Most photos by Lynn Janes, with a few by Author Mary Alice Murphy

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Romeo Cruz gives the early comments to a full house of at least 250. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_02.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Maria Jimenez provided music for the fiesta-themed Awards Banquet https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_03.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Featured speaker, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Black https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_05.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Silver City Museum Director and Chamber Board Member Bart Roselli presented the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award to WNMU President Joseph Shepard, and Cruz joins the photo https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_07.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 From left, former Chamber Board Chair Sabrina Pack presents 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award to Lori Bonomo, center, and Cruz. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/IMG_6035.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Natalie Webb is recipient of the 2020 Employee of the Yard Award https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_10.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Sadly, the owners of the 2020 Business of the Year Award, Gila Hike and Bike, Martyn Pearson and Alex Olsen, recently died in a car crash. The employees of the business, as well as the original founder, Jack Brennan, accepted the award. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_11.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 From left, Chamber Board Member Mike Morones presents the 2020 Business of the Year (with more than 25 employees) to Jim and Deborah Nennich of W and N Enterprises, and Cruz, at right. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_13.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 From left, Cruz, 2020 Linda Kay Jones Humanitarian Awardee Christie Wolford, presented by Chamber Board President Jeanie Mitchell. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_14.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 2022 Citizen of the Year goes to Raul Turrieta, at left, presented by Morones and Cruz at right. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/IMG_6048.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 2022 Volunteer of the Year Awardee Robert Padilla, at left, Cruz and Mitchell. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_17.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 From left are, Roselli, 2022 Employee of the Year Awardee Jeff Fell, Pack and Cruz https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_18.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 2022 Business of the Year, with fewer than 25 employees went to Cassie Health Center. Founder and Owner Dr. Victor Nwachuku, center, accepted the award, and invited his employees to come forward. Morones, second from right, and Cruz presented https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/IMG_6058.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 2022 Business of the Year, with more than 25 employees, Big O Tires, recipients, Ted Martinez and Ryan Wenzel. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_20.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 2022 Nonprofit of the Year Award goes to American Legion Allingham-Golding Post 18. Cruz presents to Commander David Morrison, Women's Auxiliary representative and Legion Riders representative. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_21.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 From left, are Cruz, 2022 Linda Kay Jones Humanitarian of the Year Awardee Terry Anderson, and presenter Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/IMG_6066.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Cruz also recognized past Board Chair Sabrina Pack https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_25.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber Awards 120122 Cruz recognized current Board Chair Jeanie Mitchell https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/SC-GC-Chamber-awards-2020-and-2022/CA_26.jpg

The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce for the first time since 2019 held an Awards Banquet. The Chamber Board had already chosen the awardees for 2020 when the "world" shut down.

This year, to a packed house of at least 250 people, chamber board members presented awards to two sets of recipients, those who missed a banquet in 2020 and the 2022 awardees.

Chamber Executive Director Romeo Cruz gave introductory remarks.

The ceremony began with Allingham-Golding American Legion Post 18 Color Guard members Robert Lopez, carrying the American flag, and John Sterle, carrying the New Mexico flag, and presenting the colors.

Christy Garcia sang the National Anthem and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trent Petty gave the invocation.

Cruz thanked everyone for coming, especially those Prospectors and Legislators, Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, and Rep. Luis Terrazas, who had spent a full day at the annual Prospectors Legislative Forum, which gives governmental, educational and non-profit organizations the opportunity to present their wish list for capital outlay to the legislators.

New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Black served as featured speaker. "I am honored to be able to share what we are doing at the state level, and how we collaborate with local chambers. I want to say that I just found out about the air service here on Advanced Air, by looking at your local chamber page. I flew down here and will fly back tomorrow, and I will have paid less than if I had driven and I saved eight hours. That's the value of your local chamber. What a great service you have here."

