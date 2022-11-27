Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
Lisa Jimenez at Blue Dome Gallery points out the chainsaw carving in Carlene Roters' "Long-Eared Owl"
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_5992.jpg
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
Lois Duffy in her gallery behind Letha Cress Woolf's indigenous people items and in front of Duffy's "Nothing Unseen."
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_5999-1.jpg
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
One of the many booths at the Independent Artists' Show at the Murray Hotel on the second day. Kelly Johnson shows Bea McKinney some of her work.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_6002.jpg
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
An overview of some of the booths at the Independent Artists' Show on Saturday. Everything from clothing to crafts to jewelry and artwork.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_6005.jpg
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
Maurice Camacho stands in front of his sculptures in the Made in Silver City storefront at the Murray Hotel.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_6009.jpg
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
The crew at Ziryab's new storefront in downtown Silver City. From left are Lisa Harvill, Hallie Richwine, and owners Kevin Stratton and Brenda McFarlane, stand in front of shelves of product.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_6012.jpg
Saturday Small Business and Independent Artists 112622
Kathleen Koopman holding "Fallen Bird" print, in front of her work on the wall behind her and Light Art Space owner Karen Hymer, who made the print Koopman had purchased.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Silver-City-NM-112622/IMG_6021-2.jpg
In Downtown Silver City , on Saturday morning, it was hard to find a parking place. Small Business Saturday and the Independent Artists of the Silver City Artist Association kept people moving from place to place. Art galleries are small businesses, too, so several are featured here, in addition to a new downtown storefront for a local business, Ziryab's.