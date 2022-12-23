By Lynn Janes
The town of Bayard held a special town meeting November 28, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva, and councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.
The council approved the agenda.
A closed session took place for discussion of personnel matters concerning hiring and promotions.
Open session
The council approved the following hires.
Police department hired Luz Tirado Lozano as an uncertified police officer and Valerie Barboa as an uncertified officer. Both will be pending until background checks have been completed.
The council tabled both promotions for public works until next council meeting—Michael Paez from foreman to public works director, and Jose Sierra from janitor to parks and recreation.
The council tabled the hiring of Ashley Ogilvie as city clerk-treasurer. The council will be bringing back the top two applicants for a second interview.
Meeting adjourned.