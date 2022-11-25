By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Community Foundation Executive Director Bernadette Smyth served as the featured speaker at the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 2, 2022.

Smyth said she believes that people don't understand the impact of the nonprofit sector in Grant County and in New Mexico. "Nonprofits provide more jobs than manufacturing and pay more in wages than accommodation and food service industries, education services and utilities combined. "Further, nonprofit organizations contribute to the growth and vitality of New Mexico's economy by attracting funds to the state, creating employment, wages and salaries and profits without competing with other entities for the state's private and public dollars."

She noted that nonprofit organizations make substantial contributions to the quality of life and economic wellbeing of the people of New Mexico. They provide health care, social and educational services, advocate for social and environmental change, support business and communities, conduct research, support the arts and other cultural activities and provide credit and basic utilities where the market does not.

Statistics from the NMAG Economic Impact Report of 2020:

• Nonprofit jobs account for 10% of total Private Sector jobs in New Mexico

• Nonprofits generate $3.22 billion in economic activity—3.2% of New Mexico's gross product)

• Nonprofits pay $2.58 billion in wages/salaries—the 3rd largest sector in New Mexico.

• Nonprofit employment grew 11% between 2008 and 2018, 10 times faster than the state employment rate.

• 26% of funding for nonprofits originates from outside New Mexico—with a multiplier effect of 1.59% in the state.

• Most nonprofit dollars stay within the state and are recycled within their communities.

Smyth talked about the annual Give Grandly event, which raises dollars for nonprofit organizations in the region. "It was conceived by the Grant County Community Foundation and continues to provide needed operations funding for local nonprofits each year."

In 2012, Siebert and Barrett Brewer founded the foundation to create philanthropic giving in the area. The first Give Grande was led by a national organization in 2014. After the state stopped doing it, "we decided to keep it going with a different name. The first year, we collected $57,000 and 100 percent went to nonprofits. We continue to give 100 percent of the proceeds to the nonprofits to which they are donated. We usually beat Doña Ana County in proceeds."

Smyth said each year, "we beg support from the community to keep it fee-free for the donors and the recipients."

The foundation has given out more than $2 million in total grants since its inception. Almost $1.4 million came from Give Grandly alone. The Grant County Community Foundation also facilitates grants and donations from other New Mexico foundations, including the Lineberry Fund, census grants, and $10,000 from Con Alma for the Covid EID Taskforce. "We want to make sure they get out of the I-25 corridor."

She said the word nonprofit is a misnomer. Each nonprofit has to make at least $1 a year and extra to meet their budgets. They have to run like a business. The same strategies are used in nonprofits as in private businesses. The difference is that the profits go back into services, not to a person."

"People can also open a donor-advised fund with us," she said. They can honor someone with the fund, and they get a tax letter.

"We are big into accountability and transparency," Smyth said. "A person can also set up an endowed fund where only the interest gets paid out. They can set them up so they last forever. We already support 10 donor-advised funds and six endowed funds. We take them under our wings. They are called fiscal sponsorships until they are able to build enough to go out on their own. We're just trying to build nonprofit capacity. We pick up things the state doesn't want to or a business can't."

We're trying to do capacity building," she continued. "Prior to Give Grandly, all our nonprofits hadn't ever gotten together in one place. It's a great event."

Smyth read a quote from April Crosby of Gila Valley Library, who recently said of Grant County Community Foundation:

"Back in the beginning, I was invited to a luncheon by Grant County Community Foundation, one of many nonprofits there, and we all wondered what we're doing in the same room, because we're competitors, we go to the same people asking for money. But Grant County Community Foundation founders had the foresight to build a nonprofit community, to see that if you enlarge the pie, you enlarge everybody's piece of it. I think that's remarkable… building a whole nonprofit community has been just fabulous!"

Smyth said: "I'm constantly amazed at the outstanding amount of donations we can raise. We always look for sponsors and matching funds, too. It takes a lot of resources. We invite anyone who wants to become involved with the community foundation. We need board members, as well as those who are interested in opening a fund with us or talking to us about how to leave legacy funds to help the community."

"I want to let you know that our emphasis is always on the community to match up donors with the wishes of the community," she said.

Give Grandly always takes place in early May on the first or second Saturday. "Normally, we get the nonprofits together to hand out tasks for the event. We want to thank Silver City for helping us get a brand-new donating platform. This one has a shopping cart, making giving much easier."

Bruce Ashburn of PNM asked: "What is your commitment to nonprofits this year? Santa Fe has a lot of money. I'm concerned that will create expenses that they can't sustain. How are you suggesting they apply? There's more than a billion dollars available."

Smyth said applying for the money is difficult, and many don't have the capacity to manage them. "I'm part of the New Mexico Foundation looking at how to help them apply and then be able to fulfill the reporting requirements that are onerous. I want to build the capacity. I would like to do a grant writers' workshop. The biggest problem is the capacity to apply and then do the required reporting."

Ashburn asked if "we, as Prospectors, can get help with the regulations?"

Smyth suggested developing a group for oversight.

Misty Pugmire, who has served as El Grito director, agreed that "if you don't do grant applications all the time, the required documentation and delivery of attachments is difficult. "It is so hard to accommodate all the requirements, especially if you don't address them weekly."

Smyth noted that during Covid, it was easier, because regulations were relaxed.

Tom Vaughan of the Silver City Art Association said: "It's so important that you are here. Are you helping the nonprofits learn how to apply and do the required reports?"

Smyth said she applies for grants for capacity building, and on how to write grants and how to report them. "This year is tougher. A lot of people have lost a lot in the stock market, so they have less money, and a lot is also going to political races."

Ashburn asked if Smyth was part of the Funders Consortium. "There are always costs to run a nonprofit. Not all the funding goes to the mission."

Smyth agreed it was a challenge. "Operating expenses is not a sexy topic. They are trying to keep the lights on and staff paid, but programs don't want to fund operating expenses."

Garry Gibson, retired Marine, said the Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 had been given the Quonset Hut at Fort Bayard. "It was used as a canteen. How can we get a grant to get it fixed up. It's also big enough that we could run the Toys for Tots program out of it."

Smyth suggested fundraisers. "I have a great database. Have you talked to the library about also hosting such an event? Freeport McMoRan has a quality grant cycle through its foundation. I will keep an eye out for grant opportunities. You need to find someone good at writing grants. A lot of basic information is needed, and you have to make sure to include documents and tell a good story about why you want the funding."

"What really helps are legacy funds left in people's wills," Smyth said.

Romeo Cruz, chamber executive director, announced the Awards banquet was returning this year on Dec. 1, at the Conference center. "We have award nomination forms on your tables and online." [The deadline WAS Nov. 11.]

He said the chamber always wants to help businesses succeed. "If we can't help you, we can direct you to the Small Business Development Center or the Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance.

Lori Rogers of Wellness by Lori announced a group of new webinars to help people achieve wellness and to help them fight off the respiratory illnesses that arise in the winter.

Karen Beckenbach of Grant County Community Concerts Association announced the 1st Armored Division Band would return to offer a free concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Fine Arts Center Theatre.

Bart Roselli of the Silver City Museum announced the Victorian Christmas for the 38th year from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

County Manager Charlene Webb reminded people to vote for the Grant County bonds on Election Day. [The bonds were approved.]