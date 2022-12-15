By Roger Lanse

A resident of the West Street Apartments, 1120 West Street, called the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, with a complaint of a bullet coming through a wall of their apartment and breaking the glass front of a microwave in their kitchen. Silver City Police Department officers responded to the location at about 9:23 a.m.

According to an SCPD incident report, the victim told officers they heard a 'pop' and at first thought the microwave had blown up, but then discovered a bullet hole in the opposite wall of their kitchen. Officers determined the bullet had come from the adjoining apartment, where it broke a mirror, and then entered the victim's apartment, crossed the kitchen, and struck the microwave.

As officers were securing the scene, they made contact with the suspect, Raynaldo Baltazar, 33, who stated he had bought the gun, a black Walther 9mm, 'on the streets' for protection and had accidently discharged the weapon in his apartment, and being a felon, he became scared and hid the pistol. The weapon was recovered and Baltazar was arrested and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. He was charged with trespass (for entering private property to hide the gun), being a felon in possession of a handgun (felony conviction in 2016), tampering with evidence, and shooting at an occupied building.

According to Grant County Detention Center staff, Baltazar remains in custody.