R 3,980 4,467

Mayna Erika Myers - L 266 285

Attorney General

Raúl Torrez - D 5,233 5,384

Jeremy Michael Gay -R 4,064 4,579

State Auditor

Joseph M Maestas -D 5,558 5,749

Travis Steven Sanchez -L 2,995 3,378

State Treasurer

Harry B Montoya - R 4,219 4,734

Laura M Montoya -D 4,984 5,129

Commissioner of Public Lands

Jefferson L Byrd -R 4,088 4,608

Stephanie Garcia Richard -D 5,108 5,252

Larry E Marker (write in) -I 0

State Representative District 39

Luis M Terrazas - R 4,994 5,536

Rodolpho S Martinez - D 4,346 4,470

Justice of the Supreme Court

Thomas C Montoya - R 4,268 4,788

Julie J Vargas - D 4,951 5,093

Justice of the Supreme Court Position 2

Kerry J. Morris - R 4,080 4,597

Briana H Zamora – D 5,118 5,258

Judge of the Court of Appeals Position 1

Barbara V Johnson- R 3,985 4,487

Gerald Edward Baca - D 4,763 4,884

Sophie I Cooper - L 447 484

Judge of the Court of Appeals Position 2

Katherine Anne Wray – D 4,827 4,966

Stephen P Curtis - L 522 562

Gertrude Lee – R 3,806 4,287

Public Education Commissioner District 6

Stewart Alan Ingham – R 5,715 6,257

Magistrate Judge – Grant Division 1

Justin Craig Garwood - D 6,280 6,601

Magistrate Judge – Grant Division 2

Hector C Grijalva – D 6,549 6,876

County Commissioner by Commissioner District – Grant District 1

Chris Ponce – D 1,393 1,403

County Commissioner by Commissioner District – Grant District 2

Armando D. Aguilera – R 611 819

Eloy H Medina – D 934 1,018

County Sheriff

Raul D Villanueva – D 4,414 4.532

Jim Lee - I 1,960 2, 25

Manuel Joseph Maldonado - D (write in) Not yet reported

County Assessor

Misty A Trujillo -D 6,614 6946

Probate Judge

Mary Ann Sedillo – D 6,627 6977

[EDITOR’S NOTE: THESE NUMBERS HAVE CHANGED, BUT THE RESULTS HAVE NOT.

JUDICIAL RETENTION: SHALL MICHAEL E VIGIL BE RETAINED AS JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT POSITION 1?

YES 5,548

NO 2,302

JUDICIAL RETENTION: SHALL JANE B YOHALEM BE RETAINED AS JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS?

YES 5,303

NO 2,379

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1: PROPOSING AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE 12, SECTION 7 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF NEW MEXICO TO PROVIDE FOR ADDITIONAL ANNUAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF THE PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND FOR ENHANCED INSTRUCTION FOR STUDENTS AT RISK OF FAILURE, EXTENDING THE SCHOOL YEAR, TEACHER COMPENSATION AND EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION; REQUIRING CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL FOR DISTRIBUTIONS FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION.

YES 6453

NO 2563

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2: PROPOSING TO AMEND ARTICLE 9, SECTION 14 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF NEW MEXICO TO ALLOW PUBLIC INVESTMENT TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO ESSENTIAL HOUSEHOLD SERVICES, INCLUDING INTERNET, ENERGY, WATER, WASTEWATER AND OTHER SIMILAR SERVICES AS PROVIDED BY LAW, UPON THE ENACTMENT OF GENERAL IMPLEMENTING LEGISLATION BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE MEMBERS ELECTED TO EACH HOUSE OF THE LEGISLATURE.

YES 5,800

NO 2,971

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3: PROPOSING TO AMEND ARTICLE 6, SECTION 35 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF NEW MEXICO TO PROVIDE THAT AN APPOINTED JUDGE SERVE AT LEAST ONE YEAR BEFORE A GENERAL ELECTION IS HELD FOR THE OFFICE TO WHICH THE JUDGE WAS APPOINTED.

YES 6,201

NO 2,430

BOND QUESTION 1: THE 2022 CAPITAL PROJECTS GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ACT AUTHORIZES THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF SENIOR CITIZEN FACILITY IMPROVEMENT, CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION BONDS. SHALL THE STATE BE AUTHORIZED TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED TWENTY-FOUR MILLION FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($24,470,000) TO MAKE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CERTAIN SENIOR CITIZEN FACILITY IMPROVEMENT, CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION PROJECTS AND PROVIDE FOR A GENERAL PROPERTY TAX

YES 5,835

NO 2,744

BOND QUESTION 2: THE 2022 CAPITAL PROJECTS GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ACT AUTHORIZES THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF LIBRARY ACQUISITION BONDS. SHALL THE STATE BE AUTHORIZED TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED NINETEEN MILLION TWO HUNDRED SIXTY-SIX THOUSAND DOLLARS ($19,266,000) TO MAKE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ACADEMIC, PUBLIC SCHOOL, TRIBAL AND PUBLIC LIBRARY RESOURCE ACQUISITIONS AND PROVIDE FOR A GENERAL PROPERTY TAX IMPOSITION AND LEVY FOR THE PAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL OF, INTEREST ON AND EXPENSES

YES 5,496

NO 2,978

BOND QUESTION 3: THE 2022 CAPITAL PROJECTS GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ACT AUTHORIZES THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SPECIAL SCHOOLS AND TRIBAL SCHOOLS CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND ACQUISITION BONDS. SHALL THE STATE BE AUTHORIZED TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED TWO HUNDRED FIFTEEN MILLION NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY-SIX THOUSAND DOLLARS ($215,986,000) TO MAKE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CERTAIN HIGHER EDUCATION, SPECIAL SCHOOLS AND TRIBAL SCHOOLS CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS AND PRO

YES 5,410

NO 3,046

REMODELING/ADDITION BONDS: SHALL GRANT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, BE AUTHORIZED TO ISSUE ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, IN ONE SERIES OR MORE, IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $4,000,000 FOR THE PURPOSE OF REMODELING AND MAKING ADDITIONS TO NECESSARY PUBLIC BUILDINGS WITHIN GRANT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COURTHOUSES, JAILS, BRIDGES, HOSPITALS, PUBLIC LIBRARIES, FACILITIES FOR THE HOLDING OF COUNTY FAIRS, CULTURAL FACILITIES, JUVENILE DETENTION HOMES, ATHLETIC FACILITIES, PARKING STRUCTURES, - GRANT

YES 6,086

NO 2,468

ROAD CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR BONDS: SHALL GRANT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, BE AUTHORIZED TO ISSUE ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, IN ONE SERIES OR MORE, IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $4,000,000 FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTING OR REPAIRING PUBLIC ROADS AND FOR CONSTRUCTION AND ACQUISITION OF WATER, SEWER OR SANITARY LANDFILL SYSTEMS, SAID BONDS TO BE PAYABLE FROM GENERAL (AD VALOREM) TAXES AND TO BE ISSUED AND SOLD AT SUCH TIME OR TIMES, UPON SUCH TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MAY DETERMINE AND A - GRANT

YES 6,409

NO 1,704

For full results visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/resultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&map=CTY&cty=08&name=Grant