By Mary Alice Murphy

While approving the agenda for the Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board meeting on Nov. 17, 2022, members Chair Alicia Edwards, Harry Browne, Chris Ponce, Billy Billings and Javier "Harvey" Salas agreed to delete item 5 under New Business, as it was recommended by the administration because "it is not quite ready." It addresses insurance for staff members. Members approved the agenda as amended.

Edwards recognized Dora Romero for her 45 years of service in patient financial services. "It's absolutely extraordinary to give 45 years of service. We appreciate your service to our community."

Members went into executive session. When they reconvened in open session, Edwards announced that no action was taken and only agenda items were discussed.

With no old business, the discussion went into new business. The first item addressed the recommendation of the Medical Staff Executive Committee for provider credentialing. The item had been presented in executive session, so members approved it.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Greg Brickner said the following item addressed ratification of the Barton and Associates Locum Tenens agreement for Dr. Shaheen to serve as medical oncologist for the GRMC Cancer Center. Members ratified the agreement.

Members approved the professional services agreement with Ronald P. Dalton, M.D. to help secure coverages for pre-op services to alleviate the backlog. Brickner said Cardiologist Dr. Norman Ratliff has been overwhelmed, so the agreement would provide additional support for him.

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks said the Acute Care Master agreement for an infant security system through Stanley Healthcare is part of the Women's Center upgrade funded by a state grant.

Edwards asked if the Women's Center has an official name. The reply is that it is the Maternal Child Department right now, but Chief Nursing Officer Melanie Vigil said that once the area is renovated, the name will likely change. Members approved the agreement.

Under consideration was a renewal agreement for Unitrends Forever Cloud subscription and Unitrends Platinum Support for recovery series appliance through PC Connection. Banks explained it was the existing tool the hospital uses for backup. Members approved the renewal agreement.

The final item of new business addressed Resolution 2022-24 to approve the annual Centers for Medicare and Medicaid cost report. Banks said it consisted of 50-60 pages. "With your approval, we will complete the report. It settles the fiscal year 2022 and CMS uses the rate."

Browne noted that the document was actually 84 pages, and Banks said the last 20 cover the Rural Health Clinic report. Browne asked what Banks was looking for from the members.

"Our receivable portion rate was slightly lower than our actual cost, so we're getting a check instead of cutting a check," Banks said. We will be the first to keep the regular rate. We must meet the audit standards, which is based on previous audits."

Edwards explained the hospital wants to manage these costs and rates as tightly as possible.

Bank said the hospital had large changes in Medicare volumes, as well as large changes in costs, which can affect the rate.

Brickner pointed out that the interim cost report in July 2020 was the first as a critical access-designated hospital. "We are making sure we have a good rate. We, when I was here as interim CFO, did two interim cost reports to make sure we were on track. This is the final report, and it looks like a real big tax return. We used a third party to prepare it. If we have a change in volume or costs, then we want to do the interim reports to make sure that we are where we want to be." Members approved the cost report.

Vigil presented the CNO report. "I will talk about the high points. Over the past few weeks, SkyWest Media came to highlight our Level II nursery to showcase our nurses and the lactation department in order to educate the community. We have had 45 years of a Level II nursery. The video addresses breast feeding and showed that we are a baby-friendly facility with the services we offer to mothers as they transition with the baby that has received care in the Level II Nursery to home."

She noted that in collaboration with the Western New Mexico University School of Nursing, "we offer a nurse residency program. We will extend offers to 14 graduates tomorrow into the program."

Vigil said a few from the department went on scholarships to the New Mexico Hospital Association to do TeamSTEPPS training. "It is evidence-based, and it helps us optimize our processes. We all became masters and will bring the training back here starting in February."

She said the nursing staff has learned through feedback how to educate the patient during a hospital stay. The inpatient director, patient liaison and nursing staff have formed a group to help bring education to patients on the admission process through a folder with handouts to explain the process and what their stay will look like during their stay. It will also include discharge instructions.

"We have something planned for tomorrow about the surge in pediatric admission cases," she continued. "We are working on a plan to serve that population."

She noted the department plans to have a float in the Lighted Parade.

Billings asked how many nurses accepted offers from last year's class. Vigil said she thought they had all eight that they had made offers to. "The ones we make offers to are local residents."

