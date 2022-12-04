Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Jingle and Mingle WNMU holiday event 120222
Entrance
Some of the Christmas trees decorated by departments, for people to vote on for their favorite.
Nice sunset
Kids from the Early Childhood Center sing
Visiting with Santa Claus
Luminarias line the stairway
long line for hot chocolate
A signpost led participants in the correct direction.
The moon brightened the sky
The annual Jingle and Mingle holiday event took place at Western New Mexico University's Regents' Square, Friday evening, Dec. 2, 2022. Attendees stood in line to get hot chocolate, and another line formed for children to visit Santa Claus. St. Vincent loaned its train to take kids and adults around a loop. A large number of Christmas trees decorated by university departments and programs vied for people's votes for their favorite. Participants could buy tickets for various activities and to get a tamal or more tamales to eat.
The entryways were decorated arches; several blow up characters were scattered around the site. Games were available for the kids. Choral groups, young and older, entertained, as well as a band. A nice sunset colored the sky as darkness fell, and later a bit more than half a moon brightened the sky. On a chilly evening, people could gather around fireplaces or be warmed by standing heaters.