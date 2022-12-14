Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe The stage at WNMU FACT with the image of La Virgen de Guadalupe. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Homenaje-a-la-Virgen-de-Guadalupe/IMG_6396.jpg

Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Organzier Patricia Cano, at right, speaking to Deacon Art Gutierrez prior to the ceremony, as several Knights of Columbus listen in. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Homenaje-a-la-Virgen-de-Guadalupe/IMG_6398.jpg

Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Members of Silver City Knights of Columbus #3388, led by Deacon Gutierrez, prepare to process into the ceremony. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Homenaje-a-la-Virgen-de-Guadalupe/IMG_6400.jpg

Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Vendor of religious items Zeke Gonzales and friend https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Homenaje-a-la-Virgen-de-Guadalupe/IMG_6394.jpg

[Editor's Note: Because the event, completely in Spanish, was being livestreamed at the Western New Mexico University Fine Arts Center Theatre, no one was allowed to take photos. This photographer asked for permission to take photos before the event began. These few are the result.]

The Virgin Mary, according to Roman Catholic Church tradition, appeared to Juan Diego, an Aztec convert to Christianity, in 1531on Tepeyac Hill (which is now a suburb of Mexico City) and asked that a shrine to her be built on the spot where the apparition occurred.

The bishop needed a sign before he would agree to construct a church there.

La Virgen de Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego a second time and asked him to gather roses. He gathered them and went to the bishop to offer them to him. When he opened his cloak to let the roses drop, an image of Mary was imprinted on the inside of the cloak. It is the image commonly seen throughout Mexico and the world, as the image of Mary.

[Editor's note: Based on this author's translation of the program] WNMU President opened the event by welcoming participants and attendees to the tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Organizer Patricia Cano introduced those involved in the ceremony, welcomed everyone and made announcements.

Her daughter Guadalupe Cano, Silver City councilor and mayor pro tem, recognized officials and sponsors.

Dr. Gilbert Arizaga gave the benediction.

Deacon Art Guiterrez led members of the Silver City Knights of Columbus #3388 and Guadalupanas, a women's organization that honors Our Lady of Guadalupe, in a procession into the theater to the song, Buenos Dias Paloma Blanca.

A re-enactment of the Virgin Mary's appearances to Juan Diego was performed by narrator Javier Perea, Marisela Acosta Morales as La Virgen de Guadalupe, E.J. Montes as Juan Diego, Efrén Canas as Tio Bernardino, Sandra Calderón as Maria Lucia, Eric Vreeland as El Obispo Zumárraga, and Javier Marrufo as El Sacerdote.

Perea presented the history of what happened after the appearances.

Della Acosta told what it is like to be a Guadalupana in modern times.

Monica and Rick Garcia served as masters of ceremonies for the songs and special tributes to La Virgen de Guadalupe. They included, Mil Canciones a la Virgen by Illusion Band, Ave Maria by Brandon Perrault, a presentation of flowers by Cecilia Martinez, a performance of Madrecita de mi alma querida by Javier Martinez, a prayer by Aurora Anahi Medrano, a presentation of flowers by the Morales family, Himno a la Humildad by Desiree Provencio, a performance of Mi Virgen Ranchera by Illusion Band, a prayer to La Virgen de Guadalupe by Gabriel Vasquez, Las Mañanitas by Alyssia Carrillo, Mi Virgen Bella by La Rondalla Santa Rita, a presentation of flowers by the Maynes and Terrazas families, a special song by Marcos Quinteros and friends, a presentation of flowers by the Guadalupanas, and De Colores and a presentation of the rosary by the Knights of Columbus.

The final benediction was given by Deacon Art Gutierrez, followed by a procession out of the venue by the Knights of Columbus and the Guadalupanas with the song Adiós Reina del Cielo.

Zeke Gonzales, in the lobby, had religious items, blessed by Deacon Richard Maynes, for sale for Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers.

Anthony Quintana provided a dinner of posole and menudo following the program, with a cake provided by Melanie Rodriguez.

Cano also thanked WNMU Department of Video Communications for livestreaming and recording the event, including Cody Ahim, Tuan Tran and Joseph Soarea, under the Direction of April Hanson. Sound technicians Jason Rowland and Joseph Chavez, under the direction of Michael Acosta, Department of Media Services and University Productions director. Joy Lemme and her team of the Department of Venue and Event Management facilitated the use of the Fine Arts Center Theatre.