Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Birds at Bayard Library 110422 Bird presentation at Bayard Library Rachelle Bergmann giving a presentation https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Birds-Bayard-Library-110422/BAS_1.jpeg

Bird presentation at Bayard Library Rachelle Bergman explaining how to use the binoculars and where to look https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Birds-Bayard-Library-110422/BAS_2.jpeg

Bird presentation at Bayard Library New tree and bird feeders in garden. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Birds-Bayard-Library-110422/BAS_3.jpeg

On November 4, 2022, the Bayard Public Library hosted a presentation by Southwest New Mexico Audubon Society. Rachelle Bergmann gave the presentation. The program primarily focused on the birds that would be found around the city of Bayard. She explained that different birds could be found in different environments. For each bird she talked about they showed pictures, where the birds most likely would be seen, diet, and the sound or call they made. She went over about eighteen species.

Members of the SWNM Audubon Society gave information on the many bird apps available for phones now. Merlin Bird ID had been the main one. Bergmann said to check Cornell Lab of Ornithology. She said it would be a great place to find pictures and sounds of the birds. It also had a lot of other features. The Merlin app has the ability for you to record the sound of the bird and it will tell you the species. Another one mentioned had been E Bird and it gives information about what birds would be in an area and season.

The next part of the presentation was taken out into the library's new garden under construction. The library's started the new garden with a few trees, bird feeders, a gazebo, and benches. The next phase will complete a xeriscape of the space and a water feature, with funds awarded for parks and recreation to Bayard. A lot more surprises will make it a beautiful space for the residents and birds. Sonya Dixon, director of the Bayard Public Library said they hoped to have it finished by March 2023.