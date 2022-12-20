By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session November 14, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina.

The council went over the agenda to see if they had any questions about anything on the current agenda.

The council briefly discussed the virtual budget conference and if it had been a good conference. It had already started. The clerks agreed it had already been a good learning experience.

George Esqueda of Stantec attended the meeting to give the council an update on projects. He provided packets to the council with all the information and started going through each one until the regular meeting started at 6:00 pm. Stantec had been awarded in 2019 to do the general engineering for Bayard and it expires in 2023. Esqueda started going through the list of current projects and their status.

The sidewalk project had until December of 2023 to be finished. They have had hold ups because of the need to move poles for the project that brought in the need for PNM, resident easements, etc. They have addressed all of these and Esqueda felt the project could move forward soon. Fierro asked if they could get another extension if necessary and Esqueda said yes but didn't foresee that. Villanueva asked how long the project would take and he said approximately 60 days. He had given them all the funding information on the project.

The wastewater influent line has gone out to bid and the award went to Morrow Enterprises in Las Cruces. They should be starting the job in January of 2023, however the problems with obtaining materials could hold it up. They have a one-year allotment for construction.

The lighting project for Highway 180 and 356 finished in August. Esqueda told them they had a one-year warranty on the work. They already had a small problem, and the contractors came and fixed it. They did have funds remaining on the project that had been sent back to the state.

The public safety building roof repair has had some problems getting done. The first bid that came back was considerably over the funding received. A second bid went out and got back one from CD General Contractors out of Las Cruces that the funding would cover. They started trying to obtain the materials this past June and some have come but still need more. The last of what they need will be here December or January. Currently the project has a balance of $164,000 that can be used for any increases.

The town of Bayard held a regular town meeting November 14, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva, councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

The council approved the agenda.

Public input none currently

Consent agenda

The council approved the consent agenda. It had several items.

Minutes of the October 24, 2022, meeting

Accounts payable for November 14, 2022

Fire report October 2022

Marlena Valenzuela and Tanya Ortiz to attend the LGD (local government division) Virtual Budget Conference November 14-18.

Police Chief Hector Carrillo to attend NM Law Enforcement Conference in Albuquerque December 7-9, 2022

New Business

George Esqueda with Stantec attended the meeting to present to the council items needing attention with several projects.

The street improvements for N. Foy have been an ongoing project for a few years and funding has come from several sources. Costs have gone up, so the scope of the project has been shortened. They discussed exactly where the shortage would happen on the street. Esqueda recommended that they do the project with what they have and do a second bid for the extra not being able to do and see the cost and start to look for funding for that. The council all agreed that moving forward with what funding they had would be the best idea. Esqueda said he would have a work order for them in December or January.

The one-million-gallon water tank rehab would need an extension. He provided them with a list of possible funding that would be available. The bid documents have been turned in and are waiting approval. The project needs to be done fall of 2023 so water demand would be less and would not be an issue. The project will take about four months. Some discussion around the project took place Foreman Michael Paez, interim public works director, explained why they would be waiting until fall 2023. He said the water needs can be high in the spring and summer and they didn't want to put any overuse on the pumps and creating a possible breakdown causing them to have to go to Hanover for water. He further explained that the water system between Bayard and Hanover have been tied together to move back and forth as needed.

Esqueda listed other projects that had been awarded that he only knew about, but Stantec had not been involved in. He went over them but said until he had all the information and scope of the projects, he couldn't do anything. The projects included the design of a backup system for the existing wells and improvements and a new lift station, sewer main, controls, electric system, and back up diesel generator. Both would only be for survey and design. He also included the planning and preliminary design of wastewater improvements.

Esqueda let the council know about the Prospectors meeting coming up where they could submit requests for funding of these projects. He added he would be glad to help put the proposals together. Esqueda told them that the colonias fund had more in it this year than he had ever seen, $60 million. He said colonias funding only covers the areas within 150 miles of the border.

