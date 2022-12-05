[This is part 5 and the final of a multi-article series on the Grant County Commission long work session on Nov. 15, 2022 and regular meeting Nov. 17, 2022. This one will cover presentations, review of the agenda and decisions made at the regular meeting.]

Commendations presented to Det. Sgt. Jordan Peterson and Deputies Aaron Ordonez and Trevor Jenson, accompanied by the commissioners and Gomez.

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

In a review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session, County Manager Charlene Webb said a proclamation would be declared.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the County Commission members approved the Tamal Fiesta y Mas proclamation to take place on Nov. 19, 2022. For a report and photos of the event, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/75426-santa-clara-tamal-fiesta-y-mas .

Assessor Raul Turrieta, who helped organize the event in Santa Clara thanked the committee, including Bobby Padilla.

During public input at the regular meeting, Ron Troy of the New Mexico Land Conservancy thanked the Commission for putting together the Trails and Outdoor Recreation Plan. "The need for and importance of the plan is so you can go out for grants to get projects done. We, as a nonprofit have done a lot of work on it. As I looked through the draft, it talks about the municipalities. I personally feel like the plan doesn't go into enough detail on how much non-profits put into the plan. We were the repository of the map and kept getting it reiterated. In the draft plan, you will see a reference to Boise, Idaho. The plan fails to mention River to Ridge, a nonprofit that was the one who pushed the Boise plan. I also feel that we need a nonprofit that will lead as the continuum with a laser focus on writing grants and getting and reconciling donations. I argue a nonprofit is the entity to keep it going and implementing the plan."

With no more public input, the agenda turned to the monthly Gila Regional Medical Center report. Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks began the presentation by saying it covered the September report, as the third month of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023. "Volumes have been steady through the first quarter, with the exception of the Emergency Department. We had 1400 to 1500 patients in the ER during the month, returning us to the levels of 2019." With a focus on people, he said the hospital is cutting back contract traveling personnel. "We were in the black for the month and we worked hard on recruitment and retention. We are paying bills on time and meeting crises as they occur. We're strategically paying off accounts payable, while cutting cash on hand, but improving the bottom line."

Interim Chief Executive Officer Greg Brickner said he would focus on progress on the Cancer Center. "As you know, in May 2021, we received notice that the University of New Mexico Cancer Center would not renew its contract with us. They did continue to be good partners through August 2022 so no patients would lose care. For about a year, we directly approached other services. Either they were not interested or we could not find a pathway to a relationship, so we made the decision to return to in sourcing of care. Grant County has one of the lowest rates of cancer, according to the CDC. But that doesn't matter to you when you or your loved one receives a cancer diagnosis. It's critically important for us to maintain this service line. We see about 15 new patients every month, but seeking treatment in a metro area for many is untenable. First, we had to build confidence among the current team, so they didn't start looking for a new job. Then we contracted with a physicist and a dosimetrist, first with a 30-day contract. Now we have a stable one-year contract in place. We rehired Karen DeGenevieve, as our nurse practitioner. We rehired Mike Torres as the clinic manager. We hired Dr. Hayostek as the radiation oncologist. About 20 percent of our patients require radiologic oncology. Now, we're down to the hardest piece of the puzzle, a medical oncologist. There is a national shortage of medical oncologists. 32 million people live in a county that does not have a medical oncologist. One in five medical oncologists still practicing is at retirement age, and the shortage will grow. Today, we are cultivating a relationship with two medical oncologists. The board has approved a locums (temporary) contract with Dr. Durando. His New Mexico license was approved, so we're working through the credentialing process. We also found a second medical oncologist, Dr. Shaheen, who will hopefully be long-term, with Dr. Durando as back up. We are also recruiting backups for Hayostek and DeGenevieve. We want to stabilize long-term. We're about 90 percent there and the remaining 10 percent is quickly coming into place. We hope by early December to be seeing medical oncology patients. I believe we are at the point where we can say we have been successful at insourcing the Cancer Center and that we are set for long-term success."

District 4 Commissioner (and GRMC Board member) Billy Billings thanked the governing board "and you and Health Tech for all the work done to re-establish our Cancer Center. Unless you've been a part of the process, you don't understand how frustrating it has been to re-establish our Cancer Center. Congratulations."

Brickner stressed that it has been a team effort.

