Hurley resident reports larceny worth almost $500,000

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 23 December 2022 23 December 2022

By Roger Lanse

Responding to a burglary call to 312 Cortez Street in Hurley on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:28 p.m. a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy made contact with the 50-year-old male victim. The victim told the deputy four firearms had been stolen from his residence while he was away in Reserve, NM.

According to the GCSO offense report, the victim said the firearms included a .45 Long Colt Ruger Blackhawk revolver -- value estimated at $700, a Russian SKS rifle -- value estimated at $1,200, a .22 Winchester rifle -- value estimated at $300, and a .44 Ruger Super Blackhawk revolver -- value estimated at $1,000. Two of the weapons were near an interior doorway by a bookshelf, one was lying on a couch, and the fourth was on a bedroom night table. All were rusted, the victim said.

The victim told the responding deputy, entrance was gained to the home through a doggie door He stated he did not know who might have taken the guns but added about six months ago someone cut a hole in his shop door and stole all his tools.

The victim advised he only lives in the house "once in a while," and the deputy noted, "the residence was in disarray and very disheveled, according to the report.

A few minutes after this incident, the victim contacted the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority again, stating they also broke into his shop, which was a RV trailer on the east side of the property, through its doggie door. He informed the responding deputy they stole all his 4-5 original 'Kewpie dolls,' valued at $50,000 each, boxes of 'Kewpie doll charms' valued at $150,000, and a book valued at an estimated $50,000. Again, the deputy noted the interior of the RV trailer was in disarray and so cluttered with multiple items and boxes the deputy was prevented from making any observations inside.

The victim then took the deputy to two buildings on the west side of the property and pointed out where the locks had been broken off the doors. Walking into the first structure, the victim said, "They did get into the Vincent Price stuff. That's probably racking another $20,000-$30,000." He then pointed at three trunks containing, "a bunch of stuff from Vincent Pricing (sic). That's racking another $40,000-$50,000." According to the report, the deputy found the inside of this structure in disarray and containing numerous items which the deputy was unable to walk around.

The deputy was unable to enter the second building on the west side of the property as it had multiple items blocking the entrance. The victim reported a model airplane which had been hanging from the ceiling in this second structure was stolen, as well "as some trains with an estimated value of $30,000." The responding deputy noted the surfaces of the structures were too dirty to lift any latent prints.

The victim was advised to make a list of the items which were taken and their values, and he said he would.

The report concluded, "With the estimated values provided by the victim, there is an approximate value of $483,200 in items that were taken. Due to the lack of suspects, evidence, and the lack of information, this case will remain inactive."

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 