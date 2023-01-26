Silver Consolidated Schools applied to the US Department of Education for the School Based Mental Health Services Grant and received a $6.5 million award grant to be dispersed over the next 5 years! A purpose of the SBMH grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services to students with demonstrated need.

For this year, Silver will receive a disbursement of $1,210,500 to begin work on our proposal to begin to place additional mental health professionals in each of our schools across the district serving over 2,500 students and staff. Over the next 5 years Silver Schools hopes to develop treatment programs and services that address the various mental health needs of students; develop student & family supports and resources; develop a school culture in which teachers and other student support staff are trained to recognize the early warning signs of mental health issues with students; help identify warning signs in students; work toward key ways to mitigate and manage concerning behaviors; all to make steps to invest in student mental health to create a positive school climate.

Silver Consolidated Schools would like to thank Grant County Council of Governments Priscilla Lucero and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for funding grant writer Dr. Stacy Cox, Executive Director for the National Center for Frontier Communities for their partnerships with Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Cindy Barris, in acquiring these funds for our students, families and community.

For more information regarding the Grant visit this site: https://oese.ed.gov/offices/office-of-formula-grants/safe-supportive-schools/school-based-mental-health-services-grant-program/