On December 14, 2022 at approximately 10:24am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant on 38-year old Justin Castillo of Bayard, New Mexico. The Sheriff’s Office considered this a high-risk arrest warrant. Justin Castillo was apprehended without incident in Bayard, New Mexico.
The arrest was after an ongoing investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in reference to allegations of Justin Castillo sexually assaulting a minor child. Justin Castillo is being charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration (2nd Degree Felony), Two counts of Criminal Sexual contact of a minor (3rd degree felony), Tampering with evidence (3rd Degree felony), Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (4th Degree felony), Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4th degree felony), Intimidation of a witness (3rd degree felony), and Battery (Petty Misdemeanor).
The investigation is ongoing, and Justin Castillo was booked into the Grant County Detention Center. Arrangements are being sought to hinder his release.