The next report came from Sheriff Frank Gomez. He began with a report on training, saying that Sgt. Jordan Peterson has completed certified voice stress analysis update training. Lt. Mike Burns completed the final segment of the FBI-LEEDA National Law Enforcement Professional training trilogy. He was awarded the trilogy certificate and plaque for completing the program which mirrors the FBI National Academy's curriculum, stressing servant leadership at all levels of law enforcement.

Gomez said the department has completed the court security hiring process and offered a position to a person who will begin the job in January.

He talked about a high-risk pursuit from Deming into Grant County, which ultimately ended in Arenas Valley via a loop through Silver City. The suspect, a known mentally ill man from Deming, had stolen a City of Deming maintenance vehicle, the third time he had done this. "In this case, the blame lies squarely on the state's 'catch-and-release' program. This man has done this near-exact thing three times and has been released from custody every time by the courts. Please take note of this!"

Gomez also noted that his department had responded to multiple calls for suicidal subjects, with at least one fatality, long prior to our arrival. "Our crisis intervention training is effective if we can reach out before a person in crisis attempts to hurt themselves. This is an ongoing issue in our society. We remain committed to thoughtful effective intervention, but we are also prepared for situations beyond our ability to do so."

He said deputies responded to a residence in Mimbres, which ultimately became a suspected murder-suicide of a domestic violence nature. "The situation was extremely difficult for all concerned, including the family and GCSO staff. Extensive crisis intervention training was effectively utilized in this instance for the benefit of the family. This incident remains under active investigation."

Operation Stonegarden continues field activities in the Hachita and surrounding area. Fiscal year 2021 funding is nearing 75 percent expended level. GCSO has been awarded $279,000 funding for FY 22. "We expect the funding to become active in late February or early March."

The department is taking delivery of three new fully equipped patrol vehicles, with another two nearing outfitting completion. "As of today, we have received two of the three. We expect to purchase another two vehicles with capital outlay funding when these monies are released in January."

GCSO continues its Forest Service contract patrol.

"We have hired three additional deputies," Gomez reported. "I'd like to welcome Deputies Alejandro Gomez—no relation to me— Ventura Salas and Christopher Baca. Gomez is a Marine Corps veteran. The three are scheduled to attend the WNMU Police Academy in the spring. They will be joined by Deputy Jeshua Reaser there."

He said DARE programing continues in area schools with graduation and awards due on Nov. 30.

On personnel, he announced that Det. Lydia Tavison has left the department for employment with the New Mexico State Police. "Lt. Michael Burns will go on retirement leave tomorrow (Nov. 18). He has a total of 27 years of criminal justice experience. He intends to continue his work at WNMU in Natural Sciences and in the Police Academy program. He joined the Sheriff's Office in August 2005, after serving in the Silver City Police Department and in California since 1995. Through the academy, he hopes to continue assisting GCSO and area agencies as possible with grants, budgets and motor vehicle fleet management."

"I would like to express my thanks to Magistrate Court, Division 1 for a generous donation of high-quality office furniture and to Jason Lockett (Facilities supervisor) along with his staff for assisting us in getting it here and set up," Gomez said.

"I would now like to present. Det. Sgt. Jason Jordan with a commendation, but please realize that his entire team is also noteworthy of recognition, as well," Gomez said.

He again thanked the commissioners for providing the crisis intervention training to the members of the Sheriff's Office. "It shows the skills of the deputies to de-escalate situations."

Gomez read a letter from Roberta Berry, GRMC trauma nurse, commending Deputies Aaron Ordonez and Trevor Jensen for providing assistance to GRMC EMS, with one assisting with CPR, while the other drove the ambulance to Gila Regional.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked if the funding for training was running low. Gomez said the ARPA funding is running out and they continue to use the $100,000 allocated by the state Office of the Courts. He said he would let the county know if funding was running low.

In statistics, Gomez noted a slight decrease in domestic violence calls, but increases in agency assists, disturbances, livestock issues, welfare checks and animal complaints. On the latter, he noted most were loose or abandoned dogs. "We have posted to hire a civilian animal control officer. We have had a big increase in DUI arrests."

Ponce said to Lt. Burns: "It's great for you that you are retiring. It has been a pleasure working with you and I know you will be successful in whatever you do."

At the work session, Webb led the review of the regular meeting agenda.

Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez presented the expenditure report for the period ending Nov. 9, 2022. Expenditures totaled $2,843,382.25, including two payroll periods totaling $462,376.22.

Below see the PDF of the extraordinary expenses:

Commissioners approved the expenditure report at the regular meeting.

The first item of new business slated for decision at the regular meeting concerned the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation and Trails Master Plan.

Edwards thanked the creators of the plan for drawing attention to equitable access. "The plan specifically addresses seniors' mobility issues. I will advocate for the section acknowledging the map contributors. This is an incredible asset for the community. I also want the plan to acknowledge the contributions of Martyn Pearson and Alex Olson. This plan wouldn't have happened without the commissioners helping to put it at the top of the ICIP (Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan) to get capital outlay. It will be an amazing tool for the county going forward."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings acknowledged the concerns of Ron Troy. "I also agree with having a nonprofit lead the effort. I see the county having a role, but I don't think we're equipped to take the top role."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he looked forward to exploring the idea of having a nonprofit. "Whenever we contract for a plan, I'm always concerned that it might be boilerplate. Yes, some is, but it also reflects a great deal of the community. They heard us not wanting to become Moab. They also bent over backwards to get the motorized users involved. I love the focus on maintaining trails, rather than building new ones, with the exception of the Copper Trail, which we need. I appreciate the work they did and the time spent on it."

Commissioners, after this discussion at the regular meeting, approved the plan.

At the work session, DWI Coordinator Daniel Graves recommended approval of an amendment to the DWI grant agreement, to receive an additional $187,729.20. "We didn't spend as much on Corre Cantinas, as we expected. We earlier talked to you about a new client database. That has been put on hold because Valencia County lost a lot of their data when they switched over. For an update on schools, we are doing activities, with the Youth Substance Awareness Prevention Coalition to educate students about fentanyl. Valerie Kling and Arlene ? are working on the programs that they will teach to the schools. We are doing a fall campaign with YSAPC, and we are looking at a DWI Day at the legislative session, collaborating with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) on Jan. 27. Our person addressing bullying is doing well. The students work well with her. We were able to remove a random 200 pills from Snell that students were selling, and other students approached her to tell her about it. Valerie is also a Narcan instructor and is getting the school staffs trained."

Commissioners approved the amendment at the regular meeting.

The first resolution aimed at joining the Coalition of Sustainable Communities. Browne moved and Edwards seconded the motion to join at the regular meeting, which led to a discussion.

Billings said: "I think we need to look at all energy sources and not do away with oil and gas, as their website indicates they want to do. I think we can do a lot with clean energy without spending tax dollars on this organization. We need to keep all energy sources. I look forward to driving an electric vehicle, but right now, there is an alarming misconception about where the electricity comes from to charge those vehicles. We also don't have the infrastructure to go green. Forbes (magazine) has said the world has spent $3 billion going green. It will be a slow process. Joining this group is not effective. They can't just legislate that we go green."

Browne asked to address some of those points. "Did you find that the coalition immediately wanted to do away with oil and gas? My stand is to have a goal. I don't think it can happen immediately. I believe we can get to a responsible way of leaving oil and gas in the ground. I start with the premise that suffering without it will be far less than suffering with climate change. Joining the coalition will make the transition more feasible to minimize the suffering. For instance, for food, drought reduces forage, so grains will be hard to grow with a lack of water. This will affect humans extremely."

Ponce said he sees both sides. "I thought about it a lot. I was supposed to get a call back from the coalition, but I didn't get it. How will it be down the road? I don't like paying someone else to be my voice. If we come across a situation, we come together to solve it. I think this Commission is capable of coming up with a solution. I have more confidence in us than in someone else. I will vote no."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said: "We understand global warming. Follow the science. Looking at the practical side, what would New Mexico do without fossil fuels? Everything we get is brought by truck or train. Yes, there will be alternatives, and I think New Mexico should be a leader to replace fossil fuels, but we have to do it with a sustainable outcome. The problem is our government doesn't do anything until it's so bad. The fear I have with this group is that they would push so hard. Government is fickle. I don't understand them well enough to put trust in them."

The vote came down 3 to 2, with Browne and Edwards voting yes, and Billings, Ponce and Salas voting no.

The next item presented at the work session addressed New Mexico Counties' 2023 legislative priorities, which included in HB 2, a Detention Center reimbursement fund to bring up the amount allocated to counties, including prisoner transport and extradition; creating a line item in the Department of Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Bureau to add $10 million to assist local government EMS; a public safety package to allow able and willing retirees to return to work in public safety positions; recruit and retain detention staff with a fund to provide local governments with resources to provide these services; create a Fire and EMS fund at $50 million to support volunteer and paid staff.

