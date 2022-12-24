By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting December 8, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, Trustees Olga Amador, Peter Erickson, and Arnold Lopez attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the November 10, 2022, meeting.

The council approved the monthly department reports.

Mayor's report

Bauch wanted the council to be aware the Candy Factory has moved out of the Armory. They had occupied part of it to start their business 4-5 years ago. The building for their business has been completed. They had originally been going to use it for only a year and had complications. The new space provides a much bigger area for them, and they can expand the business. Bauch likened the space at the armory to a possible incubator to help small businesses get started.

Bauch said that space helped them get started and now they have someone else interested in the space. Some people have expressed interest in it to use to start their business until they find a suitable place in Santa Clara to move. They will be starting a microbrewery. They also expressed interest in moving it to Fort Bayard if possible. Bauch asked the council to consider it. He said no negotiations had happened and he had just been made aware. Bauch commented that they would not have any consumption of alcohol on the premises. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they had been made aware of these people from the Grant County Economic Development director. Amador thought it would be a good opportunity. Bauch said the Brown Derby has been put up for sale and that would be a good space for them possibly.

AmeriCorps helped with the Tamal Festival and Christmas parade and Bauch wanted to thank them. Amador pointed out that the Marine Corps didn't cancel coming to the parade. They thought the parade had been canceled because of the rain. The council all agreed that they still had a lot of people attend and it turned out well. Hudman said next year would be the tenth anniversary and they would be making a bigger deal of the parade.

New Business

The council approved the lease agreement with Ameresco for the solar farm that would be located near the Dollar General on Highway 180. The lease runs for 25 years. Hudman explained the process of the project and some things still had to be done before it would happen. Ameresco will need to obtain funding for the project and all the surrounding property owners will have to be contacted and approve the zoning change. The village will not be responsible for any maintenance. They will just receive the lease amount with a 2 percent increase each year. The residents will have the option to subscribe and get a 10 percent discount on their electric bill.

The council approved the contract with Officer Kevin Vigil. He finished at the academy and will now be a certified officer. The contract will be to guarantee he will stay with the village for two years for their help paying his tuition.

The council approved the MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the state of New Mexico for the continued use of the office space at the armory for the National Guard recruiter. Bauch gave a history of their use and explained that when the village took the building over a MOU had never been done and should have.

The council tabled the discussion to be held with Pete Quesada about his property located on Caddel Crossing and the fence. Quesada had not been able to attend and would like to join the meeting next time through Zoom.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2022-24 village holiday schedule for 2023

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Tom Caddel addressed the council and wanted to know what they did about the part on the agenda concerning Pete Quesada. Hudman explained they had to table it because of him not attending.

Caddel had another question for the council he wanted answered. "What about the three notices of tort against the city." Hudman told him all three had been dismissed. Caddel brought up each one and Hudman explained what happened on each one and why.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session. Bauch said no decisions had been made and they had just discussed legal matters.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Bauch recommended to the council to change the status of Desiree Castanon from temporary to permanent. She had finished her probationary period. Her pay would go from $14.40 an hour to $15.40 an hour. The council approved the change.

The council approved the pay raise of Maggie Alvarez to $16.00 hour starting January 3, 2023.

Next meeting

Second regular meeting for December 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm

First regular meeting to be held Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned