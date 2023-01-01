By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session December 19, 2022. Michelle Diaz called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance were Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, Eddie Flores, and Ashley Montenegro joined by phone. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

The board approved the work session agenda.

Michael Renteria, sixth judicial district attorney, gave a presentation to the board concerning funding he would like to look for on their behalf to be able to hire an SRO (school resource officers). "Public safety is most important, and we need to protect our kids." He expressed the need to be vigilant and he had been motivated by the Uvalde school shooting. "We need to be proactive and not reactive. It is not a matter of if but when." He cited current statistics to the board and said it backed up his concern. Studies have shown schools with SROs help the problem considerably. He said numerous federal funds could be available so it would not cost the district anything. Each district has its own concerns and he said one size does not fit all. SROs can bridge the gap between law enforcement and the students. They can serve as mentors, support figures and thwart any incidents. The funding can also be used for other security needs.

An SRO must be certified and trained like any other law enforcement officer. He said he realized New Mexico has had a shortage of officers but hoped they could attract retired officers. "I want an SRO in each school." He said all he wanted to know today is if they had interest in him moving forward on their behalf. He said he had gone to all the law enforcement heads and school superintendents in Grant, Hidalgo, and Luna County and all supported the idea.

He asked the board if they had any questions.

The board had several questions. Renteria gave them some of the examples of the funding available. Montenegro wanted to know if the funding would be on a reimbursement basis and if it expired. Renteria said yes to both. Some of the funding could be used to put up fences and install security equipment.

The Silver High School Jazz Band performed for the board. Cano Azul, band director, led them. They played some traditional jazz but also some Christmas music. The group consisted of 14 students.

The work session adjourned.

Regular meeting

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting December 19, 2022. Michelle Diaz called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, Eddie Flores, and Ashley Montenegro joined by phone. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting November 14, 2022, finance meeting November 10, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Dottie Pfeifer, secretary of the Kiwanis Club, addressed the board with the student of the month recipients. Each student received a certificate, bumper sticker, pin, and a gift card. She had both November and December recipients.

Ayden Cameron (did not attend) from La Plata Middle School November recipient. Cameron shows leadership, works hard, respectful and has integrity.

Vince Hernandez from La Plata Middle School, December recipient. Hernandez show kindness, respect, and a passion for learning.

Gabriella "Gabby" Castillo from Silver High School, November recipient. Castillo holds the position of student body president, member of the student council, and helps to organize many leadership activities. She also has been involved in many other activities and is a member of the national honor society.

Kenneth Richards from Silver High School, December recipient. Richards is hardworking and has a bright personality. He also will always help other students.

Emmalyn Allsup from Cliff, December recipient. Allsup participates in basketball. FFA (Future Farmers of America) judging and volunteers as a youth group leader. Willing to help others and a positive attitude are some of her other attributes.

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not have a report for the board.

Superintendent's report

Hawkins addressed several things for the board.

He updated the board with the current things happening with the strategic plan. Surveys had been sent out to the students and staff before Thanksgiving. They have gotten back 747 from the students and 165 from the staff. Dr. Butler had come and done some small focus groups. In January they will have a presentation to give concerning the outcome.

Hawkins said he had attended the Prospectors meeting to request capital outlay funds. He showed the board the presentation given. The request had been $332,000 for buses. Two currently have reached over 20 years old, have high mileage and need to be replaced. The other part of the outlay would be $50,000 for Cliff bleachers (track) and outdoor learning structures.

The district had received $107,000 from Freeport McMoRan community partner investment in the past. They received it to build an Ag. Barn at the high school. They have had significant challenges. For now, the district will retain the funds and wait for guidance from Freeport McMoRan.

This recognition had not been listed on the agenda and the board member had no knowledge he would receive it. Hawkins and the district wanted to recognize Eddie Flores for being recognized at the state level by the New Mexico School Board Association. He had achieved level two with a total of 36 hours of training in the current year. He also had an additional 20 hours beyond that.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave the board a personnel report. He said, "The district is 98 percent filled." He added that some of that had to do with some people retiring.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, said "Enrollment is down 25 students from last year."

Barris gave the board an update on history adoption. She said they have had some challenges. They did put together a committee of ten teachers that have been dedicated. The state may be changing the requirements to the curriculum regarding history next year.

The challenges have had to do with lack of materials approved by the state. None of the ones from the state meet the cultural requirements from the state. The proposed changes could affect the graduates next year. Barris has reached out to the state and other schools for direction. She said, "It was a mixed bag." She cited a quote from Edward K. Murrow, "Anyone who isn't confused really doesn't understand the situation."

Diaz asked if they would be allowed any leniency because of the situation. Barris said she didn't know anything yet. She said the committee had been really digging deep. Only one publisher had sent them any information they could look at. They have two more they have been trying to obtain information from, and they have been given excuses such as shipping back up, covid, etc.

Michelle McCain, director of finance, didn't have anything to report.

Board of education

Cohn said the finance sub-committee met and talked about the high school internship grant and how it would be allocated. They discussed the money left from the CARES Act and how it would be spent. Cohn said, "All the finances had been looked at and were good." Montenegro said they also looked at the salary-to-budget ratio for next year and it would be 79%. They also addressed the funds that expire in June of 2024 for repairs and replacement of heating systems. "We want to make sure the job is done well and need to look at an extension."

Flores did not have a threat assessment report.

Board president

Montenegro told the board that they had a superintendent evaluation to do in January. They had all the evaluation tools they needed. She said later in the meeting they would need to talk about the next meeting date. She told everyone Merry Christmas and she hated to miss the meeting

Diaz thanked the band, Lisa for decorations and the culinary arts team for dinner. She reminded everyone to be proactive with their health and getting the vaccination. She said, "A lot of people are in the hospital right now."

Cohn said Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone. He thanked the band for coming and performing for them. He added that Silver High has its first rock band. "Morale in the district is great." He thanked the culinary team for dinner.

McMillan thanked the staff and teachers for the past semester. Happy holidays, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year. He thanked the band, decorations, and the food from the culinary arts team.

Flores agreed with all the previous comments made by the board. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. He reminded everyone to be safe.

Public comments

Mr. Lopez said he had three kids attending school in the district. He said he has been part of the committee put together to look at having armed guards in the schools. "It is an honor, and I don't take it lightly." He expressed his thought on the previous presentation given by Renteria. "He was very passionate and a little overzealous for me." He said he has been concerned at the speed of the process. "Seems like Silver has jumped on board and has not given time to opposing viewpoints. The process seems to be moving too fast." Many of the grants Renteria had proposed he knew of, and they can be used for other things besides SROs that he didn't mention. He had run out of time, the three minutes allowed for public input. He closed by saying "I don't oppose it; I just oppose the way we are approaching it."

The board approved the consent agenda which included the checks written and donations. The donations included:

Freeport McMoRan - $500, paper circuits STEAM

Freeport McMoRan - $500, science Olympiad STEM kits

NMAA Foundation - $500, Cliff golf program

Silver City Lodge 1718 - $500, La Plata Middle School girls basketball

WNMU (Western New Mexico University) - $500, La Plata Middle School girls basketball

Transportation did not have anything to report.

The board approved the resolution 2022-03. This will be just a letter of support for Renteria to look at what funding might be available for SROs and other security infrastructure.

Montenegro wanted to make sure everyone understood that this would be totally different from the committee to develop policies. "This is two separate things." McMillan further explained the difference. Flores wanted to point out this could be used for safety infrastructure. Diaz pointed out this would be a big undertaking and that they will need to look at all sides. "It will be important to have a difference of opinion to make a good decision."

Public comments none currently.

The next meeting would have been January 16, 2023, but they decided after some discussion to have it January 30, 2023, and the finance meeting will be the Wednesday before January 25, 2023.

The board did not go into executive session

Adjourned