He said he was born and raised in New Mexico to a family who has lived in Lea County since the 1800s. "My dad was superintendent of schools for many years, a county commissioner, and I went to school at the University of New Mexico, sorry Western. I left this country and worked overseas in democracies or countries that were trying to be democracies. I was in Cambodia, Liberia, South Africa and Paraguay. I was doing work to try to bring people together and create dialogue among oftentimes warring sectors. Turns out it's good experience for the Roundhouse (to audience chuckles). I took over the role at the chamber in 2017. It's been a great home back home for me and my family. I want to tell you how much I value you guys. Today is my 8-year-old daughter's birthday, but she said it was OK, because the party is Saturday and there's another party. She gets two parties out of it. Also, we have a 12-year-old."

Black read the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce vision: Be the driving force that unites the New Mexico business community to make our state a leader in industry, innovation, economic competitiveness and overall quality of life.

"We want to bring people together to work together collaboratively on issues," Black said. "It is a trying time, and it's hard just to bring the businesses together, but I want you at the local chambers to work together for New Mexico. I want you to do this, because we have a real challenge ahead of us."

He showed a graph of the state General Fund growth scenarios, developed by the Legislative Finance Committee based on information from Moody's. It shows oil and gas severance tax payment projections over the next 30 years. "It is going in the wrong direction, based on the projected loss of oil and gas revenues in the state." He said it was based on lots of reasons, technology, climate change, policy. "These are numbers Moody's is projecting for the state of New Mexico. Over the next 30 years, we drop from 35 percent to 10 percent. Our kids are already 50th in child poverty. Think about what will happen over the next 10 years. A decade could change that trajectory. We have to figure out how to diversify. We have to figure out how to grow the state's economy or we will subject our next generation to a level of poverty not seen in 100 years. This revenue is where our education costs come from. We are in a place where New Mexico is one of the states with the slowest growth and the lowest of gross domestic product per capita."

He also showed what he called another depressing chart on population and workforce. It showed the few counties in the state that are growing and the rest, predominantly rural where the population is declining.

The projected population working age change for New Mexico from 2020-30 has a minus 3.2 percent, with Oklahoma also seeing a negative 2.3 percent. But Texas is projected to grow 3.4 percent, Colorado by 2.6 percent, Utah by 6.5 percent and Arizona by 3.6 percent. "We cannot build an economy without a labor force. What levers competitiveness is the only way to stabilize jobs."

He noted the top 15 things that site selectors look at when trying to make a decision for relocation. Black said there are six key challenges in New Mexico. They include lack of collaboration between economic development stakeholders; difficulty attracting and retaining talent in urban, rural and tribal areas; the misalignment between higher education and industry; disengagement of socioeconomically disadvantaged communities in the planning process; public sector dominance in New Mexico's innovation ecosystem; and concentration of economy in a few key industries. "We have to fix that. Key economic competitiveness areas must include the business climate regulation reform; tax reform; workforce education from early childhood and K-12 and higher education and re-training; infrastructure including transportation, housing and broadband; and innovation capacity with entrepreneurship, research and availability of capital."

Black said chamber directors working together with the Legislature managed to get the governor to sign an executive order on regulatory reduction. HB 191 passed, which recognizes professional licenses; HB 102, pass-through entity tax reform; SB 30 for New Mexico procurement preferences; and the launch of New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association.

He said $10 million is available for career, K-12 tech education and internships. There is funding for health care recruitment and charter school funding.

Black said $70 million has been allocated for public-private partnerships, including a loan program for up to 30-years at low interest.

A HJR allows the state to put key investments in key infrastructure needs, such as broadband and water. A grant can also allow a business to get consulting with Los Alamos or Sandia.

The 2023 Policy Plan provides thinking about competitiveness through permit reform and transparency, as well as addressing public safety and organized retail crime.

He said he would love to see a public agency publish a report on how long it takes to issue a permit. "The EPA learned that it took three years to issue a permit."

The organized retail crime association is attacking the high rate of retail shrinkage caused by theft and a lot of violence.

"We want to extend the school year, with increased STEM funding for New Mexico universities," Black said. "We want ongoing funding for LETRS reading training for Pre-K through 3rd grade teaches. We want to align the high school curriculum with New Mexico careers. And we plan to launch the CTE (career technical education) engagement program Be Pro, Be Proud, which addresses the value of tech career positions."

He noted that New Mexico has always said: "Thank goodness for Mississippi. Well, Mississippi moved from 50th to 28th in 3rd grade reading through the LETRS reading training program for teachers on the science of reading."

