chase dobrinski 0576SPARTA, Illinois— Chase Dobrinski, of Silver City, NM has been selected to the 2023 sub-junior (ages under 15) All-American trapshooting first team, according to the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA), which determines the teams. More than 100 years old, trapshooting is a competitive sport of shooting at clay targets with a shotgun.

The ATA hosts both the Grand American (the 11-day world tournament which in August drew nearly 2,000 contestants to the World Shooting & Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL) and a series of "satellite" Grands (smaller, regional tournaments providing Grand American-style trophies and competition). The association also sponsors five zone shoots.

To be considered for the All-American team, Dobrinski had to meet a minimum target requirement, and he had to have competed in at least three states. Selection was made based on All-American points accumulated while winning trophies and posting high scores at tournaments throughout the country during the 2022 ATA target year

.Dobrinski won most of his trophies at his home state shoot in New Mexico. At the tournament, he earned 11 trophies and an abundance of team selection points. The Autumn Satellite Grand garnered him 10 trophies. He became the youngest to break 100x100 and to win the Singles Championship over the field. At the Grand American, he became the youngest ever to record 200x200.

Further demonstrating his talent for trapshooting, Dobrinski triumphed at the Arizona, California and Idaho state shoots where he won a total of 18 non-resident sub-junior trophies.

Dobrinski is a sixth grader at Calvary Christian Academy. When he is not in school or shooting, Dobrinski enjoys hunting, fishing, knife-making, basketball and karate. He is also a member of the Lone Mountain 4-H Club.

Established in 1923, the ATA promotes and governs the sport of trapshooting, primarily in the United States and Canada. In the 2022 target year, more than 30,000 members participated in the sport, competing in one or more of the 5,000-plus sanctioned tournaments (shoots registered by the ATA organization) on the local, regional, state, zone and world championship levels.

Trapshooters fire at clay targets (approximately 4-1/4 inches in diameter and 1-1/8 inch in height) launched at varying angles. In singles events, all entrants stand at the 16-yard line and fire at one target at a time; in handicap, participants are assigned a yardage from 19 to 27 yards (according to averages and known ability) and fire at one target at a time; in doubles, two targets are released at the same time and each contestant, standing at the 16-yard line, is allowed one shot for each.

Trapshooting celebrities have included Annie Oakley, John Philip Sousa and Roy Rogers. The sport's stats and records are chronicled and maintained by Trap & Field, the official magazine of the ATA.

If you are interested in trying trapshooting, please call the ATA at 618-449-2224 or visit the association's website www.shootata.com to find a local club near you. The ATA was headquartered in Vandalia, Ohio, for more than 80 years and in 2012 relocated offices to Sparta, Ill.

