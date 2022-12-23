By Roger Lanse

Responding to a burglary call to 312 Cortez Street in Hurley on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:28 p.m. a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy made contact with the 50-year-old male victim. The victim told the deputy four firearms had been stolen from his residence while he was away in Reserve, NM.

According to the GCSO offense report, the victim said the firearms included a .45 Long Colt Ruger Blackhawk revolver -- value estimated at $700, a Russian SKS rifle -- value estimated at $1,200, a .22 Winchester rifle -- value estimated at $300, and a .44 Ruger Super Blackhawk revolver -- value estimated at $1,000. Two of the weapons were near an interior doorway by a bookshelf, one was lying on a couch, and the fourth was on a bedroom night table. All were rusted, the victim said.

The victim told the responding deputy, entrance was gained to the home through a doggie door He stated he did not know who might have taken the guns but added about six months ago someone cut a hole in his shop door and stole all his tools.

The victim advised he only lives in the house "once in a while," and the deputy noted, "the residence was in disarray and very disheveled, according to the report.

A few minutes after this incident, the victim contacted the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority again, stating they also broke into his shop, which was a RV trailer on the east side of the property, through its doggie door. He informed the responding deputy they stole all his 4-5 original 'Kewpie dolls,' valued at $50,000 each, boxes of 'Kewpie doll charms' valued at $150,000, and a book valued at an estimated $50,000. Again, the deputy noted the interior of the RV trailer was in disarray and so cluttered with multiple items and boxes the deputy was prevented from making any observations inside.

The victim then took the deputy to two buildings on the west side of the property and pointed out where the locks had been broken off the doors. Walking into the first structure, the victim said, "They did get into the Vincent Price stuff. That's probably racking another $20,000-$30,000." He then pointed at three trunks containing, "a bunch of stuff from Vincent Pricing (sic). That's racking another $40,000-$50,000." According to the report, the deputy found the inside of this structure in disarray and containing numerous items which the deputy was unable to walk around.

The deputy was unable to enter the second building on the west side of the property as it had multiple items blocking the entrance. The victim reported a model airplane which had been hanging from the ceiling in this second structure was stolen, as well "as some trains with an estimated value of $30,000." The responding deputy noted the surfaces of the structures were too dirty to lift any latent prints.

The victim was advised to make a list of the items which were taken and their values, and he said he would.

The report concluded, "With the estimated values provided by the victim, there is an approximate value of $483,200 in items that were taken. Due to the lack of suspects, evidence, and the lack of information, this case will remain inactive."