The following is a Press Release summarizing multiple significant incidents to which the Grant County Sheriff's Office has responded recently.

Aggravated Burglary
On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1:36pm, Deputies were dispatched to 34 Bar Six Drive in regards to a reported residential burglary. Upon returning to her property, the homeowner reported observing multiple items of value taken from the residence. Included in the items reported stolen were 14 firearms and a large sum of cash. Grant County Sheriff's Detectives are continuing the active investigation into this matter.

Domestic Violence Incident, Adult Parole Violation Arrest & Resultant Narcotics Seizure
On January 25, 2023 at approximately 12:35pm, Deputies successfully located Isaiah Sifuentes, age 25 at Walmart in Silver City. Sifuentes was a named suspect in a reported domestic violence incident reported to both Adult Probation & Parole and the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Sifuentes was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Grant County Detention Center on a parole violation and pending new charges of Battery Against a Household Member. Sifuentes is a convicted Felon.

On January 26, 2023 at approximately 9:24am, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives were performing followup investigation on Sifuentes' arrest. A large amount of suspected narcotics with paraphernalia indicative of trafficking were located and subsequently seized. Sifuentes has been charged accordingly.

Unattended Death
On January 27, 2023 at approximately 2:23pm, EMS and Deputies responded to the Mimbres area in regards to an elderly man with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival, Deputies were advised by EMS that the aforementioned subject was deceased. This matter remains under active investigation by both the Office of the Medical Investigator and Grant County Detectives. With respect to the family of the decedent and the ongoing status of the investigation, his name is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Villanueva and his staff wish to offer condolences to the family and friends of the decedent at this most difficult time.

Fatal Motor Vehicle with Pedestrian Accident
On January 28, 2023 at approximately 11:23pm, Deputies were dispatched to Highway 152 in the Santa Rita area regarding a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian being struck and driver being injured. The driver sustained minor injuries. The pedestrian was treated at-scene by EMS then transported to Gila Regional Medical Center and ultimately flown-out with life threatening trauma injuries. The Grant County Sheriff's Office was notified the pedestrian, an adult male, had succumbed to his injuries. This matter remains under active investigation by Grant County Detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Again, with respect to the family of the decedent and the ongoing status of the investigation, his name is not being released at this time.
Sheriff Villanueva and his staff wish to offer condolences to the family and friends of the decedent in their time of grief.