Among the problems to solve include that two out of three parents feel a career requiring a skilled trade is not for their child, but 84 percent of manufacturers report shortages in skilled professionals and 86 percent of commercial buildings struggle to fill open positions.

He showed a video of the Be Pro, Be Proud truck, of which New Mexico will have one in May. It travels to schools to let students have hands one experience with different trades. "Hopefully, next year, it will come to Silver High. We go to where the kid is. We want them to stay here and build a career."

"I do believe it is groups like this tonight and leaders like Romeo and other chamber directors who will bring together these programs and convince the Legislature to fund them," Black concluded.

Cruz said: "Our goal is to inspire our children. They are the future who will push the economy farther."

"In 2020, we didn't have our annual awards banquet due to the world slipping upside down," Cruz said. "We got nominations, but no one could be honored."

The first recipient came to Silver City in 2011, and was presented by Board Member Bart Roselli. "He was opposed to the old ivory tower separation of university and community. He is one of the most effective leaders on the state and federal level."

Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard noted as he received the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award. "You make my success better."

Former Chamber Board Chair Sabrina Pack presented the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award to Lori Bonomo, after reciting a long list of her volunteer activities. Bonomo said: "I strongly suggest you volunteer time, especially with our kids as they are our future."

Chamber Chair Jeanie Mitchell presented the 2020 Employee of the Year Award to Natalie Webb, who she said does whatever is needed in her job managing a hotel. Webb said: "Thank you."

The 2020 Business of the Year, with fewer than 25 employees, Award went to Gila Hike and Bike. [The owners Martyn Pearson and Alex Olson recently died in a car crash.] Shepard, a board member, presented the award and noted that Alex's parents were in attendance. "Jack Brennan, in the audience, and Mike Sauber, started the business in 1988. Martyn and Alex treasured helping people and loved to take kids riding in the Gila. Thank you to Alex and Martyn." The employees of Gila Hike and Bike, and Brennan accepted the award.

The 2020 Business of the Year, with more than 25 employees, Award went to W&N Enterprises, presented by Chamber board member Mike Morones. "It is very important to the community that the ownership is local. Jim and Deb have served on numerous boards and councils, and they employ up to 250 residents in their many businesses." Jim Nennich said that, during the pandemic, they did not lay off a single employee. Deborah Nennich said it has been an honor and privilege to keep the businesses going. "All the smaller businesses we bought were failing, but due to my husband's business savvy, we have brought them back. And it's great to see the trades coming back. We were both raised in military families, which taught us to act on opportunities. We owe everything to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

The 2020 Linda Kay Jones Humanitarian Award was presented by Mitchell to Christie Wolford Castillo, who began her internship at the Gospel Mission and has managed transitional housing for the homeless. She also offers her time to address homelessness and hunger. "I could not do it without the support of the community, staff and Western New Mexico University. 'What we do for the least of these, we do for the King.'"

The 2022 Citizen of the Year, presented by Morones, went to Raul Turrieta. "If we had a Mr. Grant County," Morones said, "he would be it forever. Everyone has been touched by Raul. He's at every event. He reminds us we have dues to our society. He epitomizes it." Morones listed the many activities Turrieta is involved in, while also serving as County Assessor and doing a regular radio show. "When I got the call," Turrieta said, "I thought it was a joke. You guys are family and friends. As the assessor, I know where everyone of you lives. Thank you for the honor."

The 2022 Volunteer of the Year, presented by Mitchell, went to Robert Padilla of Santa Clara. He serves on committees, such as the Santa Clara Action Committee and Cemetery Committee and Neighborhood Watch, works with senior citizens and helps with Toys for Tots.

The 2022 Employee of the Year Award was presented to Jeff Fell by Sabrina Pack. She said Fell worked hard to establish community health care profiles and a task force to address Covid in the community. He became an EMT in 2003, a firefighter in 2009, assistant fire chief in 2014, and added the job of emergency manager for the town of Silver City in 2019. "When we were trying to figure out how to get the Covid vaccine to seniors, he took the vaccines to them." Roselli also presented the award and noted that the criteria for the award reads "like your resume, Jeff. He has a positive attitude, works well to support teams, and was always on the front foot when it came to distributing and delivering masks, Covid tests and hand sanitizers. His steady and informed guidance must have saved many lives during the pandemic."