Edwards said it was great that the staff members have the STEPPS training. "We've talked about offering more professional training, so this is great. I heard someone say they were interested in the nursing program, but each class is limited to 20. Why can the university only admit 20 a year?"

Vigil said generally when they have only a certain number it is because each nursing student requires a lot of one-on-one training and due to resources is why they usually cap the number.

Browne asked if there wasn't recently news about state funding to expand nursing programs.

Edwards asked about policy changes in the chief of staff report.

Vigil said the policy addresses sepsis, code heart and code stroke. The code stroke just had a few changes to get the right people at the right time in the right place by doing overhead announcements. "It's basically to help us optimize the care. For code heart, it is a new policy to get us in line with the Acute Heart standards, to again get the right person in the right place at the right time. The sepsis policy has been revised to include the maternal patients and the specific care that addresses their needs."

Banks presented the CFO report for October. "Our volume trends are higher, and we are anticipating an increase in respiratory disease this season, so we are focusing resources there. For October 2022, we are in the black at a net surplus of $171,000. I want to hone in on labor costs. This is a great outcome with them close to budget. It allows us to invest in training that sticks. Note that we are spending mostly on salaries and benefits instead of contract labor, which keeps our training in house. We are investing in the hospital with our human capital. We need to go some to get back to break even for the year-to-date. But the key measures of liquidity are strong. Our current ratio of accounts payable means we're getting paid in a timely manner."

Members approved the chief of staff report, which addressed the policy changes that Vigil had talked about on sepsis, code stroke and code heart.

Brickner said the day was National Rural Health Day. "I talked to a vendor who said that we as a critical access hospital shouldn't offer certain services. I wholly disagree. Many people have said this, and I always challenge them. If we don't offer the services, a patient must commit to a four-hour drive to a metro area for such care. Being a critical access hospital doesn't mean we have to accept less for our patients. For instance, we complete more than 2,000 surgeries over a year. Others may perform 300. We focus on the services we can provide at high quality. We have a shortage of 60 physicians in our market area. We have to celebrate the physicians who have chosen to serve in our rural market. So, please acknowledge and thank all our providers. Gila Regional is doing well financially at this time. When many hospitals are cutting services, we are maintaining and even increasing, in the case of the Cancer Center. Check out our educational videos on our Facebook page."

He said he spoke with Health Tech Regional Manager Scott Manis, who said that the company is progressing on recruiting a permanent CEO.

"We received a 79 percent participation rate in our survey, which is above the 56 percent we achieved last year. The national average is only 68 percent, so we crushed that," Brickner said. "We will share the results of the survey and will use it to improve our services. We're also making progress on our patient experience results. We've created work groups to drive our performance. We are focusing on recommendation of the hospital. Our patients love our nurses and our doctors, but wanting to recommend the hospital, not so much. We're honing in on that question. Last year we were in the 14th percentile. For this fiscal year, since July, we've increased to 40th percentile, so that a huge increase. The efforts of the team are showing good results."

Browne said 60 doctors shy and asked how many are in "our market area?"

Brickner said he has to comb through it and make sure "we have captured all the providers. I'll share more detail. Our primary service area is Luna, most of Grant, and part of Hidalgo County. Our market area is basically the four-county area."

"Congratulations on the high survey participation rate," Browne said.

Brickner explained that some hospitals do not include PRN, which means someone working less than part-time, for patient need. "We opted to include all the employee base."

Billings asked about 14 percentile to 40th percentile.

Brickner said he asked for a willingness to recommend question. "The 14th percentile is the ranking with other hospitals on a trailing 12-month basis. When we look at it from July, Tony started a process using Studer principles, which I continue, so this fiscal year, we're in the 40th percentile compared to hospitals nationwide. The intent is to continue to get better."

Billings asked how hard it would be to send the report to the members. "I was talking to some friends, and the person said: 'So the hospital is doing really bad' from a disgruntled former employee. Please get the information to us, and I'll be a cheerleader for the good news. We want to hear the bad news, but it is incumbent that we get the correct information out."

Ponce, Salas, Browne and Billings had no board comments.

"I will say that I, too, would like the report, so I can counteract the folks who are still saying things are terrible," Edwards said. "I think there have been some amazing things happening at the hospital over the past six to eight months. My hat's off to the team. Just the fact that we are using the word team is a positive change. Thank you for all your hard work."

Meeting adjourned.