Fleeing fugitive nabbed by police officers

Published: 06 January 2023 06 January 2023

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were instructed to make a felony stop, when located, on a red 2017 Chevrolet SUV with two known fugitives and on Wednesday, Jan. 4 2023, an officer spotted the vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot at 1506 E. Highway 180. At about 10:12 p.m., according to an SCPD incident report, the officer observed a female exit the vehicle and a male move from the back to the driver's seat. As the vehicle began to back up, the officer activated his siren to make a traffic stop.

The SUV ignored the siren and headed south on Silver Heights Blvd. toward 14th Street and then onto Pope Street reaching speeds of 50 mph and increasing, the report stated. The fleeing vehicle then headed west on College Avenue, south on E Street to Market Street, east on Market, and through the intersection of Cooper Street at speeds of 70 to 80 mph.

Continuing east on one-way Market Street the red Chevy drove across Bullard Street toward the Big Ditch turning right to go south in the alley behind the Bullard Street businesses, then went west on Broadway, then south on Bullard to the dead end at Sonora Street. The vehicle then reversed and drove back past the officer and turned left on Broadway and north on one-way Texas Street at an estimated speed of 60 mph.

From Texas Street, the vehicle drove across College Avenue onto Pope Street in the southbound lanes heading north. Slowing down, the report said, the red vehicle headed west onto 11th Street. Veering right onto Grant Street from 11th Street, the female passenger jumped out and ran in front of the vehicle, appearing to be almost hit by the vehicle as it took off again heading east on 12th Street.

Showing little regard for other motorists, the report stated, and not stopping for traffic lights, the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed to the dead-end of 12th and Gold streets, where the Chevy appeared to go up on the side of the hill. The male driver, later identified as Kino Rodriguez, 27, of Deming, one of the two fugitives officers were looking for, left the vehicle and ran to a residence, with the officer close behind. Losing Rodriguez, a citizen advised the officer Rodriguez may be hiding in their carport. Rodriguez was spotted by the officer, but Instead of showing the officer his hands, the report said, Rodriguez began to run, attempting to gain entry into a passing vehicle. At this point, the officer was able to take Rodriguez to ground as other officers arrived to assist.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest and handcuffed and transported to SCPD for paperwork. Because Rodriguez appeared ill, EMS was called to transport him to Gila Regional Medical Center. Afterward, Rodriguez was taken to the Grant County Detention Center for booking, charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer.

According to GCDC staff, Rodriguez remains in custody under a $6,000 bond.

