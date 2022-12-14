Homenaje a La Virgen de Guadalupe took place 121122

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 14 December 2022 14 December 2022

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe

Homenaje a la Virgen de Guadalupe

[Editor's Note: Because the event, completely in Spanish, was being livestreamed at the Western New Mexico University Fine Arts Center Theatre, no one was allowed to take photos. This photographer asked for permission to take photos before the event began. These few are the result.]

The Virgin Mary, according to Roman Catholic Church tradition, appeared to Juan Diego, an Aztec convert to Christianity, in 1531on Tepeyac Hill (which is now a suburb of Mexico City) and asked that a shrine to her be built on the spot where the apparition occurred.

The bishop needed a sign before he would agree to construct a church there.

La Virgen de Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego a second time and asked him to gather roses. He gathered them and went to the bishop to offer them to him. When he opened his cloak to let the roses drop, an image of Mary was imprinted on the inside of the cloak. It is the image commonly seen throughout Mexico and the world, as the image of Mary.

[Editor's note: Based on this author's translation of the program] WNMU President opened the event by welcoming participants and attendees to the tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Organizer Patricia Cano introduced those involved in the ceremony, welcomed everyone and made announcements.

Her daughter Guadalupe Cano, Silver City councilor and mayor pro tem, recognized officials and sponsors.

Dr. Gilbert Arizaga gave the benediction.
Deacon Art Guiterrez led members of the Silver City Knights of Columbus #3388 and Guadalupanas, a women's organization that honors Our Lady of Guadalupe, in a procession into the theater to the song, Buenos Dias Paloma Blanca.

A re-enactment of the Virgin Mary's appearances to Juan Diego was performed by narrator Javier Perea, Marisela Acosta Morales as La Virgen de Guadalupe, E.J. Montes as Juan Diego, Efrén Canas as Tio Bernardino, Sandra Calderón as Maria Lucia, Eric Vreeland as El Obispo Zumárraga, and Javier Marrufo as El Sacerdote.

Perea presented the history of what happened after the appearances.

Della Acosta told what it is like to be a Guadalupana in modern times.

Monica and Rick Garcia served as masters of ceremonies for the songs and special tributes to La Virgen de Guadalupe. They included, Mil Canciones a la Virgen by Illusion Band, Ave Maria by Brandon Perrault, a presentation of flowers by Cecilia Martinez, a performance of Madrecita de mi alma querida by Javier Martinez, a prayer by Aurora Anahi Medrano, a presentation of flowers by the Morales family, Himno a la Humildad by Desiree Provencio, a performance of Mi Virgen Ranchera by Illusion Band, a prayer to La Virgen de Guadalupe by Gabriel Vasquez, Las Mañanitas by Alyssia Carrillo, Mi Virgen Bella by La Rondalla Santa Rita, a presentation of flowers by the Maynes and Terrazas families, a special song by Marcos Quinteros and friends, a presentation of flowers by the Guadalupanas, and De Colores and a presentation of the rosary by the Knights of Columbus.

The final benediction was given by Deacon Art Gutierrez, followed by a procession out of the venue by the Knights of Columbus and the Guadalupanas with the song Adiós Reina del Cielo.

Zeke Gonzales, in the lobby, had religious items, blessed by Deacon Richard Maynes, for sale for Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers.

Anthony Quintana provided a dinner of posole and menudo following the program, with a cake provided by Melanie Rodriguez.

Cano also thanked WNMU Department of Video Communications for livestreaming and recording the event, including Cody Ahim, Tuan Tran and Joseph Soarea, under the Direction of April Hanson. Sound technicians Jason Rowland and Joseph Chavez, under the direction of Michael Acosta, Department of Media Services and University Productions director. Joy Lemme and her team of the Department of Venue and Event Management facilitated the use of the Fine Arts Center Theatre.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 