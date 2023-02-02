[Editor’s Note: This is part 8 and the final of a series of articles that will cover the Grant County Commission work session of Jan. 10, 2023, as well as the regular session of Jan. 12, 2023.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

This article continues with the work session review of the regular meeting agenda and decisions made at the County Commission meetings of Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2023, as well as commissioner reports.

Commissioners, at the work session, discussed an award for a bid for Jet-A fuel storage. Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez said the county had received two bids, one from Kear Civil Corporation out of Phoenix, AZ. with a total bid of $2,641,089.60 and another from Kinley Construction out of Arlington, TX for $3,660,443.68. The engineers estimate of probable cost was $1,493,992.51. She recommended awarding the bid to Kear Civil Corporation, “contingent on the availability of funds.”

County Manager Charlene Webb noted that the county is $298,000 short. “I would like to recommend that we use county funds to pay for this critical storage. We have enough equalization compliance funding to pay for it.”

Grant County Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger said, without it, the airport is in code violation. “It has been a long process. The county inherited the airport management from a private contractor and that’s where the problem started. We don’t have secondary containment, and we don’t have enough storage for Jet-A fuel. The ability to get fuel has been a problem since last summer when we had to bring in fuel from East Texas. We have a $2 million grant for the purchase and a grant from the state ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding. “We have $2.25 million left and the deadline expires with the contractor on Jan. 14. We have been hearing more about supply chain issues. This is the best option. If we do not agree to this contract, we will have to go out to bid again for the third time, and it won’t be near these numbers. It will be a lot more. As far as other airport projects we’re ahead of the game. The FAA will not likely fund this.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked for clarification. “We will use the $298,000 from the equalization compliance funding, and if we don’t do that, we will lose the state ARPA funding?”

Wenger confirmed that. “I’m bringing in about 750 gallons of jet fuel a week, so we need this storage.”

Edwards asked the size of the tank. Wenger said it is a 12,000-gallon tank.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if there were a contingency as part of the estimate. Webb said Bohannon Huston usually includes a contingency, but she would check to make sure.

Commissioners approved the bid and awarded the contract at the regular session to Kear Civil Corporation.

At the regular meeting, the Board of Commissioners recessed and moved to become the Grant County Health Claims Board and approved a November 2022 indigent burial claim of $600 to Terrazas Funeral Chapels and three indigent burial claims for December 2022, with $600 for one going to Terrazas and $1200 for two to Baca’s Funeral Chapels. Commissioners approved them.

They also addressed and approved November 2022 indigent claims for $1,436.30 and December 2022 indigent claims for $1,828.83.

At the work session, commissioners presented reports.

Edwards said she wanted to comment on what the commissioners need to be thinking about on decisions that may be made at the federal level. “I am concerned about how some of the decisions that may be made at the federal level will impact Grant County. I was so incensed at a quote I heard in the news, so I did research to see if I should be incensed. It took me an hour and a half to put together what I am going to talk about. I think any reasonable human being could do that research. The quote was: ‘I am all in favor of a balanced budget, but we’re not going to do it on the backs of our troops and our military’ from Rep. Michael Walls of Florida. He went on to say that the debt discussion should be on entitlement programs. Another representative said: ‘we are not going to do anything to the entitlement programs for those who rely on Medicare and Social Security.’”

“I looked up data on veterans and seniors in Grant County and how cutting these programs would affect people in Grant County specifically,” Edwards continued. “More than 50 percent of veterans are enrolled in Medicare. What is being proposed is that by 2040, in 17 years, the minimum retirement age would be 70 and the same age before people could get Medicare. Ten percent of Grant County residents are veterans. We’re looking at incredible growth of those over 65 by 2040 and the number will double by 2040 to 40 million in the country. The hospital is under sequestration for Medicare, which means the hospital is receiving only 98 percent of Medicare expenses, which is costing the hospital $400,000 a year. Social Security is the main source of income for most of the elderly in the United States. The median income for seniors is $27,350 annually, which means 75 percent of seniors fit under the poverty guideline. Household expenses that cost $2,000 a month in 2009 now cost $2,775 a month.”

She noted that based on life expectancy, which has dropped in the United States more than peer countries, “we are below 10th out of 10. What is being proposed in Congress is that they would cap expenditures at 2022 levels, which would be $130 billion in cuts. They are talking about taking a significant portion of these cuts from Medicare and Social Security. It would dramatically impact the elderly by raising the age to 70. Those who spent their lives in low-wage jobs have worse health outcomes. For us in Grant County with nearly 30 percent of residents over the age of 65, 10 percent being veterans, we are going to be facing some serious problems with people not being able to afford to eat and not being able to get health care services. That will impact the operations of Grant County. As we look to the future, we have to be looking at these things. As Charlene said earlier, we, as the county, are not gaining any ground on revenue to provide these services.”

Browne welcomed District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina to the board. “Nothing else for today.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce also welcomed Medina again. “I want to thank (Emergency Manager) Justin Gojkovich for all the work he is doing, and Charlene for providing guidance and assistance. I really hope the commissioner support will get somebody to get an accurate estimate of damages caused by the flooding. The minimum wage is going up possibly to $16 an hour. We have a lot of employees under $16 an hour. Keep it in mind with the union negotiations. We don’t know if the $16 an hour will pass. But if it comes, we need to be ready. Thank you, Charlene, for everything you’ve been doing. You’ve been busy.”

Medina thanked the commissioners for their support. “I will work hard to support the residents. Thank you, commissioners and Charlene, for your guidance.”

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings also welcomed Medina.

Coming back into session as the Board of Commissioners, during the regular meeting, several commissioners gave reports.

Edwards said a couple of things had elicited interesting discussions. “One was about a request to pick up a dead dog. The County Sheriff’s Office has bigger things to deal with than these little things. The animal in question was on a state road. The state does not pick dead animals unless they are blocking traffic or in a residential area. Our community is dependent on tourism and is dependent on the appearance of the area. I would consider a solution. It would be a hazard for a private person to pick up the animal. I also had calls from people about Bernalillo County using ARPA funding as a premium allocation to employees, who are essential workers, who apply. I am at least planting a seed for us to use ARPA in a similar way.”

Medina noted that Bayard had used ARPA funding for city employees.

Ponce said he wanted to go off topic a bit. “We talk a lot about economic development. I understand that dead animals along the highway is not good. Sometimes, as commissioners we get lots of emails to all of us. If I see another commissioner reply, I don’t address the issue, so it doesn’t form a rolling quorum. When we realize there is a problem, it may come back to all of us and there may be a vote or discussion. So as not to violate the rolling quorum, I don’t reply. I am letting the public know with this announcement that the public should send individual emails to each of us if they have time.”

Browne said when he saw the Bernalillo email, “my reaction was ‘what a mess.’ There are private businesses that are being considered assets. That will cause bad feelings. However, I am open to a county employee or say, a health care worker, but then we have to decide who is considered a health care worker. I am excited we approved $2 million for the Little Walnut project, because it ties into the Waterworks project and outdoor recreation, as well as a better trail system tied to the Continental Divide Trail.”

Edwards echoed it and said the Little Walnut Road project is in alignment with the trails in the county’s master plan.

Billings noted that the hospital interim CEO in his report brought up that the hospital almost closed two years ago. “It had lost $24 million. That was our justification for us becoming the Governing Board. But at what point will we come up with another solution? Due to all this, we lost the Cancer Center, and I’m pleased we have it back. I don’t want to change what’s happening at the hospital that we hear about, but when will we give up governance? I want to have a discussion on going back to a Board of Trustees and appoint some or maybe some of us will transition. Maybe we can have the discussion at the Jan. 26 Governing Board meeting. If we are considering the change, I would like to ask Manager Webb to get a notice out looking for applicants.”

Ponce said he, too, has considered going back to the Board of Trustees.

The commissioners went into executive session and took no action afterward, so the meeting adjourned.

