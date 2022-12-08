By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Police Department is mourning the loss of their records clerk, Silvia Xochithl Pellegrino, 51, who passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Xochi, as she was called, came to SCPD in 2018, and soon found her way into the hearts of those she worked with. Because of her courage in the face of her terminal disease, her dedication to her role as records clerk, and her love for her co-workers, the department wanted to acknowledge her exceptional performance both as an employee and as a friend.

SCPD Chief Freddie Portillo said Xochi was awarded the department's Courage and Dedication Award in September 2022. "This was when she couldn't come back to work," Freddie said, "And we wanted to make sure that she knew how we felt about her and how we looked up to her because of all the courage and dedication she had shown. She's a fighter. She's one of a kind."

Freddie said, "Xochi's passing has been tough on all of us. She was one of the strongest people I have ever met. She was always coming up with new ways to do her job. Willing to help all the time. She would always take the extra step, always wanted to learn more." She would come to work obviously not feeling well and would be told to go home and she would not, preferring to be at work doing her job, Freddie said. She was part of our family. "She is one we will never forget."

Melinda Hobbs remembered Xochi as a gracious person, who loved her family and those she worked with. "This isn't like the normal passing of a co-worker. This has touched us all in a very special way."

Melinda said Xochi came to the department following her marriage in 2016 and after being in Silver City for a couple of years needed a job. Xochi had had a good-paying job in Juarez, where she was raised, with Delphi, an auto parts and accessories company, traveling the world, and had earned her bachelor's degree in engineering from UTEP. "She would travel back and forth to the university to get her degree, all the while raising her daughter by herself."

Xochi was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2021, Melinda said, and worked through early September of 2022 at home, even though toward the end she had tumors all over her body. Melinda remembers asking during her sickness, "Xochi, how are you doing this? Because she was dying, but she was showing up for work every day. Xochi answered. 'What choice do I have? I can't sit at home.'"

Xochi and Melinda both had birthdays in February and the first year Melinda had her birthday, Melinda said Xochi came in and gave her a red candy rose which she still has in her office. Xochi told her it was a custom in Mexico 'to give a flower for a flower.' "She was a very attentive, sweet woman, an intelligent woman, a strong woman who made it to the top. She was also a quiet, reserved woman, very private, and she loved her daughter so much."

Melinda stated that Xochi would talk about the childhood friends she had when she was a little girl. That's the kind of person she was. She cared about those she was friends with when she was a little girl. "How many of us still keep contact with our childhood friends?"

Antonietta "Tonie" Romero recollects Xochi saying the term 'carne asada' was her family's motto and whenever they needed to share some news, one would say "we need a 'carne asada'" Xochi told that to her brother when she discovered she had terminal cancer and he thought it was a joke. It was not.

Tonie said Xochi's sister always called her Wonder Woman because of her successes and bought her a wallet and T-shirts with 'Wonder Woman' on them and Xochi would wear them because they came from her sister.

"We got to meet Xochi's mom, who also goes by Sylvia, and knowing the mom, it was easy to see where Xochi got all her strength. Xochi's mom raised all her children to learn, work hard, get your degrees, and strive to be successful," Tonie recalled.

Tonie just wanted people to know what kind of an exceptional person Xochi was. "There she was lying in bed dying and worrying about how everyone else was doing."

Melinda said Xochi never lost her faith in God. "Xochi would tell me 'my God is greater though.' What she meant by that was whatever happened, God was still greater. She might not survive, but He was still there."

"There will never be anyone like her," they said.