By Lynn Janes

Silver City Town Council held its monthly work session. They had two items on the agenda to discuss. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The first item had to do with the Local Energy Choice Act. Prince said it would enable groups to choose energy sources. That could be wind, solar or geothermal. Currently the state only uses six percent renewable energy. Prince went on to explain that ten states have already enacted this, and energy bills have gone down significantly. He felt this would make our area more attractive to people and would help PNM out with renewable sources and create job opportunities. "Our support would possibly put us high on the list for funding." Bayard and Hurley have already sent a letter of support. "This would not commit us and would just be showing support of the bill. "

Cano said "How can we ask our town manager to support something we have not seen? It would stop him from what he is already doing." Prince said it would not conflict. Cano said it would conflict with PNM. Prince said no that the bill would work with them. Cano "so it will still be going through PNM?" The council discussed the program and how they understood it would work with PNM. Cano still didn't see how PNM would be getting fees for upkeep on the lines. Prince said they would pay the same fees. Cano expressed concern over who would regulate these companies. Prince said it would be state regulated. Farmer pointed out they were getting ahead of themselves; they didn't have a bill to see what it entailed. Prince said this bill could help reduce energy costs. "We need to look at alternative energy sources."

Ladner asked if this would be in each individual home or how it worked. Prince said it could be a community or group. Ladner said it concerned him.

Prince wanted to see New Mexico as a leader in this area.

Cano said she wanted to table it until they had more information and a bill to look at. Farmer said he felt the same but pointed out this would be a positive technology.

Ray pointed out they would need a lot of land and expressed concern over the batteries that would be needed and who were the companies that would be doing this and would they be from this country. "We have to take care of our land."

Cano asked where the money would be coming from and where it would be going. Prince said he had some concerns and listed them and addressed some of the other council's concerns.

Ladner said they needed to move on to the next topic.

The next topic for them to discuss had to do with strategies to retain employees.

Cano said she had spent quite a few hours with some retired employees and heard a lot of concerns. She also heard concerns from union leaders. They said, "They just take what they are given and think they can't get more." Cano said she wanted employees to feel appreciated. "I don't want to micromanage." Some people with the unions attended. Jessie Blair with the fire department, Ryan Griffith, fire department and Corporal Manny Jaure with the police department spoke. Blair said they love their jobs. They had negotiated in May of 2022 and the pay scale had needed to be adjusted and raises would be taken care of later. He said they felt like Brown and the fire chief always had an open door. Ryan had some good ideas he wanted to share and said he would email them.

Ladner asked them if they felt they could present ideas without problems. They answered yes. Brown said he has an open door policy.

Ladner asked if the council felt they could not bring any problems forward and Cano said she did. She added she has been concerned about some of the employees. "Issues have been brought up and nothing is done."

Ladner said employees need to go to their managers and not run to councilors. If nothing happens then they can go further. Cano said they needed to have an executive session at the next meeting to discuss the matter.

Brown said he needs communication. "I can't respond to something I don't know about. I would like to have an executive session to give you, my side. Some people in departments are instigators." Last time the city had a lawsuit had been 2006 and Brown said it had been resolved. "I can't fix something I don't know what is being talked about."

Ladner wanted to move to employee retention.

Cano said they had not heard from Jaure. He said the contract went well and no concerns had been brought to him. Officer Vicki Toney had joined by phone and said she had not heard of any concerns.

Ray said they should be talking to Brown if they have a problem and have an open line of communication.

Ladner said, "It is apparent Cano has a deep caring for the employees."

They adjourned the work session to start the regular meeting.

Silver City held a regular meeting January 24, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda with the removal of the resolution to support the legislation for local energy choice act.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Farmer had a question for Brown. He had contact with a resident in his district. They had asked who would be responsible for the easements behind their home. Brown said most people don't have easements behind the home. Sidewalks fall under both the owner and town and thought the easements would be the same. He pointed out that most easements are privately owned, and the responsibility would be with the owners.

Cano said recently she had been learning about The Commons and what they do. They want to put a farm stand at every school. They had thanked her for the town's support and the police on the days that they give out food and have long lines.

Cano said some of the residents in the area have concerns about some of the trees that have gotten old and started to fall. Brown said again those trees sit on the person's property and the town does not take care of personal property.

Ray thanked the town for taking care of Cooper Street and the cemetery.

Prince said the legislature has a lot of money this year and they need to reach out.

The council approved the minutes from the January 10, 2023, meeting.

Public input. Two people had requested time.

Rick Lass with the Local Choice Energy Act addressed the council. He said they actually had a bill SB165 that could be reviewed. This discussion had been part of the work session. It will be carried by Senator Hamblin. He pointed out that all he had asked for had been a letter of support. He said Bayard and Hurley had sent a letter of support. He addressed the question of PNM getting the fees and said they would. "You would be in charge." Currently they have $360 billion available for these projects and 40 percent of that goes to underserved communities.

Anita Williams wanted to know who would be responsible for the sidewalks on highway 90 to Ridge Road. Brown said that would be the state. Williams said she had concerns over the derelict properties and houses that have had vagrants move in. She said police have removed them. This has not been good for neighborhoods and what can they do to stop the problem. Ladner told her to contact the code enforcement officer.

Reports

Manager

Alex Brown, town manager gave a brief update on current projects.

He went over the current projects and what had been going on. The recreation center has the RFQ (request for quote) out and hopefully they will have something at the February meeting to present to the council. The city hall annex still needs additional funding. The golf course needs the maintenance building replaced. The Little Walnut project will be done in a few weeks. They have applied for funds to finish the full scope of the original project. He said the regional water project had a final draft of the JPA (joint powers agreement). Reynolds had some wording he wanted to change, and they should be able to present the final one to the council in February. When this agreement becomes finalized, they can start to apply for funding. The 32nd Street project will start in April and they will have a meeting before with all the property owners, schools, and hospital to have clear communication for the project. Farmer suggested publicizing the 32nd Street project. Brown said they would be. Ladner asked if all the businesses would be included. Brown said yes. They will address everyone's concerns.

Public hearing none currently.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The council approved resolution 2023-03. The resolution had to do with the agreement between the town and the colonias infrastructure project. This project would replace the existing old small water tank with a larger water tank to meet current and future needs. It will be located at the Franks wellfield.

The council approved the bid to clean up the property at 209 Mountain View Road. The bid went to S.A. Skidsteer in the amount of $10,499.09. The bid includes the removal of all cars and debris. Brown pointed out that the bid came in below $60,000 so they didn't need to bring it to the council but wanted to keep them informed and wanted the public to know the town will move on these properties.

The council approved the appointment of Catalina Clausen to the municipal library community advisory group.

Meeting adjourned.