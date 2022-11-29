Photos and article by Lynn Janes
Viejitos Car Club car
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal1.jpg
Viejitos Car Club antique car
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal2.jpg
Viejitos Car Club yellow truck
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal3.jpg
metal sign vendor
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal4.jpg
Illusion Band
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal5.jpg
food vendor
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal6.jpg
Crowd
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal7.jpg
Visitors, part of the crowd
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal8.jpg
Piñata
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tamal-y-Mas-Fiesta-111922/Tamal9.jpg
On November 19, 2022, Santa Clara held their annual Tamal Fiesta Y Mas. This marked the fifth year of the event. They had a lot of participation this year. The fiesta celebrates the local Hispanic culture through food, music, performances, and art.
Illusion Band played along with Mariachi Luna Llena. Ballet Folklorico performed. Viejitos Car Club had a show and shine. They had beautiful antique cars and trucks lining up and down the road. They also had a toy drive for Christmas coming up. Pinatas had been provided for the kids, but some adults got in on the fun. The street had many vendors selling tamales and other mouthwatering treats. Some of the vendors had handmade goods such as signs and jewelry.
Santa Clara hosted the event but had sponsors, SkyWest Media, WNMU (Western New Mexico University) and Freeport McMoRan. Other sponsors of the event included Divine Charity Inc., W and N Enterprises, First New Mexico Bank, Garcia Fence and Silent E Studio.