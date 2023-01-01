[Editor's Note: This is part 6 and the final portion of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Dec 6, 2022 and the regular meeting on Dec. 8, 2022. This article finishes the presentations and addresses the regular meeting agenda review at the work session and decisions made at the regular meeting.]

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Sheriff's Office retirees recognized 120822 Grant County Sheriff's Office retirees recognized 120822 Sheriff Frank Gomez and Lt. Manny Maldonado hug in appreciation of one another, upon Gomez's retirement https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GCSO-retirees-120822/IMG_6023.jpg

Grant County Sheriff's Office retirees recognized 120822 Undersheriff Jess Watkins shakes hands with Lt. Maldonado on Watkins' retirement recognition https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GCSO-retirees-120822/IMG_6028.jpg

Grant County Sheriff's Office retirees recognized 120822 Lt. Melvin Castillo is recognized on his retirement by Lt. Maldonado https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/GCSO-retirees-120822/IMG_6038.jpg

At the Grant County Commission regular meeting on Dec. 8, 2022, Grant County Sheriff's Office Lt. Manuel Maldonado presented certificates of appreciation to retiring members of the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Three of the retirees were present; one was unable to attend.

Maldonado read extensive resumes for each retiree. Sheriff Frank Gomez was the first to be recognized.

"Frank has led a life of serving not only the public, but he also served his country," Maldonado said. "Upon graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served from Feb. 1985 – March 1992, as a ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment, 3rd Battalion. Becoming a Ranger is an honor shared by a distinct few. A Ranger is a role-model soldier, mentally, morally and physically. They make sound judgements and they never quit. Rangers demonstrate discipline both on and off duty. Frank started his law enforcement career with the Bayard Police Department in 2003 as a school resource officer/patrolman. After encouragement from several deputies at the Grant County Sheriff's Office to join their team, he was hired in January 2005 where he moved up the ranks from deputy to senior deputy, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant to captain/undersheriff. Frank also served as the DARE instructor/coordinator from 2010-2018. Frank is the only sheriff in New Mexico who still carries the DARE certification. Due to his leadership abilities and the rapport he had with the deputies he worked with, they urged him to run for Sheriff and he became our sheriff in 2019 until his retirement at the end of this year."

Undersheriff Jess Watkins spent 31 years in law enforcement services after graduating from the Western New Mexico University Police Academy in 1991, from where he was recruited to the Gallup Police Department, where he stayed until 2003. While at the Gallup Police Department, he was cross-commissioned to work cases on the Navajo Reservation. Watkins attained instructors' certifications for firearms, DARE, GREAT, building search tactics, select firearms instruction, two-man search tactics, general policing and many more. He was also trained to dismantle clandestine drug laboratories. Watkins worked at the Hatch Police Department from 2003-2011, starting as a patrolman, promoted to sergeant and became the K9 handler. He joined the Grant County Sheriff's Department from 2011-2016, where he started as a deputy and was promoted to Corporal Detective. Next, he went back to the Gallup Police Department, where he served as detective/narcotics agent. He returned to the GCSO in 2018 as deputy, promoted to lieutenant and captain/undersheriff. "Every agency Jess has worked for he proved to be an asset and was quickly promoted. He shared his knowledge as firearms instructor, SWAT team leader and first line supervisor. He has assisted in major narcotic investigations resulting in multiple arrests. For this, Jess was given commendations from the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration). He also investigated homicides that resulted in arrest, bringing closure to families that lost loved ones. After 31 years serving the public, Jess has remained humbled. As he retires, he is proud his son Charlie will succeed him in law enforcement."

The third retiree recognized was Lt. Melvin M. Castillo. When he decided to better his life and family by choosing a career, in 1995, he pursued his dream of law enforcement. He attended the WNMU Police Academy in1995-96, graduating in the top 5 percent of his class. He took his first job with the Hurley Police Department and was soon promoted to sergeant. Knowing he had to care for his family, at that time a wife and young son, he applied with the Bayard Police Department, because they offered benefits, such as retirement and insurance that the Hurley PD could not. He accepted employment with the BPD as a fulltime patrolman, where he stayed for three years. His family grew with the birth of a daughter, and it had always been his goal to work for the Grant County Sheriff's Office. In 2000, he was offered a job with the GCSO as a patrol deputy. Now with a third child, he tried even harder to promote and better his family. He was promoted to corporal in the patrol division, and in 2010, he rose to sergeant in the patrol division. He never had any interest in leaving the patrol division, as this is where he believed he was best able to serve the community. Over the years, he served as certified field training officer, certified member of the tactical team and later as team leader, certified instructor, field sobriety test instructor, Lr-5000 Key operator, grant supervisor for traffic grants and certified checkpoint supervisor. In 2017, he considered retiring, but decided to stay on and in 2020, he was promoted to lieutenant overseeing his greatest love, the patrol division. His duties included supervising the patrol division, court security, civil division and public release official, in addition to many other duties. "After 25 years of serving the community that he so greatly loves, he has decided to start a new chapter of his life and retire honorably. Melvin did not come to this decision lightly as he will always be a deputy in his heart, but as he says: 'This career is a young man's game.' I know this decision weighs heavily on his heart, as he truly loved his career choice and would do it again if given the chance," Maldonado said. "But his family comes first, and he will pursue a new adventure to benefit them. He always gives thanks to God first for all his blessings and always thanks his loving wife and family who have always been right there with him as he served the citizens of Grant County."

The final recognition was for Lt. Michael Burns, who has 27 years in law enforcement, some in California before coming to Grant County. They included two years as a custodial/detention officer, five years as a deputy probation officer as sworn law enforcement, four years as an advanced certified school resource officer, 14 years patrol experience in city and rural areas, with nine of those years as corporal, one-and-one-half years in investigations, four years as lieutenant, with patrol, civil, and administrative oversight, four years of experience as a volunteer/paid-call firefighter in Madera County, CA, and 10 years experience as a department professional in-service and biennium requirement instructor/trainer in Grant County. Burns was unable to attend the meeting.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, a retired law enforcement officer, said: "Lt. Castillo, all those years I worked with you, I always appreciated your sense of humor and your big heart. It got us through a lot of things. Grant County will see a loss with you all walking out the door. I really appreciate all you've done and will miss you."

Also at the regular meeting, Treasurer Patrick Cohn gave his monthly report, which he began by thanking Gomez and District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas for their service to the community. "It has been an honor to serve with both of you in public service."

He said the total tax revenue for the year up to Nov. 30, 2022, was $5,202,966.67 taxes collected, with $8,067,931.01 taxes uncollected. The total 10-year collection percentage as of Nov. 30 is 89.53 percent collected for a total of $108,916, 477.23, with $12,732,279.42 uncollected.

Cohn said he had also attached the auction sales. He noted that the original number was 99 delinquent properties, but 22 property owners came in and paid in full or made arrangements with the state for payments to keep the property.

"Of those 77 properties that were sold here in this chamber, the total was $503,200," Cohn said. "Of that, coming back to the county is $42,825.90. Penalties of $18,483.31 will go back to the property tax division. The cost to state fees of $9,375 will also go to the state, and the remainder of $432,560.79 will return to the property owners."

With no questions, commissioners approved minutes and also approved the financial reports, which Financial Officer Linda Vasquez had presented at the work session. She reported total expenditures for the period ending Dec. 1, 2022 as $1,475,268.06, which included two pay periods totaling $459,791.09.

See below, the PDF of the extraordinary expenses more than $10,000.

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

For her quarterly report, the first quarter report for fiscal year 2023, ending on Sept. 30, 2022, she reported that the General Fund at that time had unrestricted cash of $5.6 million, investments of $10.8 million, revenues of $1.8 million and a balance of almost $19.5 million.

The Road Fund had cash in the amount of $468,338. The Detention Center dcash in the amount of $1,056, with anticipated transfers into the fund.

"In the General Fund we have reserved 12 percent of the budget and we have expended 20 percent of revenues," Vasquez said.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked why the commissioners had not received the quarterly report in November, and Vasquez explained that she was on vacation.

Commissioners approved the quarterly report at the regular meeting.

The next item under review at the work session was consideration of the realignment of existing Tu Casa Advisory Board members' expiration dates to be all changed to Dec. 31 of the year the term ends. The second Tu Casa item under consideration was the revision of the charter.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards, who serves on the advisory board, said the expiration dates were being changed to avoid confusion from the present system of expirations at all different times of the year. "We want them all together so they line up. The system is 2 expiring one year, 3 the next year and 3 the year after that, so they are staggered.

She also said the changes to the charter included the composition of the membership, as well as making the meetings a minimum of quarterly, but "we have the option, rather than it requiring them every month. We also approved a change requiring all advisory board members to sign a letter of confidentiality."

Commissioners approved the expiration date change and the charter changes at the regular meeting.

During review at the work session, County Manager Charlene Webb, talked about using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for an IT server infrastructure refresh to the tune of a bit more than $150,000. At the regular meeting, Webb said she recommended using the amount from the original tranche of ARPA funding "because this needs to happen." Commissioners approved the funding.

The next item under review considered an asset deletion/transfer request. Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez said one item is a transfer of tactical vest equipment from the Sheriff's Department to the Detention Center. Webb confirmed that Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola wants the transfer and will make sure that none have expired.

Commissioners approved the transfer at the regular meeting.

Under agreements, three considered capital appropriation agreements from the NM Department of Finance and Administration.

The first addressed improvements to Bataan Memorial Park in the amount of $450,000.

The second was an appropriation for a crisis intervention facility in the amount of $500,000. Webb said that she believes Hidalgo Medical Services Chief Executive Officer Dan Otero is looking at the issue, too. "I will hold more meetings, because there are changes coming from the state."

The third appropriation would provide funding to the Sheriff's Department for purchasing and equipping vehicles in the amount of $340,000.

The three agreements were approved by the commissioners at the regular meeting.

The fourth agreement considered a Silver City Magistrate Court lease agreement. Webb noted that it might be tabled because of an error in the language on the street address. At the regular meeting, Webb said she had not yet received the corrected version and asked that it be tabled. "I hope we have it for the next meeting in January." Commissioners approved tabling the agreement.

Under resolutions, the first requested an extension of the termination date of the Local Government Road Fund County Arterial Program Cooperative Agreement from Dec. 31, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023. Webb explained that due to the amount of flooding, the Road Department needs an extension.

Commissioner approved the request to extend the termination date.

The second resolution appointed a member to the New Mexico County Insurance Authority Pool Board. Webb asked that the appointee be updated from former County Manager Tim Zamora to her. Commissioners approved the change to name Webb as the county's member to the board.

The final resolution addressed supporting the Forest Service's continued efforts to remove feral cattle from the Gila National Forest.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings, at the work session, said he tried to create a basic resolution to simply state that the Commission supports what the Forest Service plans. "I think we understand the Forest Service will be taking comments on the issue. When the county goes to approve the APHIS contract for Wildlife Services next year, I hope we can be as comfortable discussing the issue as we were with this one. When the Forest Service said they are not afraid to use lethal means and sometimes it's the only thing that works, we have to consider that. It's a two-edged sword for me. If we decided we didn't want lethal means in the wildlife services contract, sometimes lethal means are the only solutions. I agree with Commissioner Browne that it damages the animals, but on the issue of removal of the cattle, for instance, it puts a lot of stress on the animals in removing them by driving them out of the forest. I don't think the two issues are the same."

Ponce agreed that the two issues are not the same. "I'm being completely honest in that we need to fix the wildlife services contract to get it to work. I understand the Forest Service protecting the river, because it never has a way to fix itself. I know Wildlife Services is a bad word, but when predators take away from a person's livelihood, they need to be addressed. I was against using lethal means in the forest, but then I heard about cows being aggressive toward hikers and destroying riparian areas. I have heartache with this resolution. I can support both sides. I can support this resolution, but Wildlife Services also helps our ranchers and residents. I don't know which way I'm going on this resolution. This gets so political. I'm caught in the middle. I'd like to support both. It's a life, but leaving them lying there dead is hard to take, too. At the end of the day, the Forest Service is going to do what they need to do."

Salas said he found it hard to envision shooting the animals and letting them lie where they fall. "Maybe a slaughterhouse is more humane? And someone will benefit from the meat. I saw a video of a raccoon attacking a woman and daughter. It turned out to be rabid, and the two will have to take shots. It's hard to know what to do. We live in the forest."

Ponce said: "I'm on both sides. What about the issue of wild horses in Arizona?"

Browne said the commissioners are considering it not just for the Forest Service, but to let the community know they are doing it with local support. "It helps our credibility when we sometimes criticize the Forest Service. I regret that the Wildlife Services issue has become emmeshed with this one. That's why this resolution is strictly personal for me. I way more mind supporting the lethal take of cows and I'm against the killing of coyotes. Both support natural resources. Killing non-native feral cattle protects the ecosystem, while killing coyotes takes away from the ecosystem."

Billings noted that complete eradication of coyotes is not going to happen. "But addressing a bad actor is different. Coyotes in rare cases learn to kill cattle rather than chase rabbits and mice."

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the resolution after the following comments.

Browne said he appreciated the extensive discussion on Tuesday. Salas noted that the Forest Service will do what it wants. Browne noted he had reached out to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, who supports the removal of the feral cattle. Ponce suggested that Grant County residents reach out to the senators with ideas and solutions. "I don't agree with leaving the carcasses out there to attract predators. I hope in the future we look at this in totality, as expressed by Commissioner Billings. We need to protect the livelihood of ranchers and take out the bad actors, so when there are bad actors, we need to support lethal means to take care of them. Nature has a way to take care of itself. Reach out to federal and local senators to help the Forest Service and the livestock inspectors. I think we will run into the same issue in Pinos Altos. The Forest Service will comply with the law and do what it will do. At the end of the day, our resolutions will not be taken too seriously."

Salas said he thought it would be a continuing problem and the Forest Service will have to continue the process. "Wild feral cattle do cause problems."

Ponce said he didn't know if some of the feral cattle are branded, but permittees have to be responsible for their cattle.

Browne said to his knowledge there are not adjacent permits to the area where the cattle have become feral. "The Livestock Bureau has to make sure the cattle are not branded or tagged."

At the work session, Rodriguez recommended approval of the indigent burial, as well as the October indigent health care claims of $793.07. "I will ask you at the regular meeting to table the November indigent claims, because we're not ready to accept them."

Edwards gave a commissioner's report at the work session. "There is a lot of flu, covid and RSV going around. I encourage you to get your flu shots. The Public Health office has them, and you can walk in or make an appointment to get a flu shot."

Browne had no comments. Salas said he would give his on Thursday.

Billings, in his commissioner report, said someone brought up about the Water Trust Board sitting on $92 million of the New Mexico Unit Fund. "I predicted it would be bad if the money was turned over the Water Trust Board, but I didn't think it would be two years and still nothing is being done. How long are they going to sit on that money? It needs to go to work now, if there were a process. We were told by Priscilla (Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) and Aaron Sera (Deming city manager) that most small agencies, such as the irrigation districts would not have the capacity to apply for the Water Trust Board funding because the application is so complicated. And now the account is deteriorating because of inflation."

Ponce in his report asked if anyone had gotten complaints about homeless people.

Browne noted that a couple of years ago, he has offered to help with the issue, but "maybe they can't get hold of me, because I gave up my county phone."

Webb said the involved property owner had been notified of a time frame on how to deal with the issue.

Ponce also asked if anyone had information on the bridge on NM 211.

Webb replied that she needed to get with NM DOT District 1 Trent Doolittle to begin the process.

Ponce said it needs to be addressed before the next emergency.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the indigent burial claim as well as the indigent claims for October and tabled the claims for November, which were not ready yet.

During commissioner reports at the regular meeting Browne wished everyone a Happy Holiday season. "Travel safe."

Edwards said after they left the work session on Tuesday, she did some research on feral cattle. "There are also feral horses—tens of thousands—as well as lots of feral pigs. I'm grateful we don't have feral horses here. Fundamentally there is a problem with feral animals. Cats and dogs, too. It is a personal responsibility issue. Also by individuals who buy properties, and get a grazing permit, but they are not taking responsibility for the animals. It is a personal responsibility issue that people want the government to take care of. I have no conclusion, but it puts us in the interesting spot of having to think about killing animals. I'm not wild about killing them, but less wild about driving them out and stressing them and sending them to wherever. It's because of a lack of personal responsibility in Pinos Altos that someone in government has to take care of. I ask the public, why are you thinking about abandoning an animal in the forest so that they reproduce. I want to thank Charlene. We handed you a lot of fires and we appreciate your coming back."

Salas said he was at the "end of the journey at this job. My father was committed to the union and community service. I was honored and humbled to be elected. It was an educational process. I was not aware of the intensity of this job. I appreciate the diversification of this board. I appreciate being a partner with you guys and being integral in doing my job to get the best outcome for the county. We are surrounded by such good people. I'm happy to be blessed to be part of this. Every time we are saying the Pledge of Allegiance, it sends chills through me. I will not be a colleague anymore, but I want to consider you as friends. It was an honor to serve the county and be part of the county. Old soldiers never die; they just fade away. I hope you will bring Mr. Medina into your cohesive union."

Ponce wished everyone Happy Holidays. "Be safe. We are seeing changes. I appreciate Commissioner Salas and the conversations we've had. It's sad to see the retirement of law enforcement officers pretty soon. I want everyone in law enforcement to know we respect one another. I'm looking forward to where we will be heading in two years, when we will lose three commissioners (who will term out). Commissioner Salas I appreciate what you brought to the Commission."

The meeting adjourned.

