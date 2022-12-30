Cobre Superintendent Jeff Spaletta put on administrative leave

Published: 30 December 2022 30 December 2022

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a special board meeting December 19, 2022. President Gilbert Guadiana called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Serina Murillo, Gabriella Begay, and David Terrazas. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Elizabeth Dean did not attend. Superintendent Jeff Spaletta also did not attend.

The board went directly into executive session. The reason for the executive session had to do with an internal and external complaint brought against the superintendent. The board will be discussing the complaint, investigation, administrative leave, and appointment of an interim superintendent.

The board came back to open session and discissions had been made.

The board authorized legal counsel to obtain an outside investigation concerning the complaint against Spaletta.

The board president, Guadiana, will write a letter of expectation pending the investigation as discussed in executive session.

The board authorized any necessary investigation related to the actions and placing the superintendent on administrative leave with pay pending investigation and appointing Dane Kennon as acting superintendent.

The board authorized Guadiana to make a statement to the media concerning the investigation.

The board authorizes legal counsel out of an abundance of caution to submit a licensure complaint on behalf of the board to New Mexico Department of Public Education regarding the allegations against Spaletta.

Guadiana read a statement for the media.

"Cobre Board of Education recently received from an employee allegations against Dr. Jeff Spaletta and a list of allegations sent by a concerned community member and several district employees. The board takes these matters seriously and has placed him on administrative leave while the matter is being investigated. Dane Kennon will be interim acting superintendent." Guadiana thanked the community for their ongoing support.

Adjourned

