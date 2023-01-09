By Roger Lanse
Bradley Harp, 25, with a Hurley address and a California driver’s license, was arrested by Silver City Police Department officers on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, on a charge of battery on a health care personnel. According to a SCPD incident report, officers were dispatched to the Gila Regional Medical Center at about 11:09 p.m., in reference to Bradley punching a GRMC security guard. When they arrived Bradley was found on the floor in an ER room being held down by security guards.
The victim told officers Bradley was brought in on a psych hold and was verbally abusive and uncooperative all evening. When Bradley asked for a cup of coffee and was told he couldn’t have any and needed to sit down, the report stated, Bradley lashed out, suddenly punching the victim in the face and scratching his left eye. Responding officers noticed the victim’s left eye to be swollen, red, and with two scratches. The victim told officers he did want to pursue charges against Bradley and have him issued a CTW so he would no longer be allowed on the property except for immediate medical care. After transport to SCPD for paperwork, Bradley was booked into the Grant County Detention Center.