The Cross Point Holiday Bazaar continues on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, for those who want some unusual items for Christmas gifts. The variety, as seen in these photos, is great. Not only gifts are available, but also lunch and desserts to take home.
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Sandy Millard and her hand-crafted items
Jeanette Castillo and items she has created
A sample of items for sale at the bazaar
Anyone need baby blankets?
A varied collection of items for sale.
Bracelets by Carmen Harrington
One of several choices of jewelry
Cruz Bustillos of Norwex
We all need a reminder of this
Something to keep in mind
Yummy pies for sale
Notice the look of why ar you taking our photo? From Deming, Diane Jackson at left talks with her friend Stacey Hays who, along with her daughter Crystal Griffin made the items.
Jayden Jones with her handmade jewelry
Health and Wellness with Lori, who is talking about her Shaklee products.
Abby Egge-Ogas and her mother Kelly, show off Abby's artwork
Mary Margaret Soulé and her handcrafted items for sale
Christina Padilla on the phone, maybe with a customer, at her Mary Kay table
Susan Turner with jewelry and other items
Jan Russell, with her work, her sister, Carolyn Paez's, who organized the event, work, and their other sister's and brother's work
More and different jewelry
And still more items for sale.
Some Christmas items
