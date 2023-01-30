By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a regular meeting January 10, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda with the change of postponing indefinitely the zoning change application from Richard Mata.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Cano welcomed the new year and said she had a whole list of comments. She acknowledged the previous day being Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and wanted to thank them for their service. She wanted everyone to know that February 1, 2023, would be Grant County Day at the legislature in Santa Fe. She asked Alex Brown, town manager, to give her a list of the priorities of funding sent to the legislature. At the next work session, she wanted to invite the union leaders to attend. She asked if someone could check into the people sleeping in the park on Gold Street. She has also received complaints that the people at the SPIN (supporting people in need) facility have been using people's yards as trails.

Ray told everyone a happy new year. He passed on a concern he had gotten from a parent. The elementary school student had been given a book to study about Kamala Harris and should not be getting books on politicians. Ray asked Brown about a study to do more murals downtown. He also had spoken to Brown and Jim Reynolds, town attorney, about starting the conversation of doing a riverwalk downtown and they both supported the idea. He commented on the football player that had been recently hurt and how everyone came together and prayed for him. The state has said they will be investing in early childhood education, and he said he hoped that happened. "The border is wide open to anyone, no questions asked, but we allow abortions. We want people to come in, yet we are killing our own people."

Prince said the past year had brought many challenges and wanted to take a moment to reflect on the losses. He wished everyone a happy new year and commented that this year's legislature would be an important window of opportunity.

Farmer wanted to echo everyone's comments and say happy new year to everyone. He also encouraged everyone to get involved with the legislature. "I look forward to everything we can accomplish here."

Ladner wanted to remind everyone that "The council comments are a time for them to express their own personal opinions because they have the freedom of expression. What is said does not represent town policy."

The council approved the meeting minutes for December 13,2022

Public input none currently.

Reports

Manager

Alex Brown, town manager gave a brief update on current projects.

Brown addressed Cano's request for the list of priorities given to the legislature. He said the number one had been the annex building and the HVAC systems to make everything more convenient to the customers.

He went over the current projects and what had been going on. The recreation center has the RFQ (request for quote) out and hopefully they will have something at the February meeting to present to the council. The city hall annex has $350,000 already for the project. Brown said he had met with an architect for the swimming pool project, and they would be putting together a steering committee. "The golf course has been busy, usually this time of year it is not." The Little Walnut project is almost done. He said they had a regional water project meeting the next day. The RFP (request for proposal) would be going out the end of February for the 32 Street project and will start in the spring.

Public hearing none currently.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

Ted Presler, Southwest Word Fiesta, gave the council a presentation. This year will be the 10th anniversary of the event (done biannually). It will be held October 23-29, 2023. The last one had been done both in person and virtually. They had 23 states, and 13 countries participate online in 2021. He had a power point presentation he gave the council. Presler said they will have presentations every month leading up to the event. The first one will be at WNMU (Western New Mexico University) in a few days. Presler said they had an in depth section about Silver City and would like to link it to the town website. "It is a great way to promote our beautiful town." The website gets hits from all over the world. They have added a new section on the website for haikus.

The council received an update on the 209 Mountain View Road, chapter 32, nuisances of town code. Officer Vicki Toney provided the council with photos taken that day and only three cars had been moved and little if any progress made on the cleanup. They currently want to move forward with the abatement and will be getting quotes for the cost.

The council approved resolution 2023-01 fto comply with the Open Meetings Act. This resolution happens every year to post the upcoming meeting dates

The council approved resolution 2023-02. This approved the agreement between the town of Silver City and the state of New Mexico Department of Finance. Police Chief Freddie Portillo explained the resolution. They had received a letter of award in December of 2022 for a grant application in the amount of $281,250.00. This grant will be for the retention and recruitment of officers. They will receive $112,500 initially.

The council approved ordinance 1315. This ordinance permits the sale and transfer of the real estate property known as Allen Springs to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Reynolds said he had brought this to the council's attention several months prior. The water rights for that property had been moved and it borders the national forest. The Forest Service has expressed interest in the property since 2014 and recently brought them a contract. The property appraised for $60,000 and that had been the offer. Reynolds said he had gone over the contract, and everything looked good. They acknowledged that this had been the original water source for the town.

Meeting adjourned.