By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting in Cliff November 14, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

A group of students from Cliff used sign language to do the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting October 24, 2022, and finance meeting October 28, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Dottie Pfeifer from Kiwanis recognized the students of the month from Cliff. The students receive a certificate, bumper sticker, pin, and gift certificate. The October recipient, McKynna Montes, participates in several sports and takes dual credits at WNMU (Western New Mexico University). The November recipient, Brennan Shock, has shown excellent organizational skills and responsibility. He also shows exemplary leadership and has been a great role model to the other students.

Heather Holguin, La Plata Middle School assistant principal, and Jewell Eva Burns, third grade teacher, spoke to the board about their participation in a Geo Civics Academy this past summer. Only 16 civics-minded educators had been chosen from around the country and Puerto Rico with the place-based learning experience. All the participants came from all levels of education. They started with online classes on history and the Constitution in April. On July 10, 2022, they started the actual journey of traveling to the locations. They started in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and traveled to the reservation near Springfield, Missouri, and Kansas City. They toured the Indian boarding schools and learned about them. After that they went to Raton, New Mexico, and learned about the Navajo Long Walk. They then went on to Window Rock, Arizona, and learned about the Code Talkers and weaving. While traveling they had professional development classes. After Window Rock they traveled to Winslow, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. Part of the experience entailed them putting together a lesson plan on one of the areas visited. They chose the Navajo Long Walk. In December they will have an online conference that anyone can attend. The two teachers will be presenting their lesson plan in person at the 21st Annual International Education Conference being held in Honolulu, Hawaii. They will be looking at different ways to integrate civics into the curriculum.

Brian Shock, Cliff athletic director, gave the board a presentation on what the Cliff schools have been up to. They now have 12-16 participants in the golf program. He thanked the board for the new gym floor and new gym equipment. This year they had 40 basketball players in both programs. He added that 60-75 percent of the students have been involved in athletics. He thanked the board for the upgrades for FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and Prostart. The commercial equipment helped tremendously. They will be trying to start a drama program up again and have a school play coming up. The had an assembly for Veterans Day and honored 30-40 veterans. They have been tracking grades for the past nine weeks and 71 students have made either A or AB honor roll.

Gaylene Agnew, Cliff math teacher, presented some of her students' accomplishments to the board. She said a few of her students came to her wanting to work with robots. This meant putting the robots together and coding them to work. They ended up with one radio-controlled and two remote-controlled. The students gave the board a short presentation of the robots they built. Agnew said they would be looking for competitions to take the robots.

Stacy Swope, Cliff vocational teacher, had not been available so Paige Treviso, president of the FFA in Cliff, gave the presentation. Four students competed in Albuquerque and won. She said five students had been able to travel to Indianapolis for the 95th Annual FFA Conference. She said she had been one of them. They learned a lot of skills and heard some great speakers.

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not attend to give a presentation due to a family loss.

Superintendent

Hawkins addressed several things for the board.

The district has implemented a policy concerning staff and student communication. This specifically addresses electronic communication policies. These have been reviewed by the administration and board members. The policy requires electronic communication be through the Parent Square computer program and phone application. This will alleviate any chance of boundary invasion violation by conduct or ethics. They will be making the staff, students, and parents aware of this. It will create a record of communications so there can't be any misunderstandings. Hawkins went into more explanation of the policy and reasons.

Flores has some questions and concerns. He said some students and parents don't have those apps or don't look at Parent Square. "Some students don't live with their parents or are homeless. They may only be able to text the teacher."

Hawkins said that in case of emergency then of course they may have to use their cell phones to call the parent. He said this policy would be for day-to-day communication. Students will just need to be redirected to using the Parent Square app. Students can possibly misjudge and the boundaries will be there to protect them and the teachers. He added that they wanted to continue a positive relationship with the students but with boundaries. They discussed some of the issues and how to handle them.

Cohn said, "There is help out there for these families to get devices for communication." A lot of the communication discussed had been texting between coaches and students about times for practice. Cohn said they needed to get back to having a syllabus. With a syllabus everyone would know when the practices would happen.

Hawkins added that all students have been given Chromebooks. Benjamin Potts, director of technology, said all the Chromebooks given out have the Parent Square installed.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave the board a report concerning the possible addition of armed security guards. He turned the presentation over to James Vautier, site security consultant with POMS insurance. He said up until 2019 the state and federal governments had all kinds of loopholes for having armed security guards. In 2019 the state legislature closed those loopholes. They could go the route of an SRO (school resource officer). This person would not be employed by the school and must be a certified law enforcement officer. They could be former law enforcement that retired in good standing. The district would have to do the training and cover the liability. He said they would have to decide if the officers would conceal carry or open carry. He asked if they would be willing to do non-lethal methods. Their policy would need to outline where the storage of the firearms would be, school, vehicles, or other areas. He went over other policies they would have to decide on.

Alvarez said the security guards they have currently were retired officers and would have to recertify, sixteen hours total for recertification, four hours of other training and eight hours for firearms. Alvarez asked if they would have an insurance premium increase. Vautier said no, only if they have a loss history, and since this would be new, they would not.

Diaz said she would like an SRO but knew that would be a problem to find. Law enforcement has already been having a problem with staffing. She asked him for suggestions. Vautier said the best would be a retired police officer, but this will be a problem and especially now with the qualified immunity.

