Grant County Commission reviews regular meeting 011223 agenda, part 6

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 27 January 2023 27 January 2023

[Editor's Note: This is part 6 of a series of articles that will cover the Grant County Commission work session of Jan. 10, 2023, as well as the regular session of Jan. 12, 2023.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

To continue the Grant County Commission Jan. 10 work session and Jan. 12, 2023 regular meeting, County Manager Charlene Webb began with a work session review of the regular meeting agenda, and this report also presents the decisions commissioners made at the regular meeting.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez, at the work session, presented the monthly expenditure report ending Jan. 4.

Expenditures totaled $2,576,231.32, including three pay periods totaling $476,007.76. The chart of extraordinary expenditures is shown below.


Commissioners approved the report at the regular meeting.

The first item of new business under review considered using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for internet infrastructure for the Detention Center and an overhaul of the county managed network.

"We're trying to chip away at the needs," Webb said. "We are asking for $40,000 for WNM Communications to upgrade the system at the Detention Center; and for the managed network overhaul we are requesting $56,978. So, we are asking for a total of about $97,000 to complete these components as recommended by (IT Director Adam) Baca."

To a question, Baca replied that the fiber optic to the Detention Center was put in by a different vendor but would be utilized by WNM Communications. "We will leverage the existing fiber optic already in the area, which can be tapped into and is much closer to the Detention Center."

Webb noted the switch was supposed to be a temporary solution, but "it fell through the cracks." She said after research they contacted the company and came up with a permanent solution.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked Webb and Baca for their work on the issue.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he sees the quote from WNM, and it mentions the 50/50 bandwidth. Baca explained that it is 50 megabits download and 50 megabits upload, "which are available for video arraignments."

Billings said he would like to see more words in the quote, because he has been on the losing end of one of "these contracts. When it says up to 50 Mb, that means anywhere from zero to 50. My experience was closer to zero. I won't vote for something that says up to. We need a minimum, and they need to guarantee that minimum."

Baca said he would follow up. "But the percentage is that they achieve 98 percent most of the time. The reason I didn't ask for a guarantee is that this is only going to be leveraged for the video arraignment. It's essentially a separate service. It will not be coupled with the internet connection at the Detention Center. That's why it's a separate item on the quote."

"So, you're satisfied they will come through?" Billings asked.

Baca said he would definitely look at the service. "I am comfortable with that because it is a separate item. I do see your point."

Edwards asked what DIA meant. Baca said: "Direct Internet Access."

"For internet they are saying 1 gigabit up and 1 gigabet down," Edwards continued. "The video is for arraignment, so what about the video surveillance?"

Baca said the video surveillance is actually internal and not connected to the internet service.

Webb said the connections would work similarly to what "we have in this building."

Baca noted: "We've had drops in service very few times, and they were usually only for a moment."

District 5 Comm issioner Harry Browne noted that Zoom calls have been unreliable.

Baca said that laptops might not have the latest software. "It can be our laptops or their laptops. We have run more wires in this room that should help. It is a lot of factors."

Edwards confirmed that the gig up and gig down would help the safety and security of those at the Detention Center, while the 50/50 would be only for the arraignment, so they could be rescheduled.

Commissioners approved the expenditures at the regular meeting.

The following new business item addressed consideration of a notice of intent to apply for 2023 Colonias funding.

Planning Director Randy Hernandez said it involved three projects. The first for $4.9 million would be for North Hurley Road Phase 3 construction. "I understand that there isn't a lot of Colonias money this year, so we might not get that one."

The second project is for $264,000 for design of 2.5 miles of road drainage projects on Crum Road. The third project requests $150,000 for design of 5.5 miles of Franks Road to connect to Crum Road.

Commissioners, at the regular meeting, approved the notice of intent to apply.

The next item considered the 2023 Volunteer Fire and Rescue annual election of officers: 1. Cliff/Gila; 2. Fort Bayard; 3. Lower Mimbres; 4. Pinos Altos; 5. Sapillo Creek; 6. Tyrone; 7. Upper Mimbres; and 8. Whiskey Creek.

Webb noted a correction for one assistant chief.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the officer elections.

The following item considered the EMS (emergency medical services) Fund Act local funding program applications and EMS annual service reports for fiscal year 2024 for 1. Gila Regional; 2. Gila Regional East; 3. Gila Valley West; 4. Pinos Altos; 5. Tyrone District 1; and 6. Tyrone District 2.

Commissioners approved the applications and reports.

After considering, at the work session, the asset deletion/transfer request No. 4 for the fiscal year 2023 from Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez, in which she said the 1994 Chevy Kodiak from the Road Department would be put up for auction, commissioners approved the item at the regular meeting.

Also in new business, commissioners considered the purchase of a Caterpillar motor graders for the Road Department. Webb said the county leases the graders. "We need to order them now. It's a bit of an emergency. Because of supply issues, we are looking at a year out. Our monthly payments will double, and right now the leasing costs $11,000 a month. Every five years, we trade in all six graders to get new ones. And we trade in the old ones."

Browne suggested getting one new one a year, if it would benefit the county to always have one new one on hand.

Webb said she had never seen it done that way, but she would ask.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked if the trade in changes if it's a year out. Webb said it is estimated using the number of hours of normal annual use and a year out. "I asked that question, also. We protect the value of those machines as much as possible."

Commissioners approved the order.

Next, the commissioners considered the 2023 County holidays. Webb noted that the number had grown to 13 holidays instead of 12, because of the addition of Juneteenth. "We also traded out Presidents' Day for the day after Thanksgiving and Indigenous People's Day for the day after Christmas."

Commissioners approved the holidays.

The final item of new business considered using ARPA funding for the GovPros credit card payment services. Webb said the cost is just shy of $13,000 and would provide new credit card machines and replace the manual system the county uses at present. "It's critical. The policy was added to the budget, but the purchase, although you talked about it, was never approved by you last year, so I'm asking for your approval for compliance with our own policy. It will tie in with Tyler and will run all the reports the treasurer is required to do."

Medina asked if the cost would include training for IT or the treasurer. Webb confirmed that it does include the training, but she would check other details before the Thursday meeting. At the regular meeting, commissioners did approve the purchase using ARPA funding.

The next article will get into agreements and resolutions.

For the preceding articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/76055-grant-county-commission-work-session-011023-part-1; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/76085-grant-county-commission-work-session-011023-part-2; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/76114-grant-county-commission-work-session-011023-part-3;
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/76169-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-011023-and-regular-meeting-011223-part-4; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/76178-grant-county-commission-hears-presentations-at-regular-meeting-011223-part-5 .

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 