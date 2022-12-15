By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:14 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers responded to an aggravated assault complaint in the area of the Chevron station, 2 Ridge Road. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised officers that two males were reported shooting at each other.

Arriving at the scene, according to a SCPD incident report, officers located two cartridge cases on the ground in the area of the driveway entrances to the Chevron station.

The report said a witness told officers she did not hear any gun shots but did hear what was thought to be three knocks on the window of the Chevron station, which may have been the gun shots.

Another witness in a vehicle stated two males were seen exchanging gun shots and described what the two were wearing. This witness also stated it appeared a gun was pointed directly at the witness' vehicle as it was leaving.

The two males thought to be the shooters are still at large, and the incident remains under investigation.



