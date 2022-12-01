[This is part 4 of a multi-article series on the Grant County Commission long work session on Nov. 15, 2022 and regular meeting Nov. 17, 2022. This one will begin with county reports.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After two presentations and a discussion, Grant County commissioners at their Nov. 15, 2022 work session heard county reports.

Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola gave his monthly report. He said three new officers are in training, and the facility has seven officer openings. Because those in training are only working on the floor, the facility is actually 10 short. "We are seeing losses of officers due to their finding jobs with higher pay. We are looking at holding a job fair in mid-December."

He said he was awaiting the JUST Health digital contract for signature, so he could move forward on an additional contract for the state to provide funding for a PE (presumptive eligibility) position. "Once I fill it out, the attorney and county manager have encouraged me to meet with the Socorro person to see how they are doing the RISE program and to determine presumptive eligibility. I will be working on the presumptive eligibility position."

Andazola reported the jail population stood at 81 detainees on Oct. 31, 2022, with an average daily population of 90, and 80 on the day of his report. He also said the RISE program had 17 participants during October, with 11 in the facility and six receiving services in the community.

He said the facility was having trouble with staying up on training, although trainings are scheduled if an instructor is available. "For the defensive tactic training, I would like to fill the training position during a March 2023 instructors' course. I am scheduling a walk-through of the facility by accreditation team members to prepare us for application for accreditation in 2023."

He noted the Guardian RFID program is being used. "When the commissioners come for a site visit, we will have a demo of how it works. I would also like for commissioners to work on finding funding for a body scanner. I am looking at a new contract for cameras, maybe a global one for all county facilities."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted the trouble with retaining detention center officers, as well as sheriff's deputies. "Is there any way to do a bonus?"

County Manager Charlene Webb said: "We have to be careful what we call it. County managers across the state asked for the possibility, but the state denied the request. We already do it for sheriff's deputies."

Ponce noted that "we train them, and they leave. Is there anything we can do, such as make them stay for a year or so?" He received no answer.

Andazola said he had met with Western New Mexico University and "they asked me to be part of a symposium. I will be talking to students. I will tell them they can build a career by starting in the Detention Center. It will build a base for well-formed law enforcement work. Two examples are Justin Gojkovich (county emergency manager) and Daniel Graves (DWI Program coordinator), who both started as detention officers. It helped them build a career in the county."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards noted that the previous average census at the jail was about 100, and now it's down 10.

Andazola said the courts sent several inmates to rehab and state corrections facilities. "It's much faster, now that the hearings are being held in person."

Planning Director Randy Hernandez was out ill, so commissioners reviewed the packet items, which included scoping and development of the Arenas Valley Road design to be completed in November; Little Walnut Road Phase 1 final design was completed with readiness to proceed for the construction phase; final design completed for the North Hurley Road Phase 3, with identification of funding sources for construction underway; Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department loan awarded for the Dos Griego station; Ridge Road final design completed, and funding sources being identified; and the final redesign for Truck Bypass Road was scheduled for completion in November, making it ready to begin the construction phase.

The Quality of Life grant continues to be pending award status. The county also has a pending award from the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant; and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan has received a proposal from SE Group, which is working to begin the planning process.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked about the action item on the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation and Trails Master Plan, and Webb said it was for approval of the plan.

General Services Department Director Randy Villa said the equipment for the Gila Playground had been installed, but "we are waiting on the fence around the park, for which Freeport McMoRan donated $75,000."

He reported the Maintenance Department is painting the front of the Silver Street building and helped put up the kiosks at Bataan Memorial Park. The airport runway maintenance project has been moved to spring due to temperature concerns. The airport received funds for the ARFF (aircraft rescue and firefighting) truck, but trying to get one built is a challenge, with arrival projected at 500 days out.

Villa said he would go through the airport emergency plan with the manager. The written report for the Corre Caminos Department of Transportation audit is pending. Corre Caminos is fully staffed. Corre Cantinas ridership is up. "We encourage people to take it even when they are going to parties at houses where they will be drinking." He noted that two busses are on order for Corre Caminos, with one 18 weeks out and the other 12-18 months out, and two vans are 18 months out.

"On the fire side, we are warning people that electric heaters are not the best option," Villa said. "We see fires every year when the heaters malfunction or aren't used correctly. They cause problems. The VFDs have received grant awards totally $500,000. Fort Bayard VFD got new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs); Pinos Altos VFD got some new equipment; and Whiskey Creek also got SCBAs."

He said the PA VFD will get funding to build the station in Dos Griegos. "Chief Ed Downard has done a great job with recruitment, because of lot of firefighter volunteers are up in age."

Ponce asked about the plaques for Bataan Memorial Park that were shown at the last county meeting. Villa said: "We want to make sure that we are doing exactly what they are asking for."

Villa thanked voters for voting for the county bonds. "I think they realized that the county needed funds for roads and such, as well as some drainage problems. We will work with the county manager on how to spend the bonds."

He also noted the DWI program is focusing on the dangers of fentanyl in the schools.

Veronica Rodriguez, procurement officer, presented for the finance officer. "We currently have three requests for proposal, one for a learning lab facilitator, one for a Tu Casa Facility consultant; and one for inmate medical services and behavioral health. Two future RFPs will be issued for surveying services and inmate meal services."

Road Department Supervisor Joe Grijalva said blademen are doing routine maintenance when possible and working on spot blading complaints or trouble areas. Truck drivers are hauling material to operators. Road crews address complaints as they come in. The construction crew is preparing cement for curb and gutter on Aqua Blanca and flood repair continues on Nine Sixteen Ranch Road.

Edwards asked if the department is caught up in Wind Canyon.

Grijalva said: "We have to prioritize We need to concentrate instead of jumping from one place to another. We would have to get with the blademen on Bear Mountain Road right now."

Edwards asked for follow up, so she could answer her constituents' questions. She also asked for an update on the trees along Alabama Street.

Grijalva said he got with CenturyLink, and "they were supposed to work with us and Comcast. They did not get with us. They did go out and remove some branches that were hanging over lines. We may be able to finish, but it's a low priority."

Ponce asked about lights on the Arenas Valley intersection. "Let me know if you need help with it. I get called a lot on Crum Road, too. And Frank Road does not have an easy solution."

IT Director Adam Baca said the current projects include implementing additional cyber security through firewalls. He has also been working with the Detention Center on the GuardianRFID system implementation to make sure it wil interface and talk to the server. "I've been working with the Encartele-CIDNET tablets at the jail. I completed the Annual Nationwide Cyber Security Review for the county. On the

infrastructure replacement at the Business and Conference Center, I've been looking for someone to review the audio and visual system. We are replacing the HDMI cables and improving the audio. I want to bring in someone especially for the wireless microphones. I want to have a vulnerability assessment."

For future projects he would like to begin designing a managed network switching environment and begin a review of the CIS-CAT Pro Assessor for the county desktop fleet to make sure users comply. "We're on the brink of an extended warranty expiring. We have one week. We can extend or move forward with server replacement through ARPA funding. If we move forward with the replacement, I will let the warranty expire. I was asked to scale down from 10 to 3. The estimate is about $150,000."

Ponce said the consensus of the commissioners is for Baca to get with the manager and "tell us later."

Webb said it is completely obvious that the county needs new servers. "I think there is enough ARPA funding left. It will be an action item on the Dec. 8 meeting."

Ponce noted that he has received a lot of compliments from county staff on Baca's and Robert Hood's work.

Baca thanked him and said: "Robert is a true professional."

The next article will get into presentations at the regular meeting and a review and decisions made on the regular meeting agenda.

