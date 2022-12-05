By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 1202 S. Highway 90 on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at about 2:29 p.m. in reference to an aggravated burglary complaint. Responding officers spoke with the victim, who stated he had been in the hospital since Oct. 25, arriving home on Nov. 8.

According to an SCPD incident report, the victim had three gun safes, a custom-made one in his closet and two inside a shed. Each had a hole cut in the side and each was given a value of $700. Other than the safes, damage to a bedroom door frame and French doors leading to the outside was observed.

The victim confirmed, according to the report, that the guns stolen from the safes were a Springfield XD40 pistol with a value of $600 and a .22 LR Browning Buck Mark rifle with a value of $200. The victim provided a list of all the firearms he owns with serial numbers to SCPD.

Also taken from the safes, the report stated, was $2,000 in cash and miscellaneous paperwork.

A named male, who was checking on the residence while the owner was in the hospital, told officers, according to the report, that on Friday, Nov. 4, he observed the hole in the side of the safe in the closet but didn't tell the owner as he was still in the hospital. The heavily redacted report indicates that someone observed, on Monday, Nov. 7, an "other son" cutting holes in the safes with a grinder.

The incident continues to be under investigation.