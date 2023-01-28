Woodcutters report shots fired

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 January 2023 28 January 2023

By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at about 11:11 a.m., in reference to an aggravated assault call, Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 317 Shrine Mine Road in the Oak Grove Subdivision. The caller advised that people were cutting wood illegally and shooting guns on forest property next to his property.

According to an offense report, deputies made contact with two males cutting firewood on forest land; a 30-year-old from Wibaux, Montana and a 42-year-old from Ruidoso, New Mexico, who advised they were cutting wood "just minding their own business." The report stated the two males said they heard some gunshots but didn't think too much about it until they heard more shots and could see bullets hitting around them, as close as three-four feet away from them.

The report said the two males stated they fired one shot into the ground and yelled at the house up the hill where the shots seemed to be coming from so the shooting would stop.

Deputies made contact with a 73-year-old male at the house who seemed "very aggravated" that deputies were at his house and not down with the two who were cutting wood. According to the report, the deputies could smell the odor of alcohol from the person of the 73-year-old. This person advised that the two woodcutters were cutting close to his house just to harass him. When asked if he had been shooting today, the 73-year-old only looked at the deputy and refused to answer. He was told it was a simple "yes" or "no" question, but he still refused to answer. He was advised he could be facing criminal charges if he did shoot at the people cutting firewood. Deputies cleared the residence and returned to the woodcutters.

The two woodcutters stated they did not want to file any charges on anybody at this time.

A U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer contacted by deputies advised that "everything seemed okay with the woodcutting." Deputies cleared the area.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 