The council approved all the changes and agreements and requested of Stantec to move forward the projects currently working on.

The council approved Gracie Carreon owner of MVD Express to park her RV (recreational vehicle) on her property after some discussion from the council. Tanya Ortiz, utility clerk, explained that she would only be here a few days a week and the rest of the time be at her businesses in Deming and Columbus. The RV would go with her and not left here. The business is located at 601 Central Ave.

A closed session took place for discussion of the wastewater department internal investigation

Open session

The council said no decisions had been made in the closed session

Mayor and councilors reports

Villanueva thanked the staff for their hard work and patience with all the changes and said soon they would have new people hired to help.

Medina thanked the staff for their support

Gonzales thanked the staff for all they do and being patient answering all their questions. She gave a shout out to Mr. Gomez, the code enforcement officer/animal control officer for doing a really good job. She said he had gotten the owners of some places in her area to clean up their properties, even ones that had out of town owners. She congratulated Villanueva and Medina on the election.

Diaz thanked the Bayard beautification committee for all they did with the Trunk or Treat. He thanked all the ladies at city hall for going above and beyond and the donations for the Trunk or Treat they got. He also thanked Paez for the work they did to make the event successful.

The council discussed the upcoming Christmas events and prizes for decorations. Gonzales said she would donate $100 for best decorations prizes.

Paez said they had some problems with one of the wells but had gotten it taken care of. He said next meeting he would have a quote from Core Tech for updating the well.

Fire Chief Euphemio Gonzales said he had been contacted by residents asking why they had not flown flags on Veterans Day. Diaz said they had replaced the poles and had been waiting on the brackets to hang the flags.

Police Chief Hector Carrillo went over the reports he had summitted. He gave the council a list of his accomplishments since his hiring seven months ago. When he came the officers had to return to clock out or come into clock in. This caused problems and didn't always work well. He fixed it so they clock in and out through dispatch. He filled the captain and lieutenant positions. The officers work twelve-hour shifts. They had encryption problems with the systems and Carrillo said he had gotten that fixed. The officers now have class A uniforms and class B for pm shifts. He said the vehicles have been a work in progress. The citations and arrests have gone up. Snell Middle School has had some problems, so they have been doing regular walk throughs to help alleviate them. Carrillo said they replaced the handguns with better ones and all of them have been qualified on the new ones. Currently all the needed training for the officers has been brought up to date. He said he had attended a lot of organizations' meetings and has started coordinating with them. He replaced all the out-of-date flashlights for the officers. He and the officers have been going to a lot of the community events to get to know the residents and have a presence. Carrillo said they will be doing all they can to help the schools. He said he has made a better plan for the code enforcement/animal control officer for patrolling by breaking the city into four areas. Carrillo also got the code enforcement/animal control officer in a class B uniform, and a body camera. He will also have him getting taser certified fin case he encounters a vicious dog. He said he had gotten requests from residents for trapping skunks. "It did not go so well."

Fierro thanked all the departments. He knew the last few months had been hard. He met with Terry Humble and Mary Gates about the mining museum. They said Lee Gruber had mine memorabilia she wanted to donate. He added that Gruber had an organization that could possibly help in the funding for renovations of the building.

He said they would still be working on the little league field and taking the maintenance over. He met with Superintendent Jeff Spaletta. The problem they have now concerns the state will not provide any funding for the maintenance without a 50–99-year lease and Spaletta said he could only offer a 3-year lease. "The school board would be meeting and Mr. Jimenez, Copper Little League, will be attending because I can't." Spaletta said the board has been open to the idea. Villanueva said, "We should continue to pursue it." Everyone on the board agreed.

Fierro said he received information "that they want to close the detention center. County Commissioner Chris Ponce told me they have been spending too much money every year and have not gotten any help from the municipalities." Fierro said he didn't know what would happen.

Carrillo said he had forgotten to also let the council know he had two female candidates for officers and the background checks are in process.

A special meeting will be held December 15, 2022

Meeting adjourned.