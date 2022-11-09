Fort Bayard Theater gets new windows

Published: 09 November 2022 09 November 2022

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting October 27, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees, Olga Amador, Peter Erickson, and Arnold Lopez attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the October 13, 2022, meeting.

Mayor's report

Bauch announced that in November, they would only have one council meeting due to the holiday schedule and that would also apply to December.

He reminded everyone of the Tamal Fiesta y Mas happening November 19, 2022, 10 am to 3 pm.

Bauch said the maintenance office renovations will be done shortly. Rebekah Russell has worked hard to organize it all.

The windows at the Fort Bayard Little Theater have almost been finished and Bauch said it looked great, like brand new. He added that soon they would also have the heat working in there. Sheila Hudman, village administrator said that the supplies for the heating system would be in this month. The supplies being radiators and boilers.

New business none currently.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2022-22 for adjustments of revenue and expenditures. Hudman explained that every quarter they must make adjustments that entail moving monies from one account to another and they have no changes in the amount.

The council approved resolution 2022-23 budget adjustment transfers. Hudman explained the reason for this. Many times, projects can be finished and need to be paid for, but the funding has not been received yet, so monies must be moved to general fund to pay those expenditures.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments
Tom Caddel asked: "Where is Rosemary?" Bauch said she had been sick. Caddel said he hoped she felt better. He had been referring to Rosemary Arciero, code enforcement officer.

Caddel referenced the last council meeting and the fence. He said it still had not been taken down. Bauch explained "The people were out of town and would address it when they returned." Caddel wanted to know when that would be. Bauch said the village has given them the courtesy to take it down when they return. Caddel said, "I can't get into my property." Bauch pointed out that he had other access points. This went back and forth for a while. Bauch said if the owners neglect to take care of it the village will take the fence down. Caddel wanted to know what would happen if he tore it down. Bauch reiterated they had given them the time to take it down in a timely manner and if they didn't the village would. Caddel went on and said, "Rosemary had to go with him because the man who put the fence up is not right in the head." He went on to accuse the city of not doing anything because the man had threatened to sue them. Caddel demanded a date to take the fence down. Bauch said he could not give him a date, in part because Rosemary Arciero had not been in attendance, and she had the information to be able to make that determination. Caddel kept pushing for a date and Bauch finally said December 31, 2022. Caddel said that date would be unreasonable. Bauch said you wanted a date and apologized for being sarcastic.

Caddel wanted to know what they would be doing about the gas leak at the Mercado. Hudman corrected him in that it had not been a leak, but residue left over from the old gas tanks underground. The tanks had deteriorated, and it allowed the residue out because of the tanks filling with all the rain recently. She said the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has been contacted and will be assessing it. Caddel said it would be draining into the creek. Hudman said in 2009 the DOT (Department of Transportation) had evaluated it and determined it was only residue. Gas floats and water sinks, the tank has become full of water with all the rain. The EPA said the ground did not have any contamination except in the one small area. They had asked that it be fenced off, so no one fell through if the tank collapsed.

Caddel had a last item of concern and it had to do with the potholes and specifically the ones on Prescott Street. He said, "They keep having problems and it is tearing cars up." Bauch said he would have maintenance go take care of it and acknowledged they had several areas that needed potholes repaired.

Bauch said he had forgotten something on the mayor's report. The Bellm Street project had been sent out for bid and Hudman said they should have something by December 8, 2022.

Closed session held.

Open session

Bauch said no decisions had been made.

Hiring, Raises, Terminations, etc.

David Valles, maintenance supervisor asked the council to approve a $1 step raise for Angel Garadino and promotion to foreman. Valles said he had done such a great job while he had been home recovering from surgery. The council approved the promotion and step raise.

Next meeting

First regular meeting to be held November 10, 2022, at 3pm

Second regular meeting for November 24, 2022, canceled.

Meeting Adjourned

