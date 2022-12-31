Santa Clara to hold public hearing at next meeting

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting December 20, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Peter Erickson attended. Arnold Lopez did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the December 8, 2022, meeting.

Mayor's report

Bauch said the employee banquet had gone well. It was a few years since they had one due to covid.

AmeriCorps left and Bauch said they would miss them. They had done a great job on everything.

He wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

New Business

The council approved the award to Southwest Concrete for the Bellm Street and Caddel Crossing roadway drainage and water improvements. Richard Maynes with Stantec attended to give them all the information and answer any questions. They had received three bids, but Southwest Concrete had been the lowest. However, the quote came in over budget. Maynes said they recommended a change in the scope of the project and the council agreed. They will continue to look for funding to finish the project. Bauch said "The design had been done so all that would be needed is additional funds." Maynes said they would only lose 300-400 feet of area noted in the project.

Tom Caddel questioned the work being done and Bauch and Maynes explained to him what areas the project would cover in detail.

The village will hold a public hearing concerning the zoning change to allow Ameresco Solar Land Holdings LLC to do a 10-acre solar project. The meeting will be held January 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm before the regular council meeting. Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, and Wendy Larson with Ameresco will attend.

The council tabled the discussion with Pete Quesada, owner of the property located at Caddel Crossing. This would be the second time he could not attend. The January 12, 2023, will be the last attempt.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2022-25. This accepts the funding offered for law enforcement recruitment and retention. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said the funding did have rules for what it could be used for. It can be used for new hires and equipment. The funding does require the officers to stay for at least two years. Hudman said the paychecks will reflect the retention wage so they know it will not be a permanent raise. It can be up to 5 percent of the pay. The funding will be available for two years at this time.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Caddel addressed the council and wanted to know if the village knew how many times, they had dug up his street to fix leaks. Bauch said he didn't know, and Caddel said 20 times. He said it needs to be replaced. Hudman said they have been aware of the need to replace the line but have not been able to get the correct pipe to do the job. They have experienced numerous backorders. Caddel went on to tell the council all the other areas that need replacement. Hudman said they have been aware, but the supplies keep being backordered.

The council did not go into closed session.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Bauch let the council know Officer Montoya had turned in his resignation. He gave them the explanation as to why he had. Officers can work one year uncertified while they receive training. Montoya had not been able to complete the training and the one year has come up. He had gotten sick and could not attend class. "It is only a small amount of training and if he can get it completed, we can rehire him." The council approved his resignation. Bauch added he has been a good officer and done an excellent job.

First regular meeting to be held Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm and will begin with the public hearing on proposed zoning changes.

Second regular meeting to be held Thursday January 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned

