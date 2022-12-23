Hurley council welcomes Keana Huerta 121322

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special meeting December 13, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes, and councilors Nanette Day and Freddie Rodriquez.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the consent agenda. The agenda included the minutes from the November 8, 2022, meeting, maintenance report, clerks report, fire department report, animal control report, code enforcement report, police report and judges report.

Some added notes on the consent agenda brought up had been a thank you to AmeriCorps members who came in and helped with the Christmas lights. Lori Ortiz, town clerk, said she had been working on grants and they would have the Hurley and North Hurley billing combined in a few weeks. The fire report had been done by the new chief that will be sworn in later in the meeting. Stevens read the police report.

The council approved a business license for Mexican Express LLC. Mexican Express is a food truck and will be located mostly around the Hurley car wash.

The new judge, Mateo Madrid, swore in the new Fire Chief Jay Madrid.

The council approved the purchase order for an Exerplay awning at the Hurley park. The town had gotten capital outlay grants to cover the cost. This had been done because of complaints from the residents that the slide would be too hot in the summer to use. The awning covers the entire area.

The council approved the purchase order for the fencing at the Hurley park. Garcia Fencing had been the lowest quote received.

The council approved the holiday schedule.

The council approved the hiring of Gerald Polk as a maintenance laborer. He had been the most qualified of three applicants and already had some of the wastewater certifications needed for the job. His employment will be pending background checks.

The council received two applications for the open council position Mateo Madrid held. They came from Keana Huerta and John Alexander. Each one addressed the council to give them a brief overview of themselves and qualifications. Huerta said she would not let school interfere with her job as councilor. Day asked her what her five-year challenge would be, she said to get people involved with the town more. Stevens said she had met all the qualifications. Alexander said he wanted to help the city get better. He served as a Marine for 39 years and retired. Day asked him the same question his 5-year challenge. He responded the water situation. He said he would want to get grants to expand the wells and then be able to attract more business and improve the livelihood of the town.

Stevens commented that "both are great candidates." They voted to bring on Huerta as the new council member to replace Madrid. Judge Mateo Madrid swore her in.

Mayor and councilors reports

Maynes none currently.

Rodriguez none currently.

Day none currently.

Stevens said they had an inspection of the well and it had been positive, and he would have a report next meeting.

He said they would be having a meeting the next day about moving the water line to the west of where it is currently.

The Prospectors meeting will be happening shortly, and they would be doing a presentation for capital outlay funding. The Prospectors ask that you bring a list in the order of what the town needs first.
#1 – recreation improvements
#2 – cemetery improvements
#3 – plan and design upgrades and improvements to the Chino Building
#4 – street sweeper.

Ortiz said they will be asking for $250,000 and hope to get all or some of that amount.

Stevens said they had been given 200-acre feet of water rights by Freeport McMoRan located in between the cemetery and airport. He said the meetings with the Regional Water Association have been ongoing.

Next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.