Other priorities include creating a fund for construction and renovation for state district courthouses; and to create a clear definition of how IPRA relates to election-related records and data.

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved the priorities.

Consideration of Grant County banking services brought up discussion at the regular meeting. Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez noted the recommended award to Wells Fargo is for one year, with the opportunity to renew next year.

Edwards said she had talked to another bank, but they had been unable to respond to the RFP. "I think we can get other local banks to come up with a bid next year."

Commissioners approved the recommended award to Wells Fargo.

After convening as the Grant County Health Care Claims Board at the regular meeting, commissioners approved claims of $4,172.84 for September, then they reconvened as the Grant County Board of Commissioners.

At the work session, commissioners had no reports.

At the regular meeting, commissioners heard a report on the recent property auction from Treasurer Patrick Cohn.

Cohn said a successful property auction netted $503,200 on 99 items. "The county will benefit with $42,825.90 of those proceeds. The state is not going to keep the rest. The original owners will get the proceeds. These were properties that should have been auctioned in 2020 and 2021, but no auction was held due to Covid. My staff worked hard on the auction and to get delinquent property taxes paid. We also had the GCSO deputies at the auction and for escorting the proceeds to the bank. I thank the Grant County assessor and clerk for sending interested bidders. It was a team effort."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked why only 8 percent of the proceeds was coming back to the county. Cohn explained that a lot of it is penalty and interest that goes to the state Property Tax Division. "That's why I try hard to get delinquent property owners to pay us their taxes."

He also said some of the proceeds will go back to the original owners. "I am working to give you a breakdown. I am waiting for the Land Division to give me a report. Our goal is to get it before it goes to the state."

Commissioners had reports at the regular meeting.

Billings congratulated the deputies for the commendations, as well as thanking all the officers who work in law enforcement. "I thank Sheriff Gomez for insight into the commendations. I also want to congratulate Lt. Burns on his retirement, and I thank Emergency Manager Justin Gojkovich. I appreciate what he is doing and what he has done on the flooding situation. He's done a lot of research and gotten a lot done."

Salas thanked the Sheriff's office deputies for the way they handled the situation that happened and afterward being able to help the family. "I'm so glad it was done in a professional way. I thank Jason Lockett also for the professional way he does his job. I support the trails plan and involving a 501c3 to implement it. It is such an important aspect of the community as we go forward in growth."

Ponce noted that it was Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubb's last meeting. "Thank you for everything you've done. You've worked with five commissioners very professionally. I appreciate everything you've done."

Billings asked Hubbs to send them a postcard.

Ponce said: "On another topic, our county manager did a presentation to the Department of Transportation Commission. I hung out with them yesterday, and I learned a lot. Learning the processes and building relationships is important. What the county manager and I discussed was a potential redesign of NM 211, which floods regularly. I got to meet the district vice chair, Ms. Sandoval."

Browne thanked the clerk's office for a smooth election. "To Kevin, I've lived in Albuquerque and if that's where you want to end up, well, there is a reason why I'm living here. On our Monday all day wide-ranging discussion, I want to say that I am leaning in favor of a 1/8 GRT increment, although I am not keen on it being discretionary. I appreciate Salas' support of the trails plan. I'm not sold on a 501c3 but I'm glad we can continue the conversation. We may not have the capacity, but we may be the most logical. I am penciling in for a position if a non-profit is not the choice. It has to be sustainable and have clout to work with the state and federal governments."

Edwards thanked everyone for their comments. "What makes me think about is bigger in scope. The past six months, we've had some really big tragedies in the community. These have been challenging for the community, with natural disasters and flooding affecting our agricultural constituents. It's what I appreciate about Grant County. Our community comes together. And Kevin, I also lived in Albuquerque and there's a reason why I live here. But I say to you: 'Fair winds and following seas.'"

Hubbs noted that he and his partner are traveling light, with one joint suitcase and two backpacks. "I'll give you my impressions when I get back."

The commissioners went into executive session and when they came out of session, they approved giving county staff and the county attorney authority to sell off a small portion of Jasper Road.

For the previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/75418-grant-county-commission-hears-public-input-and-presentations-at-work-session-111522-part-1; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/75445-grant-county-commission-hears-public-input-and-presentations-at-work-session-111522-part-2; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/75458-grant-county-commission-had-a-discussion-at-work-session-111522-part-3; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/75475-grant-county-commission-heard-county-reports-at-work-session-111522-part-4 .