Fell said: "Thank you for this recognition. I am humbled to have been nominated. I thank my wife and family who support me. I have always worked in health care, and never thought what I did was any more than what anyone else did. We had a good task force. I have a passion for networking and getting people to work together. 2022 has seemed a more normal year. I want to recognize Priscilla Lucero. The world is run by people who show up. I hope I've left a positive example for those coming up. I may answer to City Manager (Alex) Brown and Assistant Manager (James) Marshall, but I work for the firefighters."

The 2022 Business of the Year with fewer than 25 employees went to Cassie Health Center, awarded by Morones. "I worked with Dr. (Victor) Nwachuku on the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. I wondered if he had time to sleep. He founded and has been running this obstetrics-gynecology center for more than 20 years. He has delivered more than 8,000 babies. He is one of two ob/gyn staff (Dr. Michelle Diaz is the second) and 20 other staff. He named the center for Miss Cassie in Philadelphia, who gave everything she had to the needy. I believe Miss Cassie would be extremely proud of her namesake."

Nwachuku said: "I thank Mike Morones and the chamber for this award, but I can't do it by myself." He brought up his employees who were in attendance. "This bunch of ladies do the work with me."

The 2022 Business of the Year, with more than 25 employees, presented by Pack, went to Big O Tires. "The Wenzel family, John and Dolly, started in business 31 years ago. Their kids own the company, and one son is a veterinarian." Ryan Wenzel said: "Thank you for this award. It would be impossible for me to do this job without my employees, but really impossible to do without you, my customers."

The 2022 Nonprofit of the Year, presented by Pack, went to the Allingham-Golding American Legion Post 18. "It is an honor to have so many veterans tonight," Pack said. "We cannot express our gratitude for your service. It has been amazing to get to know you at this post. They provide services to area veterans and have 136 members, with 15 in the Auxiliary. They do funeral honors, support the Fischer House, which provides housing for families when their veterans are being treated at the Albuquerque Veterans Center; they support Boys and Girls State; restored, the Buffalo Soldier Memorial near Hermosa; support Wounded Warriors; a museum is at the post; and they support Toys for Tots and veterans at the Fort Bayard Medical Center. They take old flags and dispose of them properly.

Post Commander David Morrison said the post has been in existence for 103 years, "but we wouldn't have the post without these volunteers from the Auxiliary and the American Legion Riders. Veterans love their country, the Constitution, their families and their children, and that's what we focus on."

The final award of the night, the 2022 Linda Kay Jones Humanitarian Award when to Terry Anderson, presented by Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. "This shows how many connections we have in this community. I thank the chamber for honoring the veterans: I thank the Eastern Star for the food, and a big round of applause for Romeo, his board and his staff. I appreciate that the chamber always takes time to celebrate our citizens. Grant County is our home, and we need to make it the best it can be. It is my honor to present this last award. She has had a huge impact on this community and the state, whether with the children or Prospectors." He invited the Prospectors in attendance to stand. "Every entity who presented today," Morales said, "had great presentations. It's no surprise why Grant County comes away with so much funding each year. It's because of the collaboration among the entities. For today's awardee, it is significant that Terry Anderson has been instrumental on the state and national level. The Washington Post had a whole article on the New Mexico Early Childhood Department. Anderson brought forward legislation to consolidate all the early childhood organizations at the state level into one department. The vision Terry had was signed into law in 2019. We have a champion among us. Childcare is not just babysitting, but also education. It took a person with this talent and vision to create the department."

"I am very humbled," Anderson said. "It's been a challenge, a constant battle building programs, but it has been fun. I am proud of the program at Western New Mexico University. I never worked alone, but always with a team. My foundation started with my family, which told me: 'You can do this.' I couldn't have done it without Dougan and his support for 51 plus years. This is a real honor, and it is huge to end my career with this, as I retire."

The program ended with a loud round of applause for Anderson and all the other awardees.