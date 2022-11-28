By Lynn Janes
The town of Hurley held a special meeting November 17, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes (by phone), and councilor Nanette Day.
The council approved the agenda for the meeting.
The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters relating to the police department.
The council came back into open session with no decisions having been made.
The council approved the hiring of Anthony Dominguez as a police officer.
Next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm.
Meeting adjourned.