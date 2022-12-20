Wreaths Across America Fort Bayard 121722

Article and photos by Mary Alice Murphy

On a chilly, but sunny morning at Fort Bayard National Cemetery, more than 100 people attended the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, which takes place in national cemeteries across the country on the same day, this year on Dec. 17, 2022.

Dr. John Bell served as emcee and gave a welcome, noting that in the first year that Wreaths Across America took place at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery, in 2009, seven wreaths were laid. In 2010, the number had grown to 35 and by 2012, 545. Organizer Mary Cowan asked: "Wouldn't it be nice to see a wreath on every marker?" And the challenge was on. By 2017, all 3,824 markers had a wreath. For the past five years, every year, Grant Countians come through with sponsorships of wreaths to lay on every marker. This year, 2022, the total is 4,710 markers with wreaths."

"We are humbled and proud to be one of the few national cemeteries to have a wreath on every marker," Bell said. He noted that more than 500 people sponsored wreaths and a lot of volunteers have put in many hours in the process or organizing the ceremony. He read the names of the committee members.

Bell also asked for a moment of silence to remember the fallen veterans, the prisoners of war and the missing in action, as well as honoring those who serve or have served in "this great nation."

John Sterle, US Navy (retired), was guest speaker. He recommended that everyone find a way to serve. "The greatest levels of contentment and self-satisfaction come from serving others. You cannot serve others without it coming back multiplied. Here at Fort Bayard, we have 4,710 veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice, whether in combat or after they returned home, where they continued their service for the rest of their lives. You know of many veterans, but I'm going to choose one who gave of himself for many years. Dan McBride served in World War II as a 'Screaming Eagle,' and his stories are remembered in the documentary 'Rendezvous with Destiny,' and in the book, 'God's Umbrella.'"

Sterle said he grew up on a family dairy farm, and in self-deprecation, he said the only thing "I excelled at in school was typing, where I achieved 72 words a minute. The day after I graduated, I joined the Navy. Boot camp after working on the farm was like a vacation. They sent me to communication school, where I spent 26 weeks learning to copy Morse code. They made me a communications interceptor. I excelled in copying Morse code, and then they made me learn the Cyrillic alphabet. They sent me to Japan to the largest interceptor station in the world, where we served AmPac and the NSA. If it went out over the airwaves, we intercepted it. I was assigned to Atsugi, a Marine Air Station. Richard Luna, who is a member of the Color Guard, was there at the same time I was, but I don't think we ever met."

He also spent three months on a ship off the coast near Havana, during the Cuban missile crisis. "We monitored everything. We used HDFD, high frequency direction finding, to monitor enemy forces and allies. I took part in the search and rescue of a Cathay Pacific flight, which lost its communication system. We successfully guided the 747 to Honolulu where it landed on only fumes of fuel. We saved 300 plus people who may never have known the peril they were in. On the island of Diego Garcia, we monitored US tuna fishing boats. We had to report where they were and if they ventured into a regulatory area, when they returned to port, their catch was confiscated."

Sterle said, after he retired from the Navy, he bounced from job to job and then retired for good. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Marine Corps League and several other service-based organizations. He serves on honor guards for funerals and is the past commander of the Allingham-Golding American Legion Post 18 in Silver City. "The therapy group is the most rewarding job I have."

He said he wanted to highlight the importance of Wreaths Across America. "I have happiness when I serve others."

"God Bless America," he concluded.

Bell said he is proud to be an American in a free society. "Our freedoms are not free. They have come at a sacrifice. Those lying in the graves surrounding us served, so we can enjoy our freedoms. We can travel; we can choose any endeavor we wish; we have freedoms that many others seek."

He said the USA is based on freedom, justice and equality. "We are a beacon of liberty and freedom for the world. We thank those who gave their lives, and we will not forget them. We have always been willing to protect people across the world."

Robert Vaines of the Sons of the American Revolution honored Wreaths Across America Grant County and Fort Bayard organizer Mary Cowan.

Bell quoted President Reagan, who said: "'Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.' We must teach our children and grandchildren. The mission of Wreaths Across America is 'Remember. Honor. Teach.'"

Bell, in his closing remarks, said the 4,710 interred at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery "represent their commitment to service."

"I ask each of you before you leave today, visit a grave, say the name out loud and thank them for their service," Bell said. "Thank you to all who volunteered, all the sponsors, and every participant today."

The ceremony ended with the playing of "Taps" by Brian Gorog.

To learn more about how the organization came to be, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/our-story

On the Ft. Bayard National Cemetery site, it notes that this year's goal of 4,710 sponsored wreaths reached 45 percent over its goal, with 6, 828 wreaths sponsored. Those additional wreaths will be put toward next year's goal to have a wreath at every marker in the cemetery. Keep it going, Grant County!