The board and Vautier had a lot of discussion on the issue.

Flores pointed out that they would not want to carry their own weapon because if an incident occurred the firearm would be taken and not returned until everything had been settled and that could be a year or more

Alvarez said it would be important for them to all have the same firearm therefore needing the same ammunition. He listed several other reasons for them all having the same kind of firearm. He also pointed out they would want to be open carry to be a deterrent.

Alvarez asked Vautier what their largest hurdle would be. He said policy development and they would need to have legal counsel involved. Next would be training and certification.

Flores said they have a certified range master at all the local police departments, and they have said they would be glad to help.

McMillan said they had Rio Rancho's policy they could work off of. He asked Vautier if there would be any other to look at. He said Las Lunas.

Hawkins said, "This is just a discussion." The district sent out a survey on the issue.

Diaz said she had a lot of concerns on the framework currently being considered.

Hawkins said they could put a committee together of security guards, parents, administration, and law enforcement. They could start looking at these policies. He admitted he didn't want to manage security guards that are armed but if they can get a good policy together, he would not be opposed. He said he wanted the kids to be safe.

Flores and the threat assessment team had met and talked about having armed security guards. He said the survey sent out recently had gotten 80 responses right away and now have a total of 456 responses. 96.1 percent have been in favor of armed guards and 7.5 percent had not been. He said it had just gone out but would have more information later.

Alvarez gave a presentation on NUBE Group, a data management and document conversion company. Randal Perez joined the meeting online. He had a PowerPoint presentation for the board to describe and line out their service. Perez said they worked with a lot of schools and had digitized over one million documents. Alvarez pointed out that they must keep documents for 99 years and have run out of room to store the boxes. The records include mostly personnel and student records. Perez told them it would allow for easy access to the documents. Alvarez said he felt good about turning the job over to them, as they have worked with the military and Sandia Labs. Perez said that the records could be stored in the cloud or on a server. He said the best would be to use both. Both look the same and interface the same. The presentation showed them how it would look and the process they used. The system can be set up to fit the needs the district has and has a three-step process to access the data so it will be very secure. They had already started the process and Montenegro asked if any of the staff had used it and how they liked it. Alvarez said yes and it had worked great. Diaz asked if it could be edited, and Perez said yes. Perez explained everything that could be done and how it would save them money. "It will save on supplies and time to find files." He added that they have a nine-second response time for tech support.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, gave the board an update on enrollment. Currently they have 2,267 students and that number has stayed consistent give or take.

She provided multiple pieces of data concerning testing to the board. She used the data she had provided to explain what had happened. The testing measured ELA (English Language Arts) and math.

Michelle McCain, director of finance, did not have anything to report.

Board of education

Montenegro said the finance subcommittee met and went over salaries to budget ratio and the changes in that ratio. She said they had a very good ratio, better than average.

Flores gave the board a report on the threat assessment committee. He said they had met and both security guards and principals attended. Some of the guards had come from districts that had been armed and all the guards had extensive training. He said the survey seems to favor having armed guards at the schools. "We need to take some action and not keep talking about it. We must ensure the safety of our students." He added the guards and principals all favor having armed guards.

Montenegro said Hawkins would form a committee and come up with policies and the board approved him moving forward.

Montenegro thanked everyone at Cliff for providing them with great food and hosting them. A lot has been going on, and she wished the fall sports luck. She reflected on the tragedy that they had and ask everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

Diaz echoed the wish for sports. She thanked the veterans and the people that put on the special shows for them. "They can't be recognized enough." She thanked Cliff for their hospitality. She reminded everyone that "Covid is not gone. Wash your hands frequently. Get the vaccine. They now have new boosters for kids and adults." She also thanked the teachers for doing well and pushing to a new level. "Congratulations to the kids for doing the sign language."

Cohn said he agreed with what they had said before and thanked Cliff for the hospitality. "We are blessed."

McMillan thanked Cliff for their hospitality and commented on it being an exciting time with sports.

Flores congratulated the FFA for their wins at the competition. He commented on how well Silver High football had been doing. He thanked Hawkins and Alvarez for all they had done on the security guards. He also thanked the teachers and said, "They are the boots on the ground."

Public comments none currently.

Action items.

The board approved the consent agenda presented by McCain.

It consisted of checks in the amount of $908,888.66. She said, "It was lower than usual because payroll was not included."

The consent agenda included adjustments. They received two awards, one for $143,562 for students with disabilities and $6,793 for preschool. They will also receive, any day, a grant of $510,214. She said she included it because it could not be used until the board approved and it expired June of 2023 and she didn't want to have to wait another month for a board meeting to put it to use. Flores asked how the money would be used. McCain said the grant can only be used for specific things. Barris said some would be career development, but most would be used for the students.

The consent agenda also included donations. AZNM Property Holdings LLC - $500 for the Cliff Fall Festival and U Bar Ranch – $500 for Cliff

Victor Oaxaca, transportation director, had not been available for a report but had conveyed he didn't have anything.

The board approved the Silver Consolidated Schools primary means of direct electronic communication to students to district email or Parent Square platform.

Public comment none currently.

Next board meeting December 19, 2022, to be held at 6:00 pm

Next finance meeting will be December 14, 2022, at 4:00 pm. All future finance meetings will be the Wednesday before the regular board meeting.

Adjourned