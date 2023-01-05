LORDSBURG—The National Border Patrol Council President has announced that a Border Patrol Agent was shot while conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle allegedly picking up illegal immigrants crossing the border. Details are still unclear, but early indications are that the agent who was shot survived, in part, due to his body armor.
Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Elephant Butte), who represents Hidalgo County, issued the following statement regarding the incident:
"While many details are still unknown, what is clear is that today one of our brave Border Patrol Agents took a bullet for this country and our community. I pray for a speedy recovery and I am grateful that the unhinged situation at the border did not claim the life of this agent."
"Partisanship and politics aside, the southern border poses a clear and present danger to our citizens, our law enforcement, and the migrants caught in the criminal enterprise run by the cartel. President Biden's and Governor Lujan Grisham's negligence have allowed the border to become a hotbed of cartel activity. When the President visits El Paso this weekend, I hope he takes a real look at the human cost of his administration's failed policies and inaction."
"As a state, we are not without recourse to help the situation while the wheels of the federal government turn. Governor Lujan Grisham and the Legislature can support increased border cellular infrastructure, upgraded equipment, and increased State Police and National Guard presence at the border. That would at the very least ease the strain on our Border Patrol and local law enforcement, and improve the safety of those on the front